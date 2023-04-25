Finding Inspiration in the I & the Eye

Connecting with readers through heart and head.

By Suzanne Cope

More than a decade ago, in the haze of finishing my dissertation, I came across a listing for an interdisciplinary food studies conference in my city of New York. Prior to my intensive graduate program I had written about my community garden and food memories, and was excited to get back to more personal writing. But I was also excited to try out the new research skills I had honed over the previous few years.

On a hot June afternoon a week later, I was walking through Harlem on a food tour led by a conference member, learning about the complicated history of soul food and gently paging through old menus at the Schomburg Library archives. I marveled at the stories all around me. Those few conference days helped me realize that there were people making a career researching the history and cultural significance of food, more often than not inspired by their own stories and heritage. The personal connection inspired the research. The research illuminated the individual experience. I had found my people.

Fast forward a few years and I had published my first book, Small Batch: Pickles, Cheese, Chocolate, Spirits, and the Return of Artisanal Food, that brought modern researched narratives together with social history, and launched my journalism efforts to help promote that book and stay connected to my audience. I still wrote and published personal essays, but I was finding more opportunities with researched-based work. My sweet spot—my favorite pieces to write—used the “I” as a jumping-off point for that research. These were the articles that also got the most responses from readers.

While the genre is broad, this integration of the personal “I” and research—what I call the “eye”—falls under the umbrella of narrative journalism. But one doesn’t have to be a trained journalist—or even an academic—to bring research to personal narrative. The balance of hard fact and lyrical reflection depends on the writer. Often, I’ve found that my exploration of one “eye” is deepened by the other.

Our personal stories are powerful and important, and while not everyone writes to be published, the impetus to write is most often to connect. I often tell my students that a goal of effective writing is to find that balance between unique < –-> universal—a continuum I am sure I didn’t invent, but the genesis of which is long lost. This double-sided arrow is a multi-directional that has guided me for well over a decade. Research—which can take many forms: academic studies, deep dives in the archives, internet searching, family photos, travel, interviews—might provide the unique OR the universal in this construct. Either way, the personal stories provide the inverse.

I was just starting to play with integrating research into my personal writing when I came across a submission brief that said something like, “please no more essays about dead grandmas.” I was, in fact, writing about my own dead Nani. The magazine wasn’t saying that my, or anyone’s grandparents were not worth writing about—but rather that a story that might feel so unique to the writer was starting to become too universal to the reader. Research is one way to help push the writer to tell that story toward something that feels more unique. That might feel counterintuitive, but I know it worked for me.

My current book project is inspired by my fierce, feminist grandmother who moved from Italy to the United States as a child to escape fascism. I am not detailing her life at all; rather, I am researching and writing the story of four women who became instrumental in the fight against the Nazis and fascism during World War II. I imagine if my Nani had not left, she might have been among them. And while there is almost no “I” in this book beyond the prologue, it still comes from a very personal place. I identify with this culture and heritage, and of course imagine what my Nani—or I—might have done if we were in Rome or Florence during this time. This personal connection helps me recreate historical moments on the page—of the women carrying secret documents past Nazi checkpoints or planting hidden explosives amongst the German tanks parked in an ancient piazza.

Once we open ourselves to the idea that almost any story can be enriched by adding both elements of the personal and the researched—the I and the eye—we also open ourselves to a broader audience. We connect with our readers through the heart and the head.

Suzanne Cope is a narrative journalist and scholar, author of POWER HUNGRY: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer and Their Fight to Feed a Movement and Small Batch. She has also written for The New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic, BBC, CNN, Aeon, LitHub, LARB, among others. Dr. Cope teaches at New York University.