Brevity Reading Period to Close in Two Days

April 28, 2023 § Leave a comment

Brevity’s reading period for general submissions and also for our special issue on Transgender Experience will end on April 30th, giving our brilliant assistant editors time to catch up with the backlog before summer arrives.

The last day is coming soon — just two days away!

Please send us your best & brightest flash nonfiction (750 words or fewer) before we close!

And thanks so much for your reading and writing.

Submit: http://brevity.submittable.com/submit

Tagged: ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

»

What’s this?

You are currently reading Brevity Reading Period to Close in Two Days at BREVITY's Nonfiction Blog.

meta

%d bloggers like this: