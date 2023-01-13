Speaking Truth to Power: An Interview with Elissa Bassist

By Summer Koester

I first discovered Elissa Bassist—teacher, humor writer, and editor of the “Funny Women” column on The Rumpus—as a student of her “funny personal essays” class. Her wit, hilarity, and generosity won me over instantly. Here she talks about her debut memoir Hysterical and the importance of using our voice.

Summer Koester: You write about how people hate women’s voices. I found the only way I can say things without annoying people is to say them in a pirate voice. How is humor a way to be heard?

Elissa Bassist: Author Vivian Gornick, in her writing guide The Situation and the Story, writes about her own voice: “the one I lived with wouldn’t do at all; it whined, it grated, it accused; above all, it accused.” People listen to a joke when they may ignore a sob story or criticism, or an accusation. Laughter is an emotional reaction and jokes trick people into feeling something for you, into hearing you, even into understanding you. Jokes about DJing can get across your point about rape culture in a more palatable, entertaining way.

SK: You joke that “it took eleven years only to write Hysterical.” Meanwhile, people compose entire novels within the month of November. Do you think that your book would be the tour de force it is without that ten-year gestation period?

EB: I needed one decade just to learn how to sit in a chair and look at a blank screen without crying. MFA programs, which are 2-3 years, aren’t long enough. Writing school should be as long as medical school + residencies–it takes that long to develop a “writing practice” and to “find your voice” and to experiment with syntax to see which sentence structures are right for you and to read everything and to learn how to give/receive feedback and to unlearn the bullshit about publishing and to revise (and revise and revise) and to meet the right therapist who will listen to you complain about how hard writing is and how long it takes.

SK: How did you figure out what your story was?

EB: I’d wanted to have a book idea before I wrote, but I had to write to figure out my book idea. And the book idea changed with every draft and every rejection. Sometimes I got closer and sometimes farther away. An agent once told me to “make a mess.” Mess and rejection are ways forward. And then, after nine years, you close your eyes and point to a story on a list, and that’s your story now.

SK: After writing a political satire inspired by one of your classes, I emailed you and asked if I should use a pseudonym before publishing or expect death threats to my family for mocking heavily armed populations. You said, “No one I know has received death threats for their satire; and yet, I have received death threats just because I am a woman writing about my experiences.” Can you speak to that?

EB: Not without a stranger asking me to kill myself.

SK: Fair enough. Since that email, I have been called a “child killer” and equated to Nazis and Al-Qaeda for my satire and reported articles. My friend, who runs a popular humor and satire blog, lost her job as attorney general for the state of Alaska from posting disparaging jokes about the governor. (ACLU sued on her behalf and won, but she still suffers the fallout.) What responsibility do writers have in speaking truth to power, even at the risk of being canceled/losing jobs/social shaming, etc.?

EB: “It’s the writer’s job to tell society what it pretends it doesn’t know,” said Mona Elthawy, author of The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls. It’s the writer’s job! We know things others don’t (or won’t say), and it’s our responsibility to tell everyone. I’m glamorizing it, but: if we can make art from our experiences, expertise, feelings, thoughts, opinions, outrages, insights, problems, point of view, voice, privilege, and tragedies (especially tragedies)–then shouldn’t we? We should. Which we should use and develop rather than doubt and squander.

There’s so much fucked-up shit happening, and people are counting on our silence. Speaking out—about anything, about bias and abuse especially—is just not cute, we’ve been told, and people don’t want us to get away with it.

Big picture, your friend losing her job is part of a current backlash and timeless movement that includes overturning Roe. Women who speak freely are just asking for consequences. Most recently, Johnny Depp made suing a woman over her public disclosure (that disclosed nothing specific) look righteous. Yet again, what was being adjudicated wasn’t Should a man be penalized for abusing a woman; it’s Can we penalize her for telling us about it.

Writing is risk-taking–and a woman who writes faces more legal problems than a woman who doesn’t–but I’ve lost more from risking nothing. Not “speaking truth to power” is the same impulse we have not to report our own heart attacks because no one believes us anyway.

I think that if you have a voice, and you know what to do with it, then use it. Use it to make bad actors uncomfortable and to mock the status quo and to tell society what it pretends it doesn’t know. That’s how change happens.

SK: When Amber Heard spoke up about spousal abuse (but didn’t name Johnny Depp), she got sued for speaking up, and then the public eviscerated her on social media. By then, your book was in production. After the Depp-Heard verdict, was there anything you would have added to Hysterical?

EB: I would have added the Heard-Depp trial as an example of how women are sued for defamation (and lose) even for things they don’t say. And I would have written about the Dobbs verdict as the legalization of silencing–of silencing people who can get pregnant and silencing people who help them and advocate for them and educate them and write about them. Dobbs also confirmed that we’ve always been right to “be hysterical” and have always been convinced otherwise. We should be hysterical. Not being hysterical is insane. We live in a world of example after example of stripping women’s speech rights and of using “hysterical” against us, of using our emotions and our fears against us, to contain us, and if you’re not losing your shit in public right now, then what are you doing?

SK: For a long time, I thought that “write like a motherfucker” meant making paper bleed until your words punched a human in the soul. It was only later that I realized Cheryl Strayed meant “write a lot.” What does “write like a motherfucker” mean to you?

EB: “Work hard.” When I wrote to Sugar/Cheryl, I wasn’t working hard. I was complaining/panicking/spiraling like a motherfucker. And she called me out as the spiraling, panicked complainer I was. Fact-check: It didn’t take me 11 years to write my book. For ~6 years I was complaining about writing (and publishing) my book. But I wasn’t writing. Because I didn’t have a writing practice. It took ~4 years to develop a writing practice.

SK: So how long did it actually take you to write Hysterical?

EB: 11 days.

SK: !!!!?! Many of us are working on our own memoirs, and it’s a bleak market for memoirists. Parting advice for us peasants?

EB: Is it a bleak market? Does anyone really know anything about the market? Above I should have factored in the years I tried to write the book that agents wanted me to write, a marketable book. Which changed every season. It was a bleak market for personal essays, then it wasn’t. Next it was a bleak market for memoir, then it wasn’t. The market was flooded, or there was no market. Depending on the market, I was too early or too late, so I started over, writing and deleting hundreds of thousands of words and weathering the same number of rejections. What I wish I knew: no one actually knows what the market wants. But everyone has an opinion. The job is to write the best book you want to write and to find an agent who shares your vision and can help you develop it. My advice to “make it” is to “keep going.”

SK: You are one of the most generous, wonderful, and inspiring teachers. When and where can I take another class from you?

EB: I’m teaching a class on how to write funny person essays in April via 92nd Street Y.

Elissa Bassist is the editor of the “Funny Women” column on The Rumpus and the author of the award-deserving memoir Hysterical (Hachette). She teaches humor writing at The New School, Catapult, 92NY, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, and elsewhere, and she is probably her therapist’s favorite. Visit www.elissabassist.com for classes and gossip.



Summer Koester (rhymes with “luster”) is an award-winning writer and performing artist in Juneau, Alaska. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, McSweeney’s, Ploughshares Blog, and elsewhere. She is writing a memoir about her fifteen years living in Latin American and Caribbean cultures. Connect with her at www.summerkoester.com.