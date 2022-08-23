Everybody Hates Prologues
Except writers. Writers love prologues.
By Allison K Williams
I’ve heard from agent after agent: Don’t send the prologue. When you query, start with Chapter One. Memoirs, novels, narrative nonfiction–skip the intro and get us into the story you’re telling. Yet, plenty of great books have prologues. So why can’t we?
In a published book, the first pages have gone through a much longer process with writer, agent and editor, to make sure they suitably set up the story or the subject. In early-stage manuscripts, the prologue is the tonsils of the book: we only notice it because it’s bothering us.
Often (and especially in novels), a prologue sets up characters or action that are peripheral to the book. As one reader says: I tend not to like prologues, because I read them and get excited, and then the “real” action with the “real” characters starts in the first chapter. The prologue is a bait-and-switch. (This is also why it’s generally a bad idea to open with a dream or vision).
In memoir in particular, we are already at a disadvantage in the drama & tension department. The reader knows you survived, and thrived enough to write a book about it. Your own writing skill is already letting the reader know you made it through the adventure. Too often, a memoir’s “Introduction” spells out the story to come, fills in backstory, or reassures the reader it’s going to be all right. (We’ve got a map and we’re gonna follow it exactly! No tension or drama to worry about here!)
Sellable memoirs are often those that intersect with current cultural issues or larger world concerns. The temptation is to write an introduction that explains or explores that connection, that tells the reader, “You’re about to read something really meaningful, here’s why it matters! Trust me! It’s totally going to matter!”
On the flip side, some memoir introductions say, “Yes, I’ll tell you a very traumatic story and I’m sorry to tell you nothing in the larger world has changed, so please don’t bother reading with hope or anticipation of something better.”
Even if your prologue is amazing, it can still be better to leave it out of your query and send an agent or publisher pages starting with chapter one. After a long day of weeding through an inbox full of bad prologues, it’s harder for yours to be considered on its own merits.
So when is a Prologue or Introduction to your memoir a great idea?
Larger cultural relevance…as told by SOMEONE ELSE. Using your agent or publisher, or your own chutzpah and persistence, recruit a leading expert or prominent figure in the field you’re writing about to write an Introduction. They don’t have to be A-level famous–just important in their particular niche. Their job is to assert your work’s place in the zeitgeist, and their endorsement is the “show.” The fact that they agreed to do it is proof your book matters.
Needed context or information about your method. For example, Teri Ott’s Necessary Risks: Challenges Privileged People Need to Face discusses the ways she’s protected the privacy of those she’s writing about, how she’s capitalizing races (Black, Brown) and why, and why she’s using “marginalized” instead of “minority” as a descriptor. These are all practices that are being defined and refined as the book comes into the world, and it’s important for readers to know she’s made specific choices and why.
For a more story-driven book, a prologue can show a promise of larger importance or change of character, as in Cheryl Strayed’s Wild. When Cheryl’s boot accidentally flies off a cliff, she’s shocked; then throws the other boot over the cliff. The person she is in that moment is a person in action, a person who’s going to change. We’re ready then for backstory showing “how the heck did this sad, marriage-destroying addict become someone who’s strong enough to keep hiking without boots?” The opening scene promises the reader, Stay with me through this sadness and death…hope is coming, and it won’t be sappy and easy when it gets here.
In personal essays, humor and satire, a strong prologue can recognize the reader’s interaction with the book, encourage them to bond with the author on the journey they’re about to take together. In Baratunde Thurston’s How To Be Black, he writes:
Welcome to How to Be Black, a book I hope will serve as a thrust of blackness in your general direction.
First, let’s get the disclaimer out of the way. This book is not How to Become a Black Person If You Are Not Already Black. You cannot use this book as a magic potion. You cannot digest the printed copy and expect some supernatural physical transformation beyond painful indigestion. If you purchased the book with the intention of changing your race, I thank you for your money, but there will be no refunds. None.
Thurston clearly establishes he relationship with the reader: I’m going to call you on your shit. But you’ll like it.
Take a look at your own Prologue or Introduction. What does it actually do? Are you explaining the story, or establishing a relationship? Telling us your work matters, or letting someone else prove that it does? If you’re writing shorter work, what function is that first paragraph serving? Your first words to the reader set the tone for their relationship to your work. Make them a meaningful moment.
Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor. Want to write a better beginning? Join her tomorrow for Beautiful Beginnings, Brilliant Endings, a webinar with Creative Nonfiction Magazine (yes, there’s a replay!) Register now.
Ok, confession here, I didn’t read your whole piece, but the headline stopped me in my tracks…I LOVE prologues, I prefer prologues, BUT if you put in a prologue, you better also put in an epilogue. When I have more time, I will come back and read the whole piece, but your prologue intrigued me enough to want to read more!
Ooooo I want to know more about your prologue/epilogue theory!!
I just got one of those books at the library where reading the prologue made me think I might like the book so I started it only to find it so slow-going. I skipped to the epilogue and learned all I needed to know about plot and characters. Neither gets interesting enough to take up my time to read the whole book. Prologues and epilogues can really save me time.
“Whereof what’s past is prologue; what to come, in yours and my discharge.” (The Tempest, Act II Scene 1) The past is written, but the future is ours to wield, subject to the choices we make. What choices will you make today that will have a positive impact?
This was great. Maybe the idea of saying too much in a memoir prologue comes from the (generally good) advice about content writing:
1. Summarize what you’re going to say
2. Say what you want to say
3. Summarize what you said
But memoir is just a story. You wouldn’t preface “Little Red Riding Ahead” with (spoiler alert) “The Wolf looked banefully at me. ‘Who’d have thought a little snip of a girl like you could defeat me?’” Great examples of good prologues: humor especially. If I ever get that memoir off the ground, this’ll be sooo helpful. Thanks.
Glad it’s useful! And yes, tell ‘em what you’re going to say, etc, is so great for academia and content and so not great for stories 😁
What clear distinctions you make here! Thank you. I have a far better understanding of the whole prologue business . . . and the likely unnecessary need for one in most work.
Glad it’s useful!
Totally agree! I am going to publish an anthology of short pieces in a month’s time. Each essay has 3 hooks— Catchy title, interesting beginning and an end that’s quirky or attention grabbing!
Love this plan!
Important reminder that the opening pages & prologue of a published memoir have been considered by the agent and publisher along with the writer, which is why they are often the examples of “See? The award winning Book X has a prologue. I can have one too!” 😉
SO TRUE!
Such an interesting read and useful! Even beyond the “prologue or not” debate…but all that other good stuff –there is always good stuff from you…about to think about the prologue and it’s purpose…thanks for this.
You’re so welcome! And yeah – it’s like any other craft advice, having a good reason often makes it work!
Thank you for this great advice.
The debate of a prologue in memoir will never be resolved. However, the suggestion of not including it in the pages to the agent or editor seem quite reasonable. If a writer can’t draw the reader in with chapter 1, then the writer is not ready to publish. I am on team prologue, but I recall you (?) saying that if someone wants to read your work, send 50 pages from the middle. If the reader isn’t interested on p. 50 then it doesn’t matter how great a prologue is.