The Perils of Publishing: A Hidden Gift

Rejections and Setbacks Hurt, But Given Time, They Make Great Stories

By Pamela Jane

Before I began writing full-time, I pictured the glamorous life of a published children’s author waiting for me just around the corner.

My author fantasy seemed to be set in the 1940s: I work quietly at home, I don’t have to market or promote my books, and I’ve had the same editor for twenty years. She publishes everything I write, and my books stay in print forever. If I need a little extra money, I simply pick up the telephone and call her. She drops everything and rushes over to my office where she eagerly searches through my desk until she unearths a crumpled scrap of paper with a few scribbled notes.

“This will do!” she says.

Then she pays me on the spot and carries off my latest book.

I didn’t make that up. I read it in a biography of Margaret Wise Brown, author of the classic children’s books, Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny.

My rosy children’s-author fantasy did not include school visits where the kids ask if I can sign my books “Roald Dahl,” or bookstore readings where someone comes up to me and says, “I just know I could write a better book than the crap that is being published these days!” There are no bad writing days when the character tags – the ones you stick on yourself – fall off, precipitating an identity crisis, or reviewers who fail to recognize that your latest picture book has a Proustian plot simply because it’s packaged with self-adhesive jewel stickers.

I should have anticipated these setbacks. My publishing misadventures began years ago in high school when the school paper published my sonnet about the folk singer, Joan Baez. When the paper came out, I discovered the editor, a senior two years ahead of me, had altered all the pronouns.

Furious, I stopped him in the hallway.

“Why did you change all the ‘she’s’ to ‘he’s?’ ” I demanded.

“Obviously, your sonnet was about Christ.” He looked pleased with himself.

It’s true I didn’t mention Baez by name in my sonnet, but that’s no excuse for messing with my pronouns.

Like most writers, I’ve received my share of disparaging reviews, including an uncomfortably personal one from a reviewer who described the protagonist in my middle-grade novel as “extreme and poorly characterized.”

This calls to mind something my mother used to tell me.

“You go from one extreme to another!”

In other words, the poorly characterized character in my novel was a well-characterized characterization of myself.

No essay about the hazards of publishing is complete without the “R” word (I recently counted 2,570). Most writers deal regularly with rejection, but I hold a record for speed and economy. I once had five manuscripts rejected by an editor over the telephone in five minutes. That’s one rejection a minute! And if that’s not bad enough, imagine being rejected for something you didn’t even write!

“Thank you for returning the errant manuscript you received from us,” the editor wrote. “Apparently, one of your envelopes must have attached itself to the wrong manuscript.”

Rejection has a way of whirling around biting you a second time, if you’re not careful. I faced recycled rejection when my seven-year-old daughter, Annelise, walked into my office holding a piece of paper.

“Look, Mommy, I can read!” she said proudly.

“Dear Pamela,” she began, slowly sounding out the words, “We appreciate the time you have put into this manuscript; however, we have decided not to accept this submission, as it does not fit our current editorial needs.”

The broadest condemnation of my writing, though, came from my ex-husband.

“Your writing illustrates tendencies I deplore,” he said. (I wasn’t wild about his tendencies either.)

“Everything in life is a life experience,” someone at a writing conference once remarked.

It made me laugh at the time, but there is something to it. Everything in publishing is a publishing experience. And, given time, those experiences evolve into great stories.

___

Pamela Jane is an author of over thirty children’s books, and an essayist whose work has appeared in The NY Times, The Wall Street Journal, The NY Daily News, Writer’s Digest, The Independent, and The Writer. Pamela has also published humor in The Daily Drunk, Erma Bombeck, the Brevity Blog, The Satirist, and others.