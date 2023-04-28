Brevity Reading Period to Close in Two Days

Brevity’s reading period for general submissions and also for our special issue on Transgender Experience will end on April 30th, giving our brilliant assistant editors time to catch up with the backlog before summer arrives.

The last day is coming soon — just two days away!

Please send us your best & brightest flash nonfiction (750 words or fewer) before we close!

And thanks so much for your reading and writing.

Submit: http://brevity.submittable.com/submit