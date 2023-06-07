“All This Okayness” and I Suddenly Can’t Write

“Stop it and give yourself a chance.”

Aaron T. Beck, father of Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

“You can dance.

You can jive.”

ABBA

By Nina Gaby

My last piece of completed writing was about the copper sinks we left behind in the 1792 cape we were abandoning. See? I have to use a loaded word like abandon to get the juice running. We sold the house we should have sold decades ago to move into an arty neighborhood in our hometown where we’ve wanted to return for years. The couple that bought it adore it. I’m happy. And I can’t write.

I’ve calmed my landscape. Beauty surrounded me in the old place and inspired me because it came at a cost. We suffered loss and isolation and disappointment in the village we left. Sublime conflict everywhere. “Isolation, disappointment, conflict.” See what I do?

I’m an anxiety ridden dysthymic laced with a bit of OCD, and as I always say, I’d be considered a hoarder if I didn’t have so much space to stack stuff, lots of stuff, each item carrying its own fraught narrative. I have the power to reframe the schemas, but even when I use Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in my day job as a psychiatric nurse practitioner it’s with a smirk in the back of my head. I know the research tells us it works, but I feel disingenuous, as if I’m shoving wadded up Hallmark Cards down my patients’ throats. When I’m anxious myself and people tell me to breathe and just have fun with it, it’s all I can do not to smack them upside the head. I’m an artist. Dysphoria is my jam. A little respect, please.

In the old house, on days I didn’t work and could stay in my pajamas, I took my morning coffee back to bed where I would malinger as long as possible, jotting painful notes. I looked out the window where I could see the floating bridge spanning the small lake that drew us to this village in the first place. The bridge was a Munchian metaphor that figured frequently in my writing. Late at night I could walk out, often still in the same pajamas, and look at the clouds or the stars or the snow pounding down, blurring the squares of light from estranged neighbors’ windows, enveloped in the memories of dark days, and feel very sorry for myself. Perfect. I even published an anthology about disconnection and loss. I could write all day.

What I thought was the last chapter in my memoir about all that–a project in the making for twenty years–has me hanging from the slimy ladder off that bridge. I’m panting, unable to let go and swim to shore. Unable to hang on. That’s what I mean about metaphor. Can’t live with it, can’t live without it. Or is it even that? Maybe a scene is simply a scene.

Unable to take a full breath, I finally shared the slimy ladder story with my Zoom writing group one Sunday afternoon. I was socked in, a typical blizzarding day in central Vermont, and these wise women pointed out what I had long been avoiding. I’m writing my way out of trauma. If you had told me that within six months we would have the house on the market and within a year I’d be settled anew–and happy–I’d never have believed you. And, as I told them, I treat other’s trauma, I don’t do trauma myself. Maybe I hold some sort of a belief that personal suffering is too indulgent despite the creative energy it drives? (Sorry Munch.) Or as Dostoevsky would suggest, might I wish to be purified by my suffering?

I had plenty of time to think about this as I divested, facing off the dumpster next to my barn (remember I’m at heart a hoarder) and whispering my goodbyes to the stuff, to the clouds and the stars and the snow, even tossing the old pajamas over the metal lip of that one-ton behemoth. Plenty of tears, but no time to sit with them. Certainly no time to write about them. Just toss, pack, toss, sign contracts, sign more checks, and toss some more. The slow charring, curling the edges of old receipts thrown into the woodstove. Cold, dizzy, my knees worsening with every load I schlepped to the thrift store, my B12 level dropping like a stone with the stress. Jotting a few notes but nothing more.

I cancelled my spot in a long-awaited writers’ retreat in Costa Rica, undeserving until the last load was transported in the last U-Haul.

I’m writing this now, quick, just to prove that I still can, but I do not want to sit in the dark. I’ll honor the copper sinks, knowing their new owners love them as much as I. I left them fresh pots of the special cream to keep the copper shiny. I’ll walk my arty neighborhood and maybe let myself worry just a little about how to keep writing through all this okay-ness. I’ll sign up for another retreat and have some brilliant copy editor finish my project. Or maybe I won’t. Maybe it’s okay to just be okay. It’ll change soon enough.

____

Nina Gaby is a writer, psychiatric nurse practitioner and visual artist who now wakes up in the morning humming ABBA.