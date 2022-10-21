By Cole T. Bennett

“Paint what you see, not what you know,” Tony said.

The odour of oil paints and turpentine rags mingled with a whiff of fabric softener — the scent of the Bianco family.

I was a thirteen-year-old wannabe artist, and Tony Bianco, a painter earning a living creating art, had agreed to give me lessons at his home studio down the road from my house.

Rather than painting each individual branch and leaf on a tree, Tony encouraged me to squint my eyes, blur my perception of reality and reduce the subject to unfamiliar and abstract shapes; by painting those shapes, the scene would re-emerge on the canvas a tree.

*

Paintbrushes have long since faded into my past, giving way to a career in photography and video, and I’m now a 34-year-old wannabe Writer.

Last year, I sent Tony something I’d written and asked him what he thought.

“It’s good,” he said, “but it’s a little too telly.”

His response put a lump in my throat. He was probably right, but I didn’t like it; worse than that, I didn’t know what to do about it.

I’d recently spent over a month writing what was supposed to be my first book: Survival by Creative. After writing sixty thousand words in a rough draft, I couldn’t stand reading it.

Survival by Creative? More like Slow Painful Murder by a Know-It-All.

Nearly the entire document came off as a little too telly.

For the following year, whenever anyone asked me how my book was coming, I’d get uncomfortable and say something about a great learning experience.

*

I went camping with my family this summer, and as I lay sprawled in the crotch of a hammock, I unlocked my phone and cracked open the massive and very rough draft, afraid to be optimistic.

My eyes glazed over and I flushed with embarrassment.

Tony’s feedback circled around in my mind: too telly.

In some ways, the more I write the more difficult writing becomes.

Maybe it’s meant to be difficult, I thought. Like Ryan Holiday writes in his book The Obstacle is the Way. He quotes Marcus Aurelius: “The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

I had an impediment, that was for sure, but I didn’t see the way.

I’d read a half-dozen books on how to write; I’d worked to apply many of the lessons in my writing—including writing a lot. Maybe it was time to talk to an editor.

Yeah, maybe that was it.

While I lay damp and crumpled in the hammock, I posted my problem to r/writing on Reddit.

It didn’t help – it garnered advice from people who didn’t see the whole picture.

Sitting in an uncomfortable lawn chair next to an emberless firepit as my kids rode their bikes up and down the campground’s gravel laneways, I talked to my empathetic wife about my writing woes; I was clambering up a gravel hill, slipping on the sand and rocks; I was trying to talk with gravel in my cheeks; I was trying to write a novel on post-it notes using a jumbo sharpie, no thumbs.

She listened, and I talked; she listened, and I thought and wandered and swung in the hammock; abstract shapes started to nest together and turn into oblique, semi-coherent pictures.

What did I love about Stephen King’s non-fiction book On Writing? That was a great book. What makes it so very different from a lot of the other writing books? What was it about myself that felt so disconnected from my writing? Disconnected. Dissonance. Why did I struggle to make my writing reflect me?

My writing, my personality, the kinds of books I read, the sixty-thousand words, and the spaces in which I find joy and meaning—they weren’t acting in harmony, they weren’t working together. Where I had big questions, I’d filled them up with answers. Where I had doubts, I’d skipped stones across the surface of faith. I’d been writing from the shallow well of knowing, rather than the near-infinite depth of seeing.

Without realising it, I’d picked up the voice and style of every non-fiction author I’d read over the past ten years—I’d all but abandoned my childhood love of fiction, and it showed.

No hobbits. No orcs. No wizards. No Swallows and Amazons.

No magic.

*

Some of the non-fiction books on my shelf flow with magic under the surface; something beyond the author’s expertise that brings their writing to life. They’re certainly experts, but I wonder if it’s their love of story that causes their writing to levitate and thump with a pulse.

Stephen King has an almost childlike obsession with stories. I love his book, On Writing—and as I thumbed through it for the second time recently, it started to make sense on a deeper level.

About his fiction, he writes:

I want to put a group of characters… in some sort of predicament and then watch them try to work themselves free. My job isn’t to help them work their way free, or manipulate them to safety…but to watch what happens and then write it down.

“…watch what happens and then write it down.”

Like when I was thirteen, fumbling with a paintbrush, trying so hard to make my tree look like

a tree.

I wade into the unfamiliar; I squint; I begin to write what I see.

__________________

Cole T. Bennett writes mostly creative non-fiction and satire. In his day job, he runs a video production company with his wife, Lydia. They live in Ontario, Canada with their three little hooligans.