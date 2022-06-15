How to Write an Essay
June 15, 2022 § 1 Comment
By Amanda Smera
Inspired by Sonya Huber
- Enter the blank page with your anxieties crumbling up inside you. It’s the healthcare crisis, the meaning of a word that doesn’t sit well with you, the cat that fell from a four-story building and didn’t land on its feet.
- Write about the answers you seek, the ones you don’t already have. Walk into the unknown armed with your doubts. Let the words pour out of your fingertips in a magical inquiry, in desperate need to find the ones who are losing sleep over the same ifs.
- Write about where it hurts. Write until it hurts.
- Find it in the pain of a sprained ankle, of a mysterious pressure on the bladder, in the frozen leaves in winter, in the cry of an infant moments before latching on the breast, in the cry of a kettle that has reached boiling point, in the break of your own heart.
- Promise the process will be messy and confusing. Promise it will lead to nothing. But might lead to everything.
- Be enraged with your premise, make love to your discoveries, punch the certainties right in the face.
- Get lost in the tangents, throw a metaphor in there for flavor, quote the birds chirping by the window, use the spin of the Earth to guide your every word.
- Swallow everything you can find, let it drool down your chin, pick it up with your finger and lick it clean.
- Scream “Eureka!” from the top of your lungs, jump out of the bathtub, run down the streets naked and euphoric.
- Be smug, know-it-all, be barely there and hesitant.
- Be the hero and the savior, be the villain, the secondary character no one remembers the name of.
- Be the moving force that defies the rules and laws of physics.
- Be the first to notice, be the last to realize.
- Be the one who dared to write.
___
Amanda Smera is an essayist and journalist from Brazil who is currently obtaining a master’s degree in writing at Rowan University.
