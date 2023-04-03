On Restraint: Writing About Grief After Suicide
April 3, 2023 § 14 Comments
By Rita Malenczyk
My son Nick died by suicide four years ago; I’ve written and published several personal essays and poems about his death. One essay, about me trying to recover from the loss while teaching and writing a scholarly article (I’m an English professor), moves back and forth between my memories of Nick when he was alive and my actions in the present. The descriptions of my actions, Nick’s death, and my memories of him are not outwardly emotional, though I do occasionally mention crying; for the most part I allow the actions to telegraph my feelings. Another essay, a flash piece, describes a trip a friend and I took to Italy a few months after Nick died, during which I try and fail to escape visions of his death. The thoughts themselves are minimized while my actions—exploring the Italian town where we stayed, eating local specialties at restaurants—are foregrounded; thoughts of Nick’s death sometimes enter my head while at other times they remain at bay. The essay is, like the first, about moving through loss and grief while at the same time trying to function normally.
What interests me about my experience writing and submitting these two essays isn’t their success—the first essay has been published while the second hasn’t—but the range of reviewer responses. The first piece, which I submitted to one journal, had two reviewers. While the first reviewer felt that the essay effectively conveyed the composure I needed to maintain in order to get through life after tragedy, and that my restrained approach was a strength of the essay, the second said I should “go deeper” into what was already there. (I managed to convince the editor to leave the essay as it was, in accordance with the first reviewer’s opinions.) The second piece, which I submitted to several outlets, was returned by one editor with a comment that turning it into something longer than a flash essay would allow me to, yet again, go deeper.
My response to these reviews is: Go deeper into what, exactly? And why?
I obviously can’t know what goes on in any individual reader’s head. But injunctions to say more—to express emotions more explicitly—are often puzzling to me.
I recently participated in a workshop in which one writer, a mother, wrote a beautiful and wrenching essay about her teenage son’s mental health struggles and suicidal ideation. In this first draft she wrote mostly of what was happening in the present, her son’s suicide attempts and her seeking treatment for him. I found the draft astonishing in the way her straightforward description of the events suggested the (metaphorical) clenched fists and fierce determination of a mother fighting for her child’s life. In the second draft, however, the writer added interior thoughts about: how the child had been so loving during his pre-teenage, pre-illness years, how much she missed that part of him, how he had been her baby and now he was something else, how unsettled she was by the new person he had become. While the other workshop participants loved the revision, to me these additions, while I could sympathize with the writer’s reasons for putting them in, diluted the considerable single-minded power of her first draft.
Here’s where I say, “Maybe it’s just me.” To some extent these things are matters of taste, and that second (so-far-rejected) essay probably does need some revision. But I wonder about the legitimacy of telling someone who is writing about a horrific experience to “go deeper” and how, exactly, going deeper makes an essay better.
One could argue that writing about grief and loss benefits from restraint. Note, for example, what Rachel Dickinson does in The Loneliest Places, her memoir about her son’s suicide. When writing about her son’s wake, she describes not her emotions but what is happening around her. Dickinson writes, the funeral director gave her the guest book and
…told me this was the largest crowd he had ever seen during a three-hour period. Seven hundred and twenty-six people signed the guest book….Many of them had to wait in line for two hours on a dark, dreary, cold afternoon that turned into a dark, dreary, cold evening just to get inside the building. I stood—dressed in black and wearing dark glasses—at the end of the receiving line as far away as possible from Jack’s closed coffin…
In these sentences we see how the events one has to get through after a tragic death happen without our consent in spite of our profoundly altered universe. Dickinson’s matter-of-fact description of the attendees at the wake, and the observation that she stood “as far away as possible” from her son’s coffin, show her feelings of grief and the detachment she is forced to maintain to get through the evening.
I’m not arguing that restraint is the only way we should write about grief. Others have done it in other ways, and effectively. But I don’t think “go deeper” is always wise advice to writers whose topic is sorrow and loss. There are excellent writers who would prefer not to reveal the depths of their psyches, but to write instead about how losing someone often brings us up short and renders us mute and silent—and about how that silence can keep our fragile selves centered in the world even as the world has changed around us.
