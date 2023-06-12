[…] Don’t Let Statler and Waldorf Frame Your Writing […]

By Amélie Baker

I imagine the two old men in the balcony – Statler and Waldorf – from the Muppets would have no patience for a writing workshop. They would quip something like, “You know why books are better than the radio? Because when you put a book down you can’t hear it anymore.” Or “This person wants to be a writer? What, they want to be right? They don’t know how wrong they are.” But I have encountered a version of these cantankerous old men in many conversations about writing.

The writers’ workshop has evolved away from a stream of criticism hurled at a silent author, but I find the oft-repeated question that has filled that void to be much more corrosive: “Why should the reader care?” Instead of explicitly pointing out where the plot lacks a climax or the characters read as one dimensional now the disclaimer is, I might like it but why would anyone keep reading? This disembodied and amorphous reader haunts me as I revise. I can’t clearly see their face or make eye contact or inquire about their intentions, motives, cravings, and desires, yet I am meant to write to them.

This reader who I am trying to cajole into caring could be the grumpy old white men who measure all writing against the great canon of other old white men. Or this reader could be a woman on the verge of turning thirty and is seeking an escape from the mundane treacheries of adulthood. My audience could be a mother dragging a book to the beach with hopes of reading a few pages, an exchange student trying to understand their classmates, a recent high school graduate who got it as a present, or a Canadian. How can I presume to know or even imagine the possible reader of the millions who may encounter my words? It is like when scientists discover galaxies beyond ours – they don’t assume that our laws of physics apply. It had been easier to put feedback into context when it came from a specific person, even if that person had the title of professor or esteem of New York Times bestselling author. How is the writer meant to respond when confronted with the undefined, yet never pleased, reader?

Addendum:

If there is another writer out there wrestling with their stories, let me clarify why I might care:

I’ll care of you point out ways our world is ridiculous. You don’t need to weave it into a fable or have it be the motivation of a character, I’m happy to keep reading after your rant about the waste inherent in to-go containers designed a half-inch differently so no lids ever fit again. I won’t simply put the book down and let it collect dust just because you write about a grandmother you have no strong feelings about. I don’t read necessarily “to care” about you, truthfully there are many writers I don’t extend a loving hand. Caring for others is precious and I tend to reserve it for my own loved ones. If you think it is important to your story, then I will give you the benefit of the doubt.

Amélie Rose Baker is on an extended sabbatical from her life as a high school history teacher. She lives in Philadelphia where she dragged her bins of journals from a young age which inspires her work on a book length memoir collection of essays. She is now pursuing an MFA in Creative Nonfiction at Goucher College. Her creative nonfiction has been published in The Fredericksburg Arts and Literature Review, Wanderlust: A Travel Journal and Silver Needle Press.