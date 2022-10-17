Writing about the Landscape of Loss

By Rachel Dickinson



At 8:00 pm on February 6, 2012, the unthinkable happened. I was sitting in my dining room when I heard a loud noise come from the upstairs. I ran up the stairs and into my 17-year-old son Jack’s bedroom where I found him lying on his bed with a shotgun across his body. I can’t really remember what happened next.

The ensuing decade has been a nightmare for our family – Jack’s three sisters, his father, and me. We have all had bouts of severe depression, anxiety, anger, and rage, and most of us take a cocktail of prescription drugs in order to remain upright and somewhat functional. As distance from Jack’s suicide grows, we are learning to manage our mental health needs and are no longer in crisis mode. We are a family that has encircled, and is making smaller, the hole that ripped us apart.

When I started writing essays about what happened to our family – what happened to me – I found myself writing about everything but suicide. It was a word that was certainly too painful to speak and only slightly less painful to put on the page. So my essays – eventually collected into a memoir The Loneliest Places: Loss, Grief, and the Long Journey Home (Three Hills Press, October 2022) – tended to focus on loss and aloneness. I made a decision early in the writing process that this was my story to tell.

My strongest instinct was to run away from home. I was a moderately successful travel writer prior to Jack’s death and loved nothing more than packing one carry-on-sized wheelie suitcase and a small backpack and heading out for a two-week trip. I was very fond of small ship adventure travel and had managed to make my way to the coast of Siberia where I stood on deck and watched seabirds wheel and dive, and where in a desolate meadow I saw the endangered spoon-billed sandpiper.

This desire to turn to nature and birds and wild seas was magnified after the death of my son. Barely a month after his death I found myself 7,000 miles from home in the Falkland Islands gathering information on the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. Several guides took me to battlefields where we walked the ground as they gave blow-by-blow descriptions of the fighting. It was horrifying, but not, because in my mind this information made sense. I was avoiding my own hellish battlefield in my house. I sat on a deserted beach and watched gentoo penguins ride in on the green-blue surf. I wandered through a jungle of tussock grasses whose blades reached above my head as I headed toward the braying rockhopper penguins that sat on rocky ledges above the crashing waves. Whenever I ran into people my age and older who had experienced the war I saw the look of the trauma of revisiting a devastating time.

I hitched a ride on a small sailboat carrying four research scientists to the farthest island in the Falkland archipelago. We motored through rough seas on the four-hour trip and I stood on deck and gripped the rail as the boat pitched and rolled and I watched huge black-browed albatross with eight-foot wingspans glide just above the waves. The wildness of the sea sent several of the researchers belowdecks but I couldn’t get enough of the rawness of the salty spray and the splendor of the enormous birds.

This aloneness – this need to be with people who didn’t know my story and in landscapes that were never occupied by Jack – was the only way I could figure out how to stay on this earth. The loss was so immense that I couldn’t speak of it. If I saw someone who had known Jack I burst into tears. This response lasted for a couple of years.

My family made cameo appearances in the essays – I was very conscious about not telling their stories – or that’s what I told myself as I wrote about landscapes and birds and wandering through unfamiliar cities. I excluded Tim and the girls from my life as I tried to make sense of what had happened to me. I missed funerals of lifelong friends in the little village where we lived (and where I had grown up) because I couldn’t make myself walk into the church because the last time I was there was for Jack’s funeral.

Over the years, I began to feel lighter, like I wasn’t carrying the body of my son on my shoulders. My need for aloneness diminished a bit and my peripatetic way was satisfied by spending a month a year in a cabin in Iceland where I could see the volcano Hekla from my front porch. I always wished for an eruption – thinking that then nature would be mirroring what I felt – but that never happened.

Writing your way out of grief seems like a cliché to me, but that’s what happened. My landscape of loss got less wild and began to include my family. As they’ve gotten older, at least one of my girls’ has found herself wandering in far-flung places and another has become an avid birder. I like to think there is a genetic component to wanderlust and birding, but maybe they are also turning to nature for answers.

___

Rachel Dickinson is a writer and painter. She’s the author of seven books including Falconer on the Edge (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2009), The Notorious Reno Gang (Lyons Press, 2017),and the forthcoming memoir The Loneliest Places: Loss, Grief, and the Long Journey Home (Three Hills Press, October 2022). Dickinson’s work has appeared in numerous publications including Aeon, Salon, Audubon, The Atlantic, Outside Online, Smithsonian, Catapult, and The Saturday Evening Post. She holds a BA in geology from Kirkland College, did graduate work in American History at the University of Delaware, and received an MFA in Nonfiction from Goucher College. She lives in Freeville, NY, with her husband Tim Gallagher.