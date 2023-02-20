Falling In Love Again
February 20, 2023
By Vicki Mayk
I spent my childhood hanging out in the stacks of my local public library—one of the few places I was allowed to go alone in my Pennsylvania town. The walk there—one I can still take in memory—took me through glass double doors, past the World War I memorial in the lobby listing my grandfather’s name among those who served, and up the marble staircase where the weight of many feet had worn a small well in the center of each stair.
On the second floor, silence was broken only by hushed conversations or the soft whssh sound made by turning pages. It was before the digital era, so there were no computer workstations, only long, dark wooden tables. I ran my fingers along the leather spines of books meant for people twice my age: I read at a 12th grade level while I was still in elementary school, so books bearing the designation easy-to-read held no interest for me.
I remember the details of that time and place because it was where I first fell in love at age 8. Not with a boy or girl, but with words. Like hundreds of other girls, I became enamored of words and writing after reading Little Women, a book written by a woman about a quartet of female protagonists, one of them a writer. The place of that book in my literary lineage is a fact so often shared by American women that it’s become a cliché. I started publishing my own small newspaper before I was 10.
Words were the precious stones on the thread that pulled me through decades of my life. In high school, my teachers shared my essays as the best in class. I wrote for the school newspaper, detoured from nonfiction to poetry and back in college, and became a newspaper reporter after earning my bachelor’s degree. Late in my four-decade career, I left a lucrative public relations gig to go back to a job requiring me to write every day. Prioritizing writing over money: Surely that was love?
I once read a list of reactions common to people in love and was amused to realize that I often experienced them as I wrote: exhilaration, euphoria, increased energy, daydreaming, empathy. The list also included anxiety, panic, and feelings of despair—all feelings I’ve had when the writing isn’t going well.
I thought I’d never fall out of love with words until I published a book in 2020. It was a life-long dream realized during the pandemic. The book began with a story that had beguiled me. The suicide of an extraordinary young man who’d grown up in my town also turned out to be the story of a key figure in football’s concussion crisis. I fell in love with that story and its real-life characters. It was a bond that kept me committed to writing it for more than a half-dozen years before it earned me an agent and publisher.
But something happened in the two years after the book launched. Words and putting them down on paper lost their magic. I became a self-conscious writer. If I wrote an essay, I wondered, with every click of my laptop keys, if someone would publish it. I jotted down ideas for a second book, ideas that many assured me were viable, unable to start the research. Commiserating with other published writers, I learned that post-book blues are common. It didn’t comfort me.
I’ve thought a lot about the writer I was before the book and the non-writer I became for a while after. I keep coming back to Frida, one of my favorite films. In one memorable scene, legendary artist Frida Kahlo asks established painter (and future husband) Diego Rivera for “an honest critique” of her work. Rivera tells her it doesn’t matter what he—or anyone else—thinks. “If you’re a real painter, you’ll paint because you can’t live without painting. You’ll paint till you die,” he tells her.
That was me before the book: I couldn’t live without writing. It was as necessary as breathing. Now I was holding my breath. I wanted to fall back in love with words and stories. But unlike those looking for human romance, there’s no online dating site to match writers with stories. That marriage must come out of the need to create. Like love it can strike in the most unlikely places.
On my way to the Jersey Shore last fall, I meandered off the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, detouring through the city to avoid stopped traffic. A favorite literary magazine’s submission deadline was approaching, and as I drove, I mentally reviewed an essay about a childhood friendship, which I’d revised off and on for more than a decade. Stopped at a traffic light near the Philadelphia Zoo, I suddenly knew what that story was really about, a focus completely different than what I’d originally written. I have no idea where the revelation came from. The insight was as inexplicable as love at first sight. I wound my way through traffic, mentally making notes.
Like a woman contemplating a romantic rendezvous, I couldn’t wait to sit down at my computer. Writing wasn’t easy, but it felt good.
It felt like love.
Vicki Mayk is a nonfiction writer, teacher and editor whose work has appeared in regional and national publications, including Ms Magazine, Hippocampus, Literary Mama, The Manifest-Station, eMerge Magazine, East Meets West Writers Journal and in the anthology Air. Her book, Growing Up on the Gridiron: Football, Friendship and the Tragic Life of Owen Thomas, was published in 2020 by Beacon Press.
