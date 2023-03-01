Why Write When There are Thousands of People Out There Not Reading Your Work?
By Ben Berman
We were at the home of some friends when I found myself in a conversation with their six-year-old son.
My dad told me that you’re a writer, he said.
I am, I said.
Then let me ask you something, he said. How come I’ve never read anything you wrote?
That’s a good question, I said.
Think about it, he said. Right now there are thousands of people out there who aren’t reading any of your books.
He shook his head and walked away, leaving me all alone in the kitchen.
I grabbed a slice of lukewarm pizza and started laughing to myself. I’d recently published a small book of short prose and was well aware of all those people out there not reading it. It got me thinking about one of the two recurring dreams that I’d been having of late, which involved me walking into a bookstore to give a reading and seeing that there was only one person in the audience.
This, in fact, actually happened to me once, and although I laughed it off at the time—cracked some joke about the sound of one hand clapping—it was one of those moments that remind you of the fine the line between humility and humiliating.
We left our friends’ house shortly afterward, and although it was getting late we decided to give our five-year-old a bath.
Giving our five-year-old a bath is always a bit of a production: she likes to bring trays of Tupperware into the tub with her and pretend that she’s the star of some warped Disney film.
Look, I overheard her say at one point as I was walking by. I know you think that you killed my parents. But I have news for you. It is I who poisoned your parents!
Then she started laughing this evil, maniacal laugh.
I have no idea what the premise of her story was, but I wasn’t about to ask because if she knew that I was eavesdropping, she would have immediately stopped the show.
And as I stood in the hallway listening in, I started thinking about the other recurring dream that I’d been having as of late. In this one, I am taking a shower and when I step out, I realize that there is a full crowd of people waiting for me to read. I walk up to the podium and not only do I not have my book with me, I’m not wearing any pants.
I had always assumed that this was simply the converse of the first dream—rather than showing up with something to say and finding no one there, I show up with nothing to say and find everyone there.
But as I listened to my daughter play so freely in the bath—her imagination wandering in the most surprising and delightful of ways—I wondered if this dream was actually about the tension between the pleasures of writing and the pressures of being a writer.
On my better days, I’m able to compartmentalize the two. But whenever I’ve sat down to write, lately, I’ve found myself worrying about book sales and Goodreads ratings, about the reviews that people were writing and the reviews that people weren’t writing.
My five-year-old was starting to sing some song that could only be described as a ballad to her bum. I couldn’t make out all the lyrics, though, because she was laughing so hard as she belted it out.
And I realized that if I wanted to reclaim the pleasures of writing, I couldn’t worry about all those thousands of people not reading my books. Because that’s not why we write. We write for that single fleeting moment, as Merce Cunningham says, when [we] feel alive.
From Writing While Parenting © Ben Berman, 2023. Used by permission of Able Muse Press.
Ben Berman is the author of three books of poems and the forthcoming book of flash essays, Writing While Parenting. He has won the Peace Corps Award for Best Book of Poetry, has twice been shortlisted for the Massachusetts Book Awards, and has received awards from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, New England Poetry Club and Somerville Arts Council. He teaches creative writing classes at Brookline High School. You can reach Ben at his website.
I enjoyed your essay so much. Children can show and teach us so much just by being themselves. I try to always remind myself to write for myself because it brings me pleasure. But getting it published is nice too.
Thank you for this — I feel as though I’ve learned so much about writing from just watching my daughters be themselves. They just shift so quickly into the world of imaginative play!
“Think about it, he said. Right now there are thousands of people out there who aren’t reading any of your books” — oh my, that six-year-old is so right. And so are you, Ben: writing for the pleasure of it. So important to keep hold of THAT.
Thank you, Amanda. I am always amazed by how freeing writing feels, and how even after twenty years, it still offers so many rewards.
Those dreams. This is a delightful essay!
A friend was told, when she went on her first book tour, that if she could take out her audience was small enough for her to feed them with a pizza (one large?), do that instead of the reading. But then she had that audience-of-one and offered pizza, but said audience insisted on a reading… and then the punchline? Audience was a student and needed to attend a reading for a class.
Thank you for your kind comments and for your friend’s story. What a hilarious moment (at least in retrospect…)
Love, love, love your takeaway: “if I wanted to reclaim the pleasures of writing, I couldn’t worry about all those thousands of people not reading my books.” And how kids remind us of how to play just for the joy of playing. Thank you for this beautiful reminder today! 🥰 ✨🌟💖🙏🕊️
Thank you for your kind response. I am always struck by how much joy kids find in play. I think that’s one of the things that I aspire to when I write — to get myself into a playful mood where I just can play with language and ideas.
This is hilarious, Ben. Thanks for the levity I needed.
Thank you, Karen. I think that’s one of the things I love most about kids — so much levity and laughter (and other things…) but the wild things that they say…
I write for myself, to figure something out. If other people read it, bonus!
I love the idea of writing to figure something out. I always get a little anxious when I think of other people reading my work — but I love that feeling (when writing) of bringing some order to the chaos of my mind (or sometimes of bringing some chaos to the order of my mind…)
Great Post! This article raises an important question – why bother writing when there are so many people who won’t read your work? While it can be discouraging, the article highlights the importance of writing for oneself and finding joy in the creative process. Writing can be a form of self-expression and therapy, regardless of whether it reaches a wide audience or not.
Thank you for this. I think that there is so much that we can’t control when it comes to writing and audience, and sometimes chasing that can leave us feeling empty. But I do cherish those moments of joy when creating.
Love this encouraging reminder…
Thank you. I appreciate that. It is always a bummer when a six-year-old puts you in your place…but at least it makes for good material.