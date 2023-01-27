By Ed Orzechowski

The man beside me peered through hazy glass into the shuttered building. “There used to be bars on these windows…like a prison,” he said, pointing to rusty brackets along the window frame.

F Building, where Donald Vitkus had grown up half a century ago, was padlocked, the structure decaying. Donald and I were walking the grounds of Belchertown State School, a former institution for the mentally handicapped in western Massachusetts, where at six years old, he had been diagnosed a “moron,” a label that would shape the rest of his life. Now 62, Donald was a college graduate.

I met Donald when I was assisting at a book event, not long after retiring from a career as a high school English teacher. “I’m looking for someone to help me write my life story,” he told me.

My sister-in-law had also been a Belchertown resident. Carol was severely autistic, nonverbal, unable to talk about the rampant abuse and neglect at the institution. But Donald could, and I agreed to help him write his book.

I had moonlighted for years as a radio news reporter. Cranking out copy for the next newscast at the top of the hour was straightforward. Make a few calls, gather answers to the 5Ws and H, assemble that information in logical order, and I had a story. I had also been a freelancer, producing newspaper columns and magazine features. But I had never attempted anything as ambitious as writing a book, or as intimate as telling another man’s harrowing life story.

I enrolled in a class called “The Nine-Month Memoir.” My plan: I’d interview Donald, do some writing, and Voila! In nine months a book would be born. Of course, it wasn’t that simple.

I had to learn how to create scenes, reconstruct dialogue, build structure, and so much more. The most important lesson, however, was a realization that came to me as I began drafting. Before I could write from Donald’s point of view, I had to see from his point of view.

When I was a kid, my father took snapshots with a Kodak box camera. He would drop off a roll of film at the neighborhood drugstore for developing and, in a week or so, we had a set of black-and-white glossies with white scalloped borders—family memories that would eventually end up tossed in a shoebox.

Donald’s memories were stored in the shoebox of his mind. They weren’t negatives that could be copied, or JPEGs that I could download and print out. To convey those images to the reader, I first needed Donald to transfer them to me. Not only what they looked like, but also how they sounded, smelled or tasted. How they felt when touched.

We spent countless hours over a tape recorder at my dining room table. I’d watch Donald close his eyes as he summoned memories from his past, often through tears—chaotic day halls, forced medication, the stench of human feces, “the doghouse” where he spent weeks in solitary confinement.

“Do you need a break?” I’d ask. “Is this too much?”

“No,” he’d say, “I need to do this. This is good for me. And people need to know what happened there, so it never happens again.”

Slowly, like photographs in a darkroom, the images in Donald’s mind emerged. Snapshots that I developed into scenes to depict the punishing dehumanization he endured, the struggle to convince himself that he was not a moron, and his innate faith that there had to be something better out there.

And eight years after “The Nine-Month Memoir,” we had a book in our hands. Together, we toured bookstores, libraries and community centers, conveying the images we had shared. I did the readings, but it was Donald who was the real star of those events. Readers wanted to see and hear from the man in the story.

One day Donald and I were discussing the book at a local coffee shop, when a woman who had been sitting nearby approached our table.

“I couldn’t help overhearing you,” she told us. “I grew up at Belchertown, too.”

That woman’s name was Darlene, and while she and Donald talked, I went out to my car to get a copy of his story. Before she left our table, I pointed Darlene to photos in the back of the book, including the building where she was admitted and the decaying dormitories where she suffered horrific abuse.

When she turned to those pages, her hands started to tremble. And that’s when I knew I wanted to tell Darlene’s story, too. The first step would be accessing the pictures in her shoebox.

Ed Orzechowski is the author of You’ll Like It Here—The Story of Donald Vitkus, Belchertown Patient #3394 (Levellers Press, 2016). His features and columns have appeared in The Journal Register, The Springfield Republican, The Daily Hampshire Gazette, Early American Life, Meat for Tea, and other publications. As president of the former Advocacy Network, an organization of families and guardians of individuals with developmental disabilities, he edited newsletters and lobbied Congressional members to protect the rights of the intellectually disabled. His current project, Becoming Darlene, Belchertown Patient #4952, is targeted for publication this year. Ed and his wife Gail live in Northampton, Massachusetts.