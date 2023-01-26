Publicity Lessons: A Cautionary Tale
January 26, 2023
By Linda Murphy Marshall
Except for a book I co-authored on the South African “click” language Xhosa, this is my first book, so most of the advice I offer I learned looking through a rearview mirror. I’ve made mistakes.
Even if you can afford a publicity team, they’re not holding your hand 24/7, and their tenure doesn’t extend indefinitely after your book publication. You’re on your own.
* Approach friends or publications willing to include a review or interview, if that’s your goal, but make sure you have enough lead time, at least three months.
* Submit your manuscript to Kirkus, though there’s a fee. I’ve shamelessly parlayed my starred review into a major publicity plug. There’s no guarantee they’ll favorably review your book, but you can choose not to have it published, or can cherry pick words/phrases you like, even if those positive words are drowning in dross.
* Build a website. I did not have one initially and, given my lack of technical expertise, hired a talented web designer to create mine. In the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do category, make sure you know how to update it. I’m a linguist, but honestly, the instructions seem like a language I will never master, so that has been challenging.
* Court libraries. I wrote an e-mail to everyone in my address book (but only bcc contacts) asking them to request that their library buy my book. You’re just asking them to do something you can’t do, while also getting the name of your book “out” there.
* Approach bookstores and libraries from your hometown or — if different — where your book takes place, in my case a suburb of St. Louis, where I grew up. Reach out to your undergraduate university and, if relevant, graduate university. The goal is to appear in your school’s Alumni Notes, the least the school can do, considering the boatload of money you or your parents or someone else paid.
* Find your themes and unique qualities: Ask yourself what makes your book “valuable and different.” What are the sub-themes running through it? In my case it was languages and translation. Capitalize on any and all connections.
* Order swag: stickers for signings, custom bookmarks, posters for book festivals and book signings. My bookmarks have the image of my book on the front, and on the back an excerpt of the Kirkus Starred Review and my website link. You can hand them out wherever you are; not everyone wants to buy your book on the spot.
* Sign up for a portable payment device (Square, Venmo, PayPal) so you are ready to sell your book at festivals, bookstores, or book groups.
* Research contests and submit your book; decide how much you are willing to invest because they can be costly, then choose wisely.
* Talk to book clubs in real life and on zoom. Add book discussion questions to your website to make it easier for groups to find traction.
* Write reviews: if someone says they loved your book, pounce, ask them to please write a review. You need the reviews or your book will disappear.
* Think outside the box: in my memoir I compare my father’s relationship to model trains to Candice Bergen’s father’s relationship to his ventriloquism dummy, so I contacted her on her official website. A former U.S. Senator, Claire McCaskill, is from my home state, Missouri, and currently lives in the suburb where my memoir takes place, so I contacted her on her website. Have I heard from either of them? No. But I’m no longer afraid to reach out to make those connections.
* Be bold. If you’re an introvert, step outside your comfort zone and talk/share/push/plug/ submit/insert your book into every conversation.
As they say in basketball, you only make the shots you take…Good luck!
___
Linda Murphy Marshall has a Ph.D. in Hispanic Languages and Literature and an MFA in Creative Writing. Her memoir, Ivy Lodge: A Memoir of Translation and Discovery, received a starred review from Kirkus. Her essays and stories have appeared in The Los Angeles Review, The Catamaran Literary Reader, The Ocotillo Review, Mom Egg Review, Under the Gum Tree, and elsewhere. Two of her paintings were featured in literary magazines.
She is also a Trustee for the National Museum of Language and a docent at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Her second memoir comes out in 2024.
I really enjoyed this piece: the tone was refreshing and the info though-provoking – and I pride myself on being a master-marketer! I’ve made several Notes to Self!
What is it about bullet points that make a daunting prospect seem much more approachable. Love the list, and love the “do what works for you” approach. I too especially love the suggestion to reach for those personal and indirect connections… like the Bergen and McCaskill connections. You never know the ways even a non-response may permeate somehow.
Thanks for your sharing your experience this way. Your book has an appealing cover; I found it on your website https://lindamurphymarshall.com. What is your second memoir about?
Thank you—this is excellent advice! About updating a website: making that doable is the least your designer can do. I’ve seen too many websites that are sadly out of date because the owner has to go back to the designer every time a change is necessary.
Thank you, Linda, for your helpful, and timely article. With a May 2023 pub date, I’m in the midst of publicity as well, and I have a good publicist, but still there’s more than I can wrap my head around. I especially liked your suggestion to ask friends to ask their libraries to buy my book. I’d not heard that suggestion anywhere else. I will share your post with my She Writes Press authors. Best wishes with your upcoming memoir! — Beth
Thank you, Linda, for the tips. I’m nearly finished with my current manuscript, so the info is timely.
Linda, this is great. You have given me a clear to-do list. Thank you!
A comprehensive guide to marketing, one I hope to use one day. You almost made it sound like fun. Thanks, Linda.