Can Book Critics and Writers Be Friends?

By Jenn McKee

Early this year, when my family agreed on a new-to-us spring break destination, my first thought was, “Oh! I know a local writer who’s super-familiar with that part of the world. I’ll ask for recs.”

I’d gotten to know this author in recent years, having interviewed her a handful of times about the women’s novels she published each year. I’d pitched (and landed) a newspaper feature when a celebrated movie star optioned one of her books for film; and I’d written additional book previews and author profiles focused on her.

So when I found that my only remaining Facebook link to her was an author page, I thought, “That’s weird. Maybe she opted out of Facebook?”

Then I went to Twitter, typed in her name, and a message (in large, bold type) screamed what I’d been too naive to guess: I’d been blocked.

For a second, I felt confused. Then it dawned on me: my most recent coverage of her work involved a review of her latest novel in a regional magazine. It hadn’t been a rave, nor a pan, but something in-between that highlighted what, in my opinion, worked in the novel and what didn’t.

Honesty 1, friendship 0.

This sounds more glib than I felt in the moment, of course. The rejection stung. Had the mutual respect between us been predicated on the idea that I would only do promo pieces and never engage with her work as a critic? And if so, could what we had be considered friendship?

My approach to this was clearly forged by my workshop-heavy background. In MFA programs, you sit face-to-face in a room with writers who are there for feedback—specifics on what’s clicking, and how the work could be improved—and because you’re all peers who must face each other week after week, semester after semester, you learn three things: how to separate, as much as possible, your work from the person you are; how to be truthful, but also fair and sensitive, when voicing your opinions; and how to maintain friendships (and a community) within this delicate feedback loop.

I realize now, of course, that the contexts are quite different. Unlike my workshop peers, my now-estranged acquaintance wasn’t sharing an early draft within the confines of a classroom. She’d worked closely with an editor on her manuscript for months, putting in the hard, grueling work necessary to make it as strong as possible before publication.

So maybe I AM the asshole? (Or, at the very least, am I yet another “bad art friend”?)

I’ve chewed on this for a while now. Writing reviews is simply part of what I do as an arts journalist. But the situation raises lots of big questions, like: What exactly is the purpose of professional arts criticism? Should we aim to replicate that MFA workshop vibe in the wider literary world? Or should critics completely avoid reviewing the work of all people we know, even a little?

One problem, of course, is that while there are lots of writers and books out there, in some ways, it’s a small literary world, particularly around one’s home base.

And when it comes to reviews, readers, not the author, are the raison d’etre. Profiles, features—those ultimately serve the author, providing a platform to inform potential (or established) readers about their work. Reviews, meanwhile, aim not to simply deliver a binary, thumbs up/thumbs down verdict, but to walk readers through the critic’s experience of the work, and give readers a sense of what they might expect in regard to style, plot, etc.

I had done that, as I’d done hundreds of times before, and I’d maintained my professional integrity.

But this time, I’d also lost a professional connection that had been pleasant, if not particularly deep.

While stewing on all this, I remembered when a regional theater produced a play I found so misogynistic that I watched it through gritted teeth, my hands balled into fists. Composing a measured, fair review that night was difficult, I’ll admit, but I tried really hard to do so. I praised what was good about the production while also voicing my concerns about the play’s gendered messaging.

And while the show’s director, after the review ran, huffily disinvited me from reviewing shows at his theater ever again, I found myself chatting, a few months later, with the show’s playwright at an opening night reception.

Initially, I felt nervous about seeing him, but as we talked about local theater, parenting, and movies, I realized, “Oh. He’s fine. We’re fine.”

Which is to say, this playwright had taken my perspective in stride, and my sense of ethics remained intact. Win-win.

I’ve reviewed other plays this playwright has written since, and we still catch up when we see each other at theater performances. We’re not super-close, but I’d say we’re professional acquaintances who respect each other.

Another local playwright, meanwhile, once confided that a revamped play was revised with some of my critiques in mind, proving that even though reviews are primarily for readers, they can also offer something to the artists themselves, provided they can view it not as a personal attack, but potentially useful feedback.

These instances achieved that workshop ideal that I described before, so I know it’s possible. But it clearly won’t be happening with my estranged friend.

As a working critic, I’ve just had to make peace with that.

___

Jenn McKee is a Michigan-based journalist and essayist whose work has appeared in Good Housekeeping, Shondaland, The Writer, Scary Mommy, Dorothy Parker’s Ashes and more. Follow her introvert adventures via Instagram (@criticaljenn) or Twitter (@jennmckee).