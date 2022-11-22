Surviving the Season
November 22, 2022 § 13 Comments
Hide a book in the bathroom in advance.
by Allison K Williams
On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, my loved ones gave to me
Twelve bosses texting
Eleven toddlers shrieking
Ten addiction triggers
Nine tacky sweaters
Eight guests arriving
Seven spouses slacking
Six in-laws nagging
Five traaaafic jaaaaams!
Four unwanted presents
Three loud screens
Two barfing pets
And an obligation Christmas party.
I am somewhat notoriously not a holiday person. I love my family, I’m grateful there aren’t that many of them, and I live three thousand miles away in a country where December is celebrated as, and I quote “Winter Shopping Festival.” Our neighborhood lights were for Diwali, and they’re already down.
I’ve managed to be outside the United States for the past twelve Christmases, usually in a non-English-speaking and/or non-Christian country, and this one I’ll be in Bali. Not everyone is that lucky.
My writer buddy shows up distraught–she’s flying back to Ohio, and the in-laws who aren’t speaking to anyone else are refusing to attend the family gathering and insisting my buddy’s family come see them in Nebraska. “How come we’re your lowest priority?!”
My acquaintance is in the middle of a divorce-based argument affecting how many and what kind of presents the children can have. “You’re not spending my money on that!”
An artistic director I admire is fighting her board of directors over employee schedules (“I can’t ask them all to do overtime this month”) while mounting a 50-child production of A Christmas Carol. Tiny Tim has managed to lose three crutches in three weeks.
You may have similar items on your holiday list. Touchy in-laws. Neighbors you’d decided not to gift who show up with gifts. Debating how much to tip the super who was out of town the week the boiler failed. Family from the other end of the political/moral spectrum. Tight budgets. Bad art friends.
But your holiday experience is up to you. Often, things that felt like obligations were only customs. We don’t “have to” do anything—we may prefer doing something unpleasant over the consequences of not doing it, but that’s still a choice.
So give yourself the gift of time. Say no to more things than usual. Make a list of the things you expect/are expected to do this season, choose your favorites, and purposefully dismiss the rest of the list. Ask your family what traditions they actually value and what’s rote. Don’t wait to be asked to the cookie party that takes five hours of prep–go ahead and block that time out for something you want to do, so you can say, “sorry, I’m not available.”
All that passive voice you’ve carefully rooted out of your writing? Employ it now.
What a shame our schedule filled up so much—have a great time!
Our budget has just vanished in a flash this year.
Wow, I can see that situation really bothers you–I hope it all gets sorted out.
Let people be responsible for their own feelings. There’s a special holiday magic in “That sounds terrible. Oh gosh, the oven! I love you, goodbye!”
If you are an inveterate truth-teller, go preheat your oven to 350° and keep it going until December 26th. That way it’s ready when a phone call needs interrupting. (Brevity does not advise leaving your oven unattended. Please use all home appliances in accordance with manufacturer’s directions.)
Are you a fixer? Decide in advance where to spend your energy instead of having “problem-solver” thrust upon you. Pick one event or relationship you care about having in good working order–the dinner, the mother-in-law, the kids’ presents–and let everything else be someone else’s problem. Make it not your job even to assign who takes it on. It’s OK to say, “That’s not something I can take on, but you’re welcome to plan it—let me know when and where to show up and I’ll see you then.”
Refuse to engage with drama. Carry your notebook. When snippy Aunt Rosario has something nasty to say, whip out your pen and ask her to repeat that, please, it’s perfect for a character in your book. Ask her to slow down when needed. Wait, do you want a hyphen in “streetwalker” or is it all one word? Is there a better adjective for Cousin Maria’s dress? What about “sleazy”–how do you feel about “sleazy”? I think that would tighten up the sentence. Avidly transcribe until she shuts up.
Finally, plan your escape. Even if you’re “on vacation,” it’s OK to go to the coffee shop for an hour and visit with your work. At home, leave a good book stashed under the bathroom sink, in the garage or basement or on the back porch. When a fight breaks out at the table, bail to your guest-free refuge while muttering “Oh dear, something must have disagreed with me.” That’ll give you about 25 minutes before anyone comes looking.
And if all else fails? Hit me up. We could use a housesitter to water the plants in Dubai.
___
Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor. This holiday season, she’ll be by the pool, writing lesson plans for Project Memoir, an 8-week high-intensity writing program. Check it out.
This had me laughing out loud. I think I will have to try the “whip out the pen” strategy. And the reclaiming of passive voice. I needed this. Thank you!
I’m glad you liked it!
Where do I submit my house plant waterer application?
Loved this article – excellent advice, as always!
Are you good with orchids? Let me know when to pick you up 🙂
Love your sense of humor and. Wry practical advice. Enjoy Your travels.
Taking care of yourself and your needs should still include the necessity of extending kindness and consideration to other people. If someone dismissed me after expressing my feelings by abruptly rushing to get the oven, it would tell me a lot about them. Compassion is an essential element of our interactions that often gets lost in the construct of self care.
Compassion is a much-under appreciated aspect of humanity. I hear you, but smiling and politely excusing myself instead of firing back is sometimes the best I can manage.
Brilliant. And thank you for the advice. I think you have something here that most of us need to hear.
One daughter in law likes to sit and talk, which is lovely until it (inevitably) turns to criticism of my son, violating one of my old teacher-rules: never criticize a child to their parent. The other daughter in law always promised to alternate holidays between her (divorced) parents and in-laws (us) but somehow that never happened. We have adopted Twelfth Night in order to see the grandchildren for a holiday. This year we are hosting a Black Friday lunch because Thanksgiving… I am a good cook and avid baker, but vegetarian. Some of my family are vegan. Others do not eat gluten or sugar or grains or soy. They will eat ham and bacon. Go figure. Family.
About how I react to criticism of my son? “If someone dismissed me after expressing my feelings by abruptly rushing to get the oven, it would tell me a lot about them.” I do not scream at her as I might like, I find an excuse to walk away. I can only hope she gets the message.
Your self-restraint is admirable—it’s so hard not to engage.
As always, Allison, many useful and witty tips here! Let’s all give ourselves a break as best we can. Have a wonderful Winter Shopping Festival, everyone!
This had me laughing, Allison! Oven on and books a-hidden. Happy (really) Holidays!
Aaahhh, holiday innuendos. I have happily not celebrated any but enjoyed other stories and renditions. Thanks for your gleeful report! And how exciting to be in so many places in the world!