[…] On Writing, Joy, and Spiritual Practice […]

By Camilla Sanderson

I subscribe to the camp of “writing can be joyful.” Yes, a gentle discipline is required. But because my experience shows me that creativity is inextricably linked to spirituality, and I’m not always in control of what may want to flow through me, I don’t berate myself if I’m not “producing.” Which is counter-cultural I guess. We’re so conditioned to believe that “doing” is more important than “being.” However there is a mystical peace in simply being.

I wonder if this is one of the most significant differences between men and women. I’ll probably be called sexist for that. But it’s simply a fact of life that there are fundamental differences between the sexes. And while I recognize that we all have both masculine and feminine energies within us, for thousands of years our cultures have been dominated by the masculine energies with all the patriarchal hierarchies inherent in our systems of religion, education, medicine, law, finance, politics, etc. Yes, we’ve come a long way towards liberating women, but how much of that has been about women learning to play the game in the masculine way? I did that for twenty years, working in corporate hierarchies in the publishing industry in Manhattan, albeit in a less male dominated area as I worked with children’s books. But still, most of the top executives were men.

It’s only since I decided to live a creative life—after my husband recovered from cancer, we left our jobs and lives in New York City, and moved to TreeTops, our log cabin in Southern New Hampshire where I was led to an interfaith seminary program and studied world religions for two years—that I began to tune into the Divine Feminine and realized I could live my life more from being than doing.

Perhaps this means I’m less productive than those identified with doing. However, I’m not willing to pay the price of stress.

I’m now at peace in myself and that’s a wonderful space to inhabit—especially during a worldwide pandemic. My experience has shown me that spiritual practices are tools that help me maintain my equilibrium—the practice I cultivated in interfaith seminary is like the keel of a boat, it brings me back to center after I’ve been blown over in the wind.

If I observe any anxious feelings or thoughts arise: You haven’t yet published a book, but others from your MFA cohort are already writing their second book, or Your writing is crap! Who do you think you are? or People are just going to laugh at you when your book comes out, if it ever does get published. First, I write down these thoughts, just to get them out of my body. Then I sit in my spiritual practice, twenty minutes of which is a hybrid of meditation and centering prayer, where I simply observe any thought that may arise, then I bring my awareness back to the depths of my heart.

Yes, for me, writing is about enjoying the process. Getting lost in the world I’m creating with words. Looking up after playing with a piece and noticing that many hours have passed by. That exquisite feeling of being in flow, which Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi wrote about extensively (and yes, the irony doesn’t escape me that he is male.) Publishing is a byproduct. The joy is in the writing and playing with words. I’m grateful for the privilege of being time-rich. After reading the book, Your Money or Your Life, my husband and I chose a lifestyle different from the regular 9-5. We live a frugal life closely connected with the nature we inhabit, and its seasonal cycles. I practice a lot of gratitude, particularly as I get to choose to invest my time in playing with words.

As a spiritual being living the human condition, I remind myself to create space, align with the Creative Force, manifest the vision, and become heaven on earth. And this is available to all.

___

Camilla Sanderson is the author of The Mini Book of Mindfulness (Running Press/Hachette, 2016). She earned an MFA in Creative Nonfiction Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts in 2017, and a Bachelor of Arts from Newcastle University, Australia in 1989, with a major in the Japanese language and culture. After two years in interfaith seminary, she was ordained an interfaith minister in 2014. Her essay, “The Spiritual Aspect of Writing Memoir: How We Find Stories in Our Quest to Find Meaning,” was published in the literary journal Tiferet: Fostering Peace Through Literature and Art. Camilla’s writing has appeared in various online publications such as elephantjournal.com and goodmenproject.com. She is in the process of revision with, TreeTops and the Buddhist Monks Across the Road: A Memoir. She also loves to laugh. You may read more of Camilla’s writing here: https://www.clippings.me/users/camillasanderson2014