5 Reasons an Agent Might Say No (and How to Get to Yes)

by Katie Bannon

Rejection is an unfortunate, but inevitable, part of the querying process. Agents receive thousands of queries a year and have to pass on the vast majority of them. In fact, many memoirists end up querying 50-100 agents before getting a “yes.” But the odds of catching an agent’s attention increases when you understand what they’re looking for, and what might make them pass.

The querying process 101:

1) Send a query letter via email or an agency form. Be sure to check the submission details on the agency’s website—while most will ask for a query letter and perhaps a few pages, others want additional materials, such as a synopsis or book proposal.

2) If an agent is interested, they’ll ask for more pages, and potentially the full manuscript. If not, they’ll respond with a pass, usually something generic like, “I didn’t connect with this.” or “This isn’t a good fit for me.” Very few agents provide personalized feedback. Many agents will not respond at all, which means “no.”

3) After seeing the full manuscript and/or proposal, the agent either says “no thanks” or asks for a phone call. Some agents will provide feedback as to why it didn’t work for them, although, frustratingly, some will send generic rejections. If an agent loves what they see, they’ll set up a phone call with you—a very good sign!

4) Before that call, you’ll want to make sure you have questions prepared so you can decide if the agent is a good match for you. Just like dating, finding an agent is a two-way street – you should be as picky about your agent as they are about you!

Why might an agent say no?

They don’t know how to market it. For instance, you’ve written a highly academic memoir and the agent isn’t connected with academic publishers to pitch the project. Or they believe the story isn’t timely or relevant enough to compete in the marketplace.

There isn’t a clear audience. That might be due to a niche topic or a lack of author platform, raising concerns about the book having a broad enough readership. Remember, the agent has to convince the publisher that people want to buy this book.

The story doesn’t feel “unique” or compelling enough. The memoir market is fairly saturated. If your story comes across as generic and/or similar to existing memoirs, it may lack dramatic tension in the manuscript itself, or you haven’t articulated your distinctive angle/approach in the query.

The writing isn’t ready. The quality of the writing is a key factor. If an agent feels the writing is subpar in the query or the manuscript, they’ll question whether the author can pull off a high-quality final product.

Red flags. Coming across as disrespectful or difficult in your email exchanges or “the call,” can turn off an agent. Keep in mind that the agent is working for free until your book sells—they want someone easy to work with, who will be worth their time. It’s completely appropriate to ask questions and follow up with agents in a respectful way, but do your research on professional norms to avoid crossing a line.

How can I make an agent say yes?

Perfect your pitch. Make sure your query letter is as strong as possible before widely querying agents. For tips on writing a strong query letter, check out this article.

Build your platform. Which does not mean you have to be a “famous” person or have thousands of social media followers! Ramping up your following helps prove to agents and publishers that there is an audience for your book. That might mean joining communities of your future readers (for instance, going to foodie conferences if you’re writing a culinary memoir), or publishing shorter pieces in literary and/or commercial outlets. For more on platform, click here.

Revise your manuscript. Be sure you’ve revised your manuscript thoroughly and received extensive feedback—this could mean hiring beta readers or a developmental editor, or participating in a writing workshop. The greatest chance you have of finding an agent is producing the very best manuscript possible.

Katie Bannon is a writer, editor, and educator whose work has appeared in The Rumpus, ELLE Magazine, NPR, Narratively, and more. Her memoir manuscript was a finalist for the Permafrost Nonfiction Book Prize. A graduate of GrubStreet’s Memoir Incubator, she holds an MFA in creative nonfiction from Emerson College. She is a developmental editor who loves working with nonfiction writers to find the “story” behind the “situation” of their memoirs and essays. She teaches at GrubStreet and lives in the Boston area.