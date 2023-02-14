How to Write About the Boy You Once Loved: A Guide by My 18-Year-Old Students (and Me)

By Maddy Frank

Assert that past you is a fool compared to present you. Past you had crushes on boys who were wrong for her. Past you swooned. Past you was influenced by swoopy hair and smirks. Present you would never stoop so low. She writes about it, but she does not succumb to it. She has narrative distance from herself.

Describe any middle or high school love interest with a healthy dose of grace. He was actually quite nice to you. He was in upper-level math. His swoopy hair was moderately becoming. He was an 11th grader, but he was also a god amongst men.

Admit that past-you, though still a fool, had decent taste.

Add in a rival. Not only will this lend credibility to your taste in boys, but it will also give the reader someone to root against. (They will not be able to root against the boy, because the swoopy hair thing he has going on distracts from his flaws.) This rival should preferably be a frenemy—more interesting than a friend, more emotionally complex than an enemy.

The narrator of this story, you, should be slightly more mature and funny and self-aware than her peers. She must also be slightly less pretty. You want your readers to relate to you, but you don’t want them to feel like narcissists because of it.

Tell the story of how you met the boy, how you fell in love, how your feelings were reciprocated and/or rejected and/or reciprocated and then subsequently rejected. There will probably be a scene from prom. There will definitely be a scene by the lockers. If you’re lucky, there will be a kiss. (Note: If you’re unlucky, there will also be a kiss.)

Acknowledge that your story is cliché, commonplace. Acknowledging this gives you a free pass to lean into it. You know you are not special, and knowing that makes you special. Not all love is patient and kind and blind, but yours was.

Write a paragraph about how this love has stayed with you despite your best efforts. Write about the hurt you still feel and the pictures you still look at, the ones where you’re in the backyard of his parents’ house on that swing set that’s one push away from falling apart. Write about your fear of change that aches and heartbreak that tears up your liver and kidneys and pancreas. Write about how past you and present you feel awfully similar. Write about how that scares you, present you.

Delete that paragraph.

Make another joke about the swoopy hair.

End the love story with you, the narrator, alone. Successful relationships make for unsuccessful essays. You didn’t end up with the boy, but you learned something new about yourself along the way (probably about no longer trusting your heart, never mind that it’s the boy that did this to you, that continues to do this to you). You do not feel good. You do not feel bad. You feel bittersweet about this journey.

___

Maddy Frank is a Third Year Fellow in creative nonfiction at Washington University in St. Louis. When she’s not teaching the undergrads, she’s skateboarding around campus and picking up cool rocks. Her work has appeared in Driftwood Press and Sheila-Na-Gig.