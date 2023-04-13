Writing Group Feedback: How to Maintain Moral Integrity

By Barbie Beaton

In memoir, the narrator’s journey often starts in a forest of confusion as she navigates moral conflicts toward her truest, most whole self. My story is no exception.

My memoir is about surviving the wrongs of my ’80s upbringing—poverty, neglect, violence, erasure—but the younger me of the story exhibits questionable behavior at times, providing a dubious container for my narrator’s moral conflict. I risked readers who sided against me.

Recently, I learned just how far my writing group’s loyalty had strayed. During a Wednesday night Zoom conference, two members questioned a content warning of sexual assault. In the scene, I was sixteen and a threat by a high school senior resulted in non-consensual sexual conduct.

From the small-framed faces on the screen, the readers’ stance became clear to me. They doubted my reality. (This came as both a shock and a familiar experience given my birth family’s expertise with gaslighting.) You were sixteen, one of them said. One reader shared her terrifying experience, unknown to me until that disclosure. My situation was not likehers. Still, my hands trembled, and my heart raced, a cue that PTSD was triggered. I launched into defense mode, clarifying my perspective of what they’d already read: My older sister watched it happen. My mother was home. Who was going to take care of me?

The experience sabotaged my faith in their loyalty and trust. For years, they’d read with a discerning eye, until it reached an impasse. Holding my professional head above water, I finished the meeting. Later, I sent an email expressing how the discussion erased my reality, triggering my PTSD. I left the writing group, thanking them for their years of commitment and wished them many successes on their writing journeys.

Such ruptures are avoidable. Safe collaboration among writers requires strategic safeguards. Pathologies are deep-seated motives that drive a person’s behavior or mindset, and once exposed, can wedge distrust in even the most collegial relationships. In hindsight, failing to employ writing group protocols and disregarding a trigger warning stripped us all from dignity. Most importantly, I failed myself by not adhering to my own principles of strict professional collaborations.

Sharing hard stories is a valiant effort at connection, however, sticky areas can surround memories one might rather forget. There is no guarantee where blind spots exist in readers. Without safeguards, the sensitivity and vulnerability of truth-telling can blend into a tasty cocktail for destruction. Below is a list of strategies any newbie memoirist can employ to protect their mental health and to ensure a safe and dignified writing journey:

Focus Feedback on the Art. Meaningful critiques discuss the writing. Lidia Yuknavitch teaches an effective method in which readers are asked to identify patterns, opposites, strong sentences, and details with emotional resonance. I felt empowered in this class because I learned to see my writing strengths.

Expose Thyself. Self-investigation is a crucial process of exposing unhealed wounds. Many writing teachers recommend procuring a therapist before digging into the past. Often, our largest wounds reveal blind spots we must outgrow, providing the juicy substance of memoir. Susanna Sonnenberg, my first writing instructor and a two-time New York Times Bestseller author, is the voice I hear when memoirists avoid the truth. Boring! She isn’t wrong. I trusted her advice because she wasn’t deceived by false personas. Write that!!! She shakes loose the interesting story.

Believe in Evolution. A writer will improve with time. Align group work to your advancing skill level. Call yourself a writer—nobody but your exasperated family will fight you over it. Live the dream like a teenager. It’s a cue to move on when a group or individual no longer meets your needs or fails to support your writing aspirations.

Meet Your People. Memoirists crave authenticity. Discern the company you keep: attend classes and conferences and readings. My purpose locked into place at the National Association of Memoir Writers’ Conference after seeing a man cry at the microphone while reading to a large crowd. It evidenced the existential need for deep emotional connection and the space I needed for my own difficult story.

Prioritize Your Vision: A reliable group considers the author’s goals and provides suitable knowledge for that objective. Self-published or Indie authors may not be a good fit for an author seeking traditional publishing. Align to your vision. I once joined a writing group with zero interest in memoir. A worthy group bolsters the author toward her version of success.

Connect with writers/editors with similar themes. Social media is a useful tool for finding writers in your subject area to exchange writing. Find editors in the Acknowledgment section of comparable memoirs. Perform a Google search of every author you read in your theme, including essays. Your subject area provides a personalized database of professionals who offer services to help writers like you.

When necessary, exit with grace.

Readers are humans, too, with impossible-to-predict opinions and perspectives. You deserve a structure that protects your mental health and your integrity. A well-cultivated community will ensure a dignified environment for your unique, and very important, story.

___

Barbie Beaton is a creative nonfiction writer working on her debut book-length project: Madness: A Memoir of PTSD. An early excerpt awarded her the 2018 Honorary Montana Fellowship at Virginia Creative Center for the Arts. She is a voluntary board member of the Missoula Writing Collaborative, a nonprofit that brings celebrated authors and poets into classrooms across Montana. She lives with her husband in Missoula, Montana and Newport Beach, California.