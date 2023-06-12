Don’t Let Statler and Waldorf Frame Your Writing
June 12, 2023 § 18 Comments
By Amélie Baker
I imagine the two old men in the balcony – Statler and Waldorf – from the Muppets would have no patience for a writing workshop. They would quip something like, “You know why books are better than the radio? Because when you put a book down you can’t hear it anymore.” Or “This person wants to be a writer? What, they want to be right? They don’t know how wrong they are.” But I have encountered a version of these cantankerous old men in many conversations about writing.
The writers’ workshop has evolved away from a stream of criticism hurled at a silent author, but I find the oft-repeated question that has filled that void to be much more corrosive: “Why should the reader care?” Instead of explicitly pointing out where the plot lacks a climax or the characters read as one dimensional now the disclaimer is, I might like it but why would anyone keep reading? This disembodied and amorphous reader haunts me as I revise. I can’t clearly see their face or make eye contact or inquire about their intentions, motives, cravings, and desires, yet I am meant to write to them.
This reader who I am trying to cajole into caring could be the grumpy old white men who measure all writing against the great canon of other old white men. Or this reader could be a woman on the verge of turning thirty and is seeking an escape from the mundane treacheries of adulthood. My audience could be a mother dragging a book to the beach with hopes of reading a few pages, an exchange student trying to understand their classmates, a recent high school graduate who got it as a present, or a Canadian. How can I presume to know or even imagine the possible reader of the millions who may encounter my words? It is like when scientists discover galaxies beyond ours – they don’t assume that our laws of physics apply. It had been easier to put feedback into context when it came from a specific person, even if that person had the title of professor or esteem of New York Times bestselling author. How is the writer meant to respond when confronted with the undefined, yet never pleased, reader?
Addendum:
If there is another writer out there wrestling with their stories, let me clarify why I might care:
- I’ll care of you point out ways our world is ridiculous. You don’t need to weave it into a fable or have it be the motivation of a character, I’m happy to keep reading after your rant about the waste inherent in to-go containers designed a half-inch differently so no lids ever fit again.
- I won’t simply put the book down and let it collect dust just because you write about a grandmother you have no strong feelings about.
- I don’t read necessarily “to care” about you, truthfully there are many writers I don’t extend a loving hand. Caring for others is precious and I tend to reserve it for my own loved ones.
- If you think it is important to your story, then I will give you the benefit of the doubt.
Amélie Rose Baker is on an extended sabbatical from her life as a high school history teacher. She lives in Philadelphia where she dragged her bins of journals from a young age which inspires her work on a book length memoir collection of essays. She is now pursuing an MFA in Creative Nonfiction at Goucher College. Her creative nonfiction has been published in The Fredericksburg Arts and Literature Review, Wanderlust: A Travel Journal and Silver Needle Press.
Thank you, Ms. Baker. It annoys the hell out of me when a writer worries what a reader might think. For god’s sake, if you care, that’s what matters. Don’t we write first and foremost for ourselves? To figure out who and why we are the way we are? Don’t worry about your readers. Write for yourself. Assume that if it is interesting to you, and that you have written honestly, that it is interesting, that others will find it interesting too. And if they don’t, so what? You have learned something about yourself. That’s kind of the point.
Loved this piece.
And there is such a variety of interests that we can connect on. It is not always a straight line, people with dogs want to read about others with that experience – or absolutely not because they live it every day.
Yep,
I really enjoyed this light-hearted yet liberating on “writing for the reader.” What reader? So true!
I rarely read writing tips anymore. There are only so many useful ones, after all. Your piece was funny, insightful and helpful, however. Thank you for it. Cheers.
And I never write writing tips! But this was just a thorn in my paw for too long.
More discussion of plotting is definitely needed.
So often I think people want to give direct feedback but then use this mystical “reader” to buffer any criticism.
This is all so true. I keep the following quote by Ran Walker by my writing desk: “You don’t have to be a master of your genre or even the short story in general, but you should strive to be a mater of your particular story.”
I read it to remind myself, what I usually know–that I’m writing an essay or short story to tell something that resonates with me. And if it resonates with me, it will resonate with someone else out in the universe. It doesn’t need to resonate with everyone, and that’s okay. My writing can’t be everyone’s cup of tea, and nor should I expect that all readers will and must relate to or care about what I’ve written. There are readers that will care, and for readers who don’t, there is a lot of other writing for them to enjoy! Writing is art, and like all art forms, it’s personal to each person.
Thanks for this essay!
I am going to put your quote above my writing desk: “It doesn’t need to resonate with everyone.” Thank you!
I fired a writing coach who said why should the reader care about a piece that took all fall to write. It was about being silenced. And my confidence was raw. I rewrote it for a very short radio piece.
I’ve had lots of those types of critics having gone to poetry school in the late 70’s. I found my real audience much kinder and more supportive.
Godspeed with your memoir and MFA work and teaching work.
I also bristle at the question because it feels impossible to answer. Every time I felt defensive. I’m glad this resonated.
It sure did. My experiences with workshops–have not been good because of unhelpful comments. I finally hired a professional editor who was like a very skilled therapist but who helped helped me draw more complete characters.
I’ve been at the butt end of THAT question, and you’re right, it is essentially a form of silencing because – in my experience anyway – the critic has been too lazy to dig deeper.
That’s for sure about digging deeper. Good questions can draw the writer into the sentences that make a reader care. Or encourage tension on the page.
Good one. That “why would the reader care” is a cliche. But like most cliches (IMHO), it contains a kernel of wisdom. The thing the question emerges from is whether the reader is entertained. “Care” sounds lovely, but the truth is, we want to be hooked. I care for my mom because I love her, but I read a book because I love me. Is it entertaining me? Does it contain the promise of entertainment? The good news is that “entertainment” is in the eye of the reader. My jonesing for Dick Francis (yup, I’m that old) would leave another reader flummoxed, but give her thwarted love on page one and she’s yours. So: who’s your target? And can you feed them a crumb that leaves them wanting more?
Thank you for this.