__________
Rita Malenczyk is a writer, painter, and printmaker living and working in Connecticut. Her essays, poetry, and visual art have appeared in JMWW, Beyond Words, Cathexis Northwest Press, HeartWood, and elsewhere. She is professor of English at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Yes, agreed. The topic is inherently “hot,” if that makes sense, so I tend to take a “cool” approach to writing about grief. In a way, you, as the writer, are reporting back from this place that one wants to go.
Thanks for the shout-out. My editor wanted me to reveal more but I lobbied, successfully, for my restrained version of events. Stick with your instincts! Writing about the suicide of a child can be excruciating. Best of luck to you, Rita.
Thank you for responding, Rachel. Best of luck to you as well.
Rita, You offer excellent advice about a different way to write about profound grief. For me, writing from a more restrained and detached perspective does show (not tell) the extent of a deep loss. Thank you for your courage in offering another way, in addition to the many ways, to share grief in writing. It is your writing and your choice of how you choose to share your story, I am so sorry for your loss.
I understand what you are saying — some reviewers praise a book, for example, for being “unsentimental.”
First, I am so very sorry for your loss. It is trite to say, but because I knew friends who died, I often feared for my children. I cannot imagine your sorrow.
Thank you for writing about grief or any overwhelming emotion and how sometimes what we do is more provocative than what we are thinking. (Your example of the mother standing as far as she can from the coffin.) I have been asked what a character was thinking while clenching fists, eyes closed, breath held, “[b]ut I don’t think ‘go deeper’ is always wise advice to writers whose topic is sorrow and loss.” I have a recurrent dream about a high school friend: I greet him with a broad smile and reach for his hands, tell him am so glad to see him! … and then, abruptly, I scream at him for killing himself in college. Does anyone really need me to go deeper and explain what I am thinking and feeling?
My sincere condolences on the loss of your son. I cannot imagine…
I totally agree with the perspective you share in your essay. I subscribe to ‘less is more’ and ‘don’t put everything on the page’. Readers are smart; we bring our own experience to that page; while reading, I am reminded of my own story(stories) by the author’s; and I like/need/want the space to co-mingle and co-create a larger experience.
I read Rachel Dickinson’s The Loneliest Places after reading her essay here on the blog; it was precisely her spare prose that drew me in, leaving me sufficient room to breathe my way through the heartrending story that was unfolding on the page.
I’m sorry for your loss. And I agree with the point you make in your essay. The cool approach can resonate with emotion, letting the readers come to the piece and find a bit of themselves in there. This is an essay that I will print out and put in my three-ring binder and reread.
Rita, it is not just you. Grief, close grief, is about fragility. It is the smallness. The pain of the trite. Writing about coping mechanisms, to a reader who has not experienced a close death, these observations may not seem powerful or deep enough, but to the person in early-days mourning it is like a psychedelic episode where everything is so much more, yet… everything is irredeemably less. Perhaps this topic requires the reader and writer to accept it is more like poetry where regular words carry more weight.
Thank you, I lost my 22-year-old son
I’m sorry for your loss, Andrea. Nick was 19.
“Go deeper” does not necessarily mean “bare more emotion on the page” or “tell what people were thinking.” It can mean “make more connections” or “go deeper into the background” of what you’ve already shown. It can mean “create one more level of meaning in your piece.”
Two years ago and have yet to write about it. This essay gives me some perspective on different ways I might approach an essay, or two. Sending hugs. xx
I appreciate this essay very much. As a fellow writer I tend more to the “reportorial” style of personal or memoir writing in hopes the reader will “get it” through description, physical and sensory details, etc. rather than explicit telling of interior thoughts and feelings. Maybe I just have trouble writing about emotions in a way that feels both honest and compelling. I agree these are style differences, with writers and readers having preferences. As a reader, I prefer the minimalist approach when reading about sorrow and grief for the simple reason that I experience the emotion myself more strongly with that style. And that preference then drives my writing style. Perhaps we can just acknowledge there’s more than one way to write about grief and sorrow , and leave it at that.