Eleven Urgent and Truly Helpful Bits of Advice for Nonfiction Writers

Jeannine Ouellette, author of the memoir The Part That Burns, offers a generous abundance of clear advice in her recent Substack essay “11 Urgent & Possibly Helpful Things I Have Learned From Reading Thousands of Manuscripts.”

Her advice comes from “more than twenty years of editorial experience, including a decade of magazine editing, developmental editing, and book coaching” she explains, before distilling that experience quite brilliantly.

For instance, on attention to language in our nonfiction, Ouellette writes:

We must love the words for their own sake—for their shapes and sounds, their strangeness and quirks. And we must test those same words over and over again to see if they are the absolute best fit for the job. We must reject overly easy, overly familiar images and phrases and push ourselves instead for the slight adjustment that can make a world of difference. Take Larry Levis’s poem, Winter Stars, in which the speaker stares not through dark or bare or wide branches of an oak, but wet branches. And in which he gives us not bright or twinkling or sparkling stars, but a “thin haze of them, persisting.” This is what it means to defamiliarize language enough to let it hold truth. If the language is so familiar it washes over us, any truth it contains will be lost.

Ouellette also offers thoughts on language, beginnings and endings, knowing your subject, time control, and this, on the need to pay true attention:

Too much of the writing submitted to me relies on abstractions and internal reflection without earning its proclamations with clear-eyed, truthful observations of the world we all share. I need precise, concrete renderings—of the world, this world, the one you and I both live in, the one I recognize—for work to come fully alive.

If you are wondering, “is my essay done and ready to submit,” you might use her “11 Urgent & Possibly Helpful Things ” as a yardstick to measure your own work.

To do so, you can access her entire essay here.