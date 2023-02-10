Just Write a Paragraph: On Assignment in Outback Australia

By Denise Mills

Driving along the loose red dirt on the way to Booka on the Warrego River, outside Bourke, the car slips sharply to the right and I wonder, briefly, if this is how I meet my end. But I have faith in the driver, my partner. He’s the kind of man it’s easy to put faith in. Broad shoulders, big hands. Yet he has a softness about him. He’s a thinker. I like a thinker. Sensing that everything is okay, or will be soon, I hold my breath and wait for the moment to pass and for him to regain control of the car. Which he does. I breathe out again. Neither of us speaks as he slows down and turns off the music. Looking out on the horizon I’m surprised by the flatness of the land that surrounds us. Not a mountain in sight, or even a hill. Shrubbery, pockets of bottle green scattered across bold red earth. “It was flood land, once,” my partner says, piercing the silence. He explains why it’s no longer flood land, which I do not find interesting, so I nod in the appropriate places. We arrive at our destination; a large tent sitting beside the muddy, wide river. “Glamping” is what they call it. The outside of the tent is made of the typical mustard-coloured canvas-looking material, but inside are wooden floors, a double bed, two leather chairs, a desk for writing and a fridge (we check: it works). Behind a flap of canvas for privacy there is a bathroom area, complete with toilet, wash basin, bathtub and a shower. We unpack a little, make the bed with fresh sheets, jump in and unmake the bed, then decide to go for a bush walk. A few steps behind, I watch my partner as he bends to pick up stones along the way, rubbing them between his thumb and index finger. He stops every few minutes to talk about a tree. I’m tired and don’t care, but I attempt to engage. “What sort of tree is this?” I ask, my hand resting on rough, deeply cracked bark. “A coolabah tree. Remember? See how the branches are nice and smooth at the ends?” I vaguely do remember. We walk past a low-lying fence made of wood from a gidgee tree, which he explains is an exceptionally strong wood. Then we pass a living gidgee tree leaning casually to the right with a thick, dark, almost burnt looking trunk. I think it’s saying, “Check me out, this is how I used to look.” As we head back to the tent, I ask my partner about his mother. He tells me a little, answering in two or three words while focusing his attention elsewhere. Equivalent, perhaps, to how I felt about the trees. Back at the campsite, he sets his tripod by the river as the sun is setting while I pour myself a glass of thick red wine. Well, a mug of wine. You know those chipped enamel camping mugs? Nothing says “roughing it” quite like those mugs.

I sit outside on the deck, dripping in insect repellent, my unopened laptop on the bench in front of me. Watching the Warrego River, I notice the pink and orange sky has oozed below the horizon and into the muddy water beneath it, giving it a mirror of colour. If the image were turned upside down, I notice, it would look exactly the same. I take a photo, or three. My partner steals an accusatory glance and asks if I have started writing yet, which is why we are here. I consider briefly whether to be offended, then shake my head, defeated. He suggests, “Just write a paragraph. Get the creative juices flowing. Don’t write the whole article, just a paragraph about what you’ve seen and done today.” So that’s what I’m doing. With my chipped enamel mug of wine, sitting beside the tent that by no means, can actually be called a tent, I’m writing. Let’s hope these articles flow just as easily as this (ahem) one paragraph.

Denise Mills saves herself from existential crisis by writing. Her creative nonfiction has been featured in Epoch, Complete Sentence Lit and many other publications. She lives in the historic village of Millthorpe, a twenty-minute drive from the regional city of Orange, NSW, Australia. You can find her at tinysimplepleasures.com