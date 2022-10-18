Bella Tuscany, Bella Scrittori

Greetings from Tuscany!

Eleven writers and a couple of partners and friends joined Brevity Editor-in-Chief Dinty W. Moore and Social Media Editor Allison K Williams for a week of writing time, craft lessons, Italian cooking, Italian eating, and walking the same cobblestoned streets as writers and artists have for hundreds of years. Our tiny hill town, Certaldo Aldo, is enfolded in the countryside and enfolded us in fellowship and creativity.

Yeah, that’s a little cheesy.

But it’s also true.

Changing locations can nurture your writing and your desire to write. Breaking the normal routine–whether that’s jetting off to Italy or taking a different bus to work–can jumpstart our creativity. New paths spark new pathways. Pause your normal podcast and listen to your brain in the shower. Try a new drink. Take an after-dinner walk.

A retreat may not be in your calendar or your budget right now. But we invite you to join our retreat state of mind: noticing small details, trying new tastes, slowing down to sit and enjoy and receive the world around your words. Perhaps in your garden, or a park, or even watching the innumerable relationships playing out in the school pick-up line. Writing by hand in a workaday notebook or a treasured journal, scribbling notes on napkins or dictating a fresh thought into your phone. Listening to your own story with an open heart.

May your journey inward be as delightful as your journeys outward.

Buona scrittura,

Brevity

