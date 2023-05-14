How My Substack Bridged a Communication Gap With My Mother

By M. Tamara Cutler

“Mich, I’m working on waste this morning,” my eighty-four-year-old mother announced when I walked into her house to get our dog.

I write a weekly round-up for my Substack Zine, That Place You Love (TPYL), on Fridays. She wanted to make sure her flash essay on Waste posted in time.

I launched TPYL on January 2, 2023, to create community. We’d been living in a rural village in southern Spain for years, and I missed hanging out with old friends and sharing stories. I also felt Facebook, Twitter and other forms of social media had become too Like-driven.

TPYL invites readers to “gimme some truth” in 200 words or less by writing on weekly themes without crosstalk or feedback. We click the Heart to let other writers know they’ve been read and that a new piece has posted in the Comments.

The tagline is…The only truth you can control is the truth you tell.

My first flash nonfiction installment received 20 Hearts, 9 Contributors, and 300+ subscribers. Readers who didn’t want to create a profile on the Substack platform reached out via email or social media to respond to the story.

I became motivated to hit inboxes with the reliability of a Sunday crossword puzzle.

That Place You Love is for anyone who wants to tell a first-person, true story in a comment-free environment, and I decided early on it would not include family. I even left them off my initial mailing list announcement.

I also needed a break from writing or thinking about my mother as the protagonist in most of my pieces. I quickly felt freer writing about myself, my life, and my beliefs and would post links to my newsletters on Facebook and Instagram to attract new subscribers and voices.

A few weeks later, I received a New Subscriber alert with an email I knew well. My mother must have followed the Facebook link and joined Substack. I had already made a commitment to not edit my writing for anyone else’s comfort, and she was a legitimate subscriber. **

“Mich, I like what you wrote about Trust,” she said while we were grocery shopping

I then received a Word document via email called “Mich Project”. My mom is a mixed-media visual artist and painter. She keeps reams of notebooks and journals but has never considered herself a writer.

“Mom, you don’t have to run it by me first. There’s no right or wrong.”

I wanted her to trust her instinct using words the way she trusts her use of color on the canvas.

“But you’re the writer,” she said.

I realized we had created artistic boundaries. She was the visual artist I consulted for design, color, and execution. I was the writer she would consult for storytelling and syntax. I broke my non-interference rule and worked with her on her 200-word piece, a story she’d told many times.

“Mom, can you zero in on that one moment? How were you feeling?” I prompted.

She answered with greater depth and detail than I had ever heard before. Since then, her posts have explored personal territory that has been hidden for decades.

Because she sometimes suffers from neuropathy in her arms and hands, she can’t work in her studio or on the computer for extended periods of time. She was starting to become anxious about deadlines, even though there aren’t any.

“Mich, I want to write about grandmom’s death, but I just can’t type today,” she admitted.

She had handwritten the story while sitting on her front terrace. I suggested recording it and using Otter.ai transcription. She could then polish it in a few minutes on the keyboard.

She was skeptical, as I pressed record.

She posted the story of her mother’s death in the Forgiveness episode of TPYL. It was about yielding to medical authority in my grandmother’s final hours. Thirty years later, she still envisioned the peaceful death she had planned for her mother rather than the invasive one that played out in the hospital.

It was painful to hear her share this for the first time, but it closed a gap between us: the abstract expressionist artist and the creative nonfiction writer. This was a collaboration, something we could work on together without either one being the expert. Rather than feeling restricted, knowing my mother is an active contributor makes writing and reading each week’s episode a gift.

**Side note: anyone who tells you they can’t figure out how to subscribe to your free Substack should consult a determined octogenarian!

M. Tamara Cutler brings a visual arts and film background to her writing. Essays are published or forthcoming in Under the Gum Tree, Hunger Mountain Review, Longridge Review (finalist for the Barnhill prize in creative nonfiction), Please See Me, Insider Health, and the Brevity Blog. She has a diploma in Advanced Creative Writing Nonfiction from Cambridge University and an MFA in Film from NYU. She is the founder of That Place You Love’s Gimme Truth Project on Substack.