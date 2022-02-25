Becoming a Reliable Narrator

By Patty Mulcahy

My memoir is by definition my version of events, a view of the world filtered through the writer’s perception. But what happens when those memories are distorted by a brain that wasn’t processing sensory information correctly? I was confronted with this challenge when attempting to render scenes of deep psychosis while chronicling my six-year-long descent into schizophrenia. I had to learn how to write an unreliable character in a way that was trustworthy.

When I first began my memoir, Mind Bomb, with the goal of a creating a visceral portrayal of schizophrenia, I used purely scene and dialogue. This left my early readers disorientated. People didn’t know what was real and not real.

My reliability was first called into question when I submitted a scene to a writing workshop about being arrested for terrorism on an airplane. In the scene, I was talking out loud to myself and a passenger supposedly heard me make a threat. Believing I was surrounded by military operatives attacking me with experimental weapons, I pointed my camera out the plane window and started complaining. “You must have been yelling to be arrested,” a woman in my class said. Maybe you could get the police report and find out what really happened, my other classmates suggested. I couldn’t help but be offended. I had written the events exactly as I remembered them. Were they calling me a liar?

That’s when I discovered the importance of the ‘I-now’ narrator looking back on my unmoored self. During psychosis, I believed I was the star subject of mind control experiments by a global elite. I was living in a fictional spy thriller world created by my own mind. On any given day, I believed up to 1,000 people were stalking me and communicating as a surveillance team using hand signals. I perceived harmless behavior like touching the nose, whistling or smoking to be threatening. My mind was consumed by an endless paranoia and hypervigilance. My thoughts were rapid fire. That very sick untreated woman was an alternate version of me. She existed in a separate reality. I didn’t want the audience to feel overwhelmed — like they were going crazy too. The solution was strategically inserting the firm hand of the ‘I-now’ narrator to guide the reader through my descent into madness and make sense of events.

Prior to my illness, I was a director and screenwriter. In film and theatre, we call it breaking the fourth wall when an actor steps out of a scene to talk directly to the audience. On the page, I needed to break the fourth wall to communicate what I think now of my bizarre experiences. For example, during scenes of psychosis, I turn to the reader and communicate the medical definition of my various symptoms. The ‘I-now’ narrator explains what is happening in my brain.

My task was made more difficult by inaccurate depictions of schizophrenia in films like A Beautiful Mind. The Hollywood version of mathematical genius John Nash, played by the actor Russell Crowe, sees and interacts with people who aren’t actually there. But because film is a visual medium, the director took artistic license to dramatize the story. The primary symptom of schizophrenia is actually auditory hallucinations or “hearing voices.” However, most people assumed I was having constant visual hallucinations, had no grasp on physical reality and nothing in my recounting of events could possibly be trusted. I had to educate readers and correct the bad information that much of the public holds about the disease. In a sense, the ‘I-then’ character of my memoir is very reliable, since it is a true representation of the symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia.

Still the illness is impossible to render with full accuracy, because if I tracked every delusional detail and thought, the story would be incomprehensible. As I got sicker, “voices” constantly harassed me. A hundred things could be happening at once to catch my attention, but they needed to be curated down to 5 or 10 to be digestible for an audience. I decided to let the story unfold at a pace and intensity the reader could absorb, since my goal was to engage people. My memoir is only a close approximation of the experience of having schizophrenia – but as it turns out, that approximation is exactly what my readers needed.

Over time, I’ve learned to embrace that the “me” that exists in the pages of my book is a composite I created: a blend of me in the altered state of psychosis and the me who is telling the story. As I continued revising my memoir, I contrasted the healthy perception of the ‘I-now’ narrator with the misperception of the ‘I-then’ character to maintain dramatic tension. The voice of the ‘I-now’ narrator is laced throughout the scenes of spiraling madness, grounding the reader.

A brain disease placed me in serious peril. It’s a sad situation with inherently high stakes. My character’s predicament begs the question: When will she finally get treatment and return to sanity? How far I fall and how I recover is the arc of the story.

I escaped the nightmare of being trapped in a delusional world. In my retelling, I just had to make sure I brought the reader on the journey with me.

___

Patty Mulcahy is a writer and filmmaker. She recently completed a memoir about her descent into schizophrenia titled Mind Bomb. Patty has published essays in Salon and WBUR’s Cognoscenti. She is a graduate of GrubStreet’s Memoir Incubator. Her website is pattymulcahy.com or find her on Twitter @mulcahy_patty