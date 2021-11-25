Your Memoir Is a Turkey
November 25, 2021 § 7 Comments
Your memoir is a turkey. The surprisingly beautiful plumage, the majestic strut, the delicious meat beneath the feathers, the hidden goodness all the way down to the bones.
So often, to get to that goodness, we need an axe. As with turkeys, memoirs often call for dismemberment of the past, careful plucking, and a great deal of dressing to present the important parts for the feast. Garnishes. Good china. All so your vaccinated friends can gasp in admiration and your mother can suggest you should have used more salt. Or less salt. Or at least left out Cousin Sue.
Our holidays this year (again!) take extra effort for community. Effort, perhaps, saved from shopping, cooking, cleaning, traveling, and the forced gaiety of a table full of kin instead of family-of-choice. This year, anyone you’re seeing, you’re seeing on purpose.
We see you. We share this strange and challenging time, and we’re glad you’re our community. Glad you read, glad you write, glad you share your words with us, and Brevity’s words with your friends.
Thank you for contributing to our mission with your talent, your attention, your monetary contributions and your time.
And always, thank you for writing, for reading, and being part of the creative nonfiction and memoir world. We’re here for you. Thank you for being here with us.
Happy Thanksgiving,
Brevity
Great analogy. And since I was just reading an anthropology on “portion size” as related to worldwide childhood obesity, let’s add that one too.
You forgot to mention COOKING the darned turkey which is almost as baffling, given all the different recipes, basting , trussing,cand stuffing and timing, as writing the darned memoir and like the memoir I’m writing may not turn out all that well.
Ah, but the roasting of a turkey is the simplest part. The oven does 90% of the work, not the cook. It’s all those side dishes.
Happy Thanksgiving Alison
I like your ‘family-of-choice’ comment. Important issue.
Turkey indeed. A turkey that we hope will be devoured and not left cold turkey on the table…
Happy thanksgiving.
Best metaphor ever. This made my day.