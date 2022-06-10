Stacking Wood and Sentences
June 10, 2022 § 8 Comments
By Kelsey Francis
As a writer living in a 100-year-old house with too many windows and not enough insulation, I’ve gotten used to wrapping myself in fleece and wearing a wool hat at my writing desk. In the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York, the temperatures frequently plummet to below zero for months, and you learn to drive on snow packed roads for half the year. As such, we talk a lot about the weather with neighbors and friends and those conversations often lead to an important question: what kind of heat do you use?
We began heating our house with a woodstove in 2006. I was newly pregnant and we worried about the rising cost of heating oil. So, we ordered a truckload of firewood and watched it dumped on our front yard during a steady October rain. So began my relationship with stacking wood.
Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about the various species of wood and the best way to build a fire in the woodstove on a cold January morning. But the most important lesson of firewood is that the drier the wood the more efficient the fire. And the way to ensure dry wood is to stack it in the spring, so it has plenty of time to “season” before you need to start burning it in the fall.
In my now 15 years of wood stacking, I’ve discovered an unlikely connection between the logs and my writing. I began to find the repetitive nature of lifting each piece of wood from the wheelbarrow and figuring out how to position it on the pile required a physical focus, but also allowed my mind to wander. I could think about a new idea for an essay or work out a conclusion in a short story that had been giving me trouble. I could occupy a writing space in my head, while my body moved. It was different from going for a walk or run or my commute to work. Using my arms to lift pieces of wood and then using my hands to position those pieces, so that they “fit” became an exercise in prewriting. Whole stories were taking shape in my head. Dialogue. Motivations. Background. The smell of a hospital room. The itch from the neck of a wool sweater.
And it wasn’t just the ideas that seemed to come while stacking. I began to see that the stacking itself had a lot in common with the actual writing. Building piles of maple, birch, ash, and poplar was like building sentences and paragraphs in a story. Different species of wood had different textures and weight, just as the weight and texture of a sentence can vary–in length, in structure, in word choice, in function.
I knew this sounded strange to my friends and family: You actually like stacking wood? they would ask.
Yes, I do. I get to write while I stack! I would reply.
Stacking wood has become a form of writing meditation for me. Better than any other activity I’ve tried to release writer’s block. It’s both calming and productive. Yes, it leaves me tired and with an achy back, but no more so than sitting at my desk pounding away at a keyboard only to abandon a new piece in frustration. Stacking firewood has become my annual personalized DIY craft of writing pep talk.
I now eagerly look forward to our springtime firewood deliveries because firewood means stacking and stacking means both a break from the long, dark Adirondack winter and a breakthrough in my long, dark winter writing slump.
___
Kelsey Francis’s work has appeared in Porcupine Literary, HAD, Twin Pies Literary, The Washington Post, Adirondack Life Magazine, and the “Modern Love” column of The New York Times, among others. She lives, teaches high school English, and writes in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York. She can be found on Twitter @ADK_Kelsey
[…] Stacking Wood and Sentences […]
Thank you very much for the insight. I never thought of the correlation between wood stacking and writing. I now realize that they do share many things. Writing is sometimes like stacking fire woods and sometimes like (as Faulkner once famously said) building a chicken coop in a high wind. Writing is a meaningful endeavor. Thanks again for the post.
Loved stacking wood for three reasons: One, it was very therapeutic, a kind of meditation. Two, I liked designing and fitting things together in a pattern and three, it gave me a sense of purposeful accomplishment. So, yes, it is much like writing. I felt similarly about mowing acres of grass…
I agree.
So great. So true. The flow of hard work often lets creativity run wild. I don’t have room for stacked wood in my Manhattan apartment but I bet your lesson is transferable to folding laundry etc. Thanks.
Love this: “Building piles of maple, birch, ash, and poplar was like building sentences and paragraphs in a story. Different species of wood had different textures and weight, just as the weight and texture of a sentence can vary–in length, in structure, in word choice, in function.”
Thank you. I write while beach-combing for sea glass. But we began heating with wood in 1979 and yes, stacking wood is one of those tasks. My husband can become quite agitated over a poorly stacked wood (or the stack across the street that is completely wrapped in plastic and thus will grow fungus rather than drying). I feel the same way about poorly stacked words.
What an apt metaphor. I moved from a house with a wood stove and used to enjoy the exercise and release of splitting wood, then stacking it as neatly and efficiently as possible. There was great satisfaction in looking at the finished product, with the added pleasure of knowing the warmth and ambiance that pieces from that stack would provide on cold winter nights. Now in a house with a gas fireplace, I miss that experience. But I still enjoy the process of stacking sentences and the reward of reading the finished product. Sometimes stacking sentences involves heavy lifting. “Wood” that it also produced the same benefit of physical activity.