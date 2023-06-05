Nostalgia: Abigail Thomas Tries to Understand Her Reaction to Old Work

By Abigail Thomas

I have been looking through a mess of writing for a lost poem, and come across a story so old that the paper is the color of weak tea. I recognize the typeface from the Olympia typewriter I found on 110th Street and managed to lug back to my apartment. God knows how many years ago that was. I loved that thing, it was as big and heavy and honorable as one of those beautiful old cash registers you never see anymore. I wrote poems and stories on that typewriter until the computer was invented and I couldn’t find ribbon to fit the old machine. Maybe I didn’t look hard enough.

“Love In the Present Tense” is the title of the story, but I have no memory of it, so I lean back and begin reading, “Louise is outside the Cathedral Market staring at oranges when who should show up but Henry Gold, former love of her life. It has been years since they died from love. ‘You,’ she says, her heart jumping.”

My God, I remember that day, it must have been a hundred years ago. I remember that night, too.

I read on, falling in love with two sentences that so perfectly summed up my old love — “… he takes hold of her sleeve, still careful not to touch Louise herself. Henry has a deep respect for outer garments, and for allowing the inevitable its moment of delicacy.” By the time I finish the story I am filled with nostalgia. For what? I don’t really know. Old loves? Time gone by? Young me?

The Indo-European root for nostalgia is ‘nes-,‘ and it meant “to return safely home.” I don’t think we have a word for returning safely home—maybe life is more treacherous now. And somewhere along the way another element was added—the longing for home, something or somewhere that once did or maybe did not ever exist. I remember asking my friend Chuck if he got that kind of longing, a longing for something without knowing what it is, that physical feeling—”Of course,” he said. “So what is it we are we longing for,” I asked, because Chuck had answers to all my questions. “There isn’t any it,” he said, “there is only the longing.” Well, the longing is everywhere now, filling the room, and I sit here breathing, breathing it in, breathing it all the way in.

__

Abigail Thomas is the author of many acclaimed memoirs, including A Three Dog Life, Safekeeping, and What Comes Next and How to Like It. She lives in Woodstock, New York, with her dogs.