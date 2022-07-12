How Not to Write a Book
July 12, 2022 § 9 Comments
By Cheryl Boyer
Procrastinate – Find anything else to do, especially tasks you’ve put off because they’re unpleasant. Scrub the toilet. File the stack of papers on the corner of your desk. Schedule the appointments you keep forgetting about. Top off the bird feeders (even if they don’t need it), and while you’re at it, take inventory of available bird seed and calculate how soon you’ll need to order more, then check prices online where you’ll get distracted by ads for products you didn’t know you needed.
Socialize – Accept any and all invitations offered or even hinted at. Attend the special Christmas service at church, and the baby shower, and the ladies luncheon, along with the budget meeting. See your neighbor’s cousin’s kid in a school play. Have a girl’s night out and come home late, too tired to even think about writing. Go out for coffee (even though you only drink tea) with friends you haven’t seen in months and the ones you saw last week. Invite your mother along, who will see friends she wants to introduce you to, who will invite you and your mother out for coffee tomorrow.
Learn – Take up a new craft, basket weaving for instance, or even editing (which could help you with your manuscript in the end but isn’t technically writing your own book). Or finally buckle down and learn Spanish. Research the best program to use, sign up for classes at the library, order a self-paced program. Decide between South American Spanish or Spanish from Spain, which makes you think of all the places you want to visit in order to practice and hear an authentic accent.
Travel – Investigate a trip to Spain or Chile or Argentina (remember, you’ve been practicing your Spanish), even if you know you’ll never take it. Make lists of interesting sites and locations. Determine how much time and money each trip will take and how long you’ll have to save before you can afford to go anywhere other than your backyard. Then remember all the activities your own town has to offer and spend time plotting the most efficient order to do them in, and you might as well grab your unwilling family and start. No time like the present.
Reorganize – Try on everything in your closet, just to make sure you still love that cozy sweater and those pants you bought on sale that you can zip up but not sit down in but are too cheap to get rid of. Inventory cleaning supplies under the bathroom sink and in the laundry room, and if all you have is a laundry closet, sketch out your dream laundry room. Spend quality time clearing out your kitchen cabinets or pantry, making sure to check expiration dates, and discover a container of some spice you don’t often use, say coriander seeds. Flip through your cook books for recipes using coriander, which you won’t likely find in the index, so settle down with a cup of tea because this may take a while.
Read – Spend hours studying writing craft books and articles. Search the internet for instructions on writing a book proposal. Read novels and how-books, noting use of metaphor, how themes are weaved throughout, what techniques you don’t want to use. Make lists of authors, books, and resource materials mentioned in the books you’re reading and put them on hold at your library or order them online, and if you still have one, check your local bookstore, spending hours learning instead of actually composing your own manuscript.
Prepare – Go to the office supply store and fill your cart with pens and highlighters (even though you already own every color imaginable), sticky notes, index cards, binders, folders, a calendar to plan writing days, a notepad to keep with you to jot down ideas when away from your desk. Find a timer app with neat literary alarms to signal moving from one prompt to another, and to remind you to stretch those stiff muscles from all the focused, undistracted writing you’ll be doing. At home, line up your supplies alongside your craft books you’ve been reading. Then, notice your desk space needs to be dusted, and you might as well vacuum too.
Write – Sit at your newly stocked desk and write about how not to write. Make lists of topics to actually write about, being very careful not to make any accidental progress on your manuscript. And if you find yourself jotting down possible chapter titles, making lists of what your character wants or says or thinks, or if you begin composing a table of contents, by all means, remember your purpose, return to the top of this page, and begin again.
✼
Cheryl Boyer is married to her college sweetheart, who has yet to bore her, and she has two amazing children who keep her on her toes and make her laugh often. Her poetry collection, Counting Colors: a journey through infertility, was born out of her need to work through her own grief, and her hope is that it will encourage women traveling their own journey and offer perspective to those who love them. Before she developed parosmia, she ate a bit of dark chocolate daily (sadly, there is no adequate substitute). She loves jigsaw puzzles and doesn’t like to lose sight of land. She’s also a home-schooling mama, a former foster mom, a writer, photographer, and a toilet-bowl-cleaner procrastinator.
Find Cheryl and more of her work at www.CherylBoyer.com
Talk about your writing plans to anyone who will pretend to listen: friends, strangers, the person checking you out at the grocery store, yourself. Talk and talk and talk but don’t actually write any of it down.
Exactly! Sounds like you have some experience 🙂
I was warned about it years ago, back at my beginning, and I have caught myself from time to time, falling for that temptation. And my father never wrote his book… but did talk about it. 🙂
I’m glad to read I am not the only one….. thank you! And good tips for more procrastinating!
You are definitely not alone, Cathy!
Very good advise. I’ll get on it right away.
Good luck with that 🙂
Sounds so familiar! I would also add, volunteer for absolutely everything so any free time is taken up by meetings 🙂
Yes, volunteering! Because we surely have extra time for it.