New Brevity 72: Fantastic Flash

January 18, 2023 § 1 Comment

Our first issue of 2023 features powerful, concise nonfiction prose from Richie Zaborowske, Michelle Koufopoulos, Kaila Lancaster, Gabe Montesanti, Sean Thomas Dougherty, Patricia Foster, Sven Birkerts, Gary Fincke, Karen Kao, Robert Long Foreman, Patricia O’Donnell, Aliceanna Stopher, Heather Surls, and Hayli Cox.

In our Craft Section, Anna Farro Henderson explores world-building and narrative structure in science writing, Aaron Gilbreath demonstrates how “theme” in nonfiction can “expand the gaze of one person’s life to reveal something larger about our culture, our times, or human relationships,” and Bryan Furuness joins Sarah Layden to advocate for using “lenses’ in the revision process.

Plus stunning artwork throughout from Sheila Squillante.

