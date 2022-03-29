One Writer’s March Madness

By Jennie Burke

People ask if I am the mother of basketball players. My four children tower above me, the son and the daughters, scraping the door jambs at six-four, six-one…the high, high fives. They rest their chins on top of my head, and say how cute when I ask, “can one of you reach me the sugar off the top of that shelf?” They fold around and over me in embrace. But they do not play basketball. None of us do.

I cannot reach the sugar, and I cannot write, even though I want to. Even though the elevator pitch, imperfect, at least has bones: This hopeful memoir highlights the people, places and experiences from the writer’s years as a military wife and teacher that helped her to understand, face and ultimately triumph over a family history of generational trauma and addiction.

I cannot write. I am raising children in an era of injustice, uncivil politics, pandemic, and the atrocities of war. Instead, I imagine an alternative reality where I write morning pages free and grateful at the break of dawn. There’s a mug of fresh coffee on one side of my laptop. The light of a single candle gleams on the other. When my children wake up, I greet them and feed them and send them to school. I put away breakfast, believing in a day that holds possibility, or at least normalcy.

My rational brain reminds me that fear, anxiety and depression are consequences of creativity. I take solace in the fact that wonder, curiosity and hope are, too – each trait as undeniable as my own measure: holding steady at five-foot-six.

My husband has programmed our television to play all 64 basketball games of the NCAA Tournament. Crowd sound fills the void of our quiet kitchen. I am drawn to the cheers, the jovial commentary, the high-pitched squeaks of rubber soles on a glossy parquet floor. The sounds of life on the other side, outside of my mind. Of achievement, camaraderie and surprise. Since I cannot write, I fit next to my husband on the sofa in surrender.

“Did you watch the tournament with your family, growing up?” I ask. I’m happy to see his face light up. His father was an alcoholic; there was pain.

“Yes!” he says. “We had it on all day! My dad loved it. Happy memory.”

The Peacocks from St. Peter’s University (a small, “affordable” college in Jersey City, New Jersey) are on the verge of a shocking upset over the Number Two seed, The University of Kentucky. I am captivated by their determination, skill and lack of bravado – and by the fact that their performance has given me a blessed reprieve from the doom reel of fear and failure in my brain.

A player steps up to the free-throw line, and drains a shot that edges St. Peter’s to victory. A jubilant commentator asks the void to “Think of all he’s gone through to get to just…this…moment!”

I think of the thousands of words I have written and scrapped over the past six years. The hours I sometimes believe I’ve wasted, focused on a screen, on a story arc, on meaning, instead of my children, my husband, my friends, the flowers. But what if going through it, here, now, in this mess of a March, is preparation for my best work? I watch the players celebrate and allow myself to join in their victory. To feel a little hope.

After the game, a broadcaster interviews the St. Peter’s coach on the sideline. He is humble and friendly and “eats self-doubt for breakfast.” I wonder about the forces, outside of me, that have sown the seeds of my inadequacy. The broadcaster asks the coach if he feels nervous about the challenges his team will face. “Nervous for what?” the coach replies. “It’s just basketball.”

My husband reaches for the remote. It’s time for bed. The players are reduced to a thin line as the television clicks off and the screen fades to black. The house is quiet again. The window above the kitchen sink is cracked open and I can hear the spring peepers chirping from the retention pond across the cul de sac. My husband asks about my plans for tomorrow – I tell him I’m going to the gym. I’m going to drink water and eat. I’m going to write. When I stand up from the sofa, I square back my shoulders. I level my chin. I look up. He tells me I look taller. He asks me if I’m growing.

Jennie Burke is a writer and teacher from Baltimore. Her work on addiction, parenting and craft can be found on Twitter @jennieburke or her website www.jennieburke.com