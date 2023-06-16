Final Dress Rehearsal: On Finishing My MFA Thesis

By Ann V. Klotz

It was July 2020 when I, head of a private school, and already weary of protocols involving masks and social distance, applied to the MFA program in Creative Nonfiction at Bay Path University. The program director, Leanna Blackwell, who would become my advisor, offered me a place. I was elated that I had a reason to do something other than talk about Covid for part of each week.

At the beginning, I was certain my thesis would center on the stories I’d written about Eagles Mere, a resort community in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania, many decades past its prime. It is where I have spent a portion of every summer of my life, and I had generated pages of material based on Eagles Mere. I loved my classes, reading essays voraciously, delighted that I could justify writing faithfully. Feedback from generous peers and teachers felt like a gift.

The memoir simmered in my imagination, but there was no pressure to produce a finished work until this spring. Finished. In my imagination, my manuscript would emerge, full-blown, like Athena from Zeus’ head, ready for publication. Ha.

I revisited the material I’d worked on for years—funny tales about relatives I had not known, episodes that centered on the summer theatre program my husband and I founded and ran for almost thirty years. For many months, I believed I could avoid writing about the death of my older brother when I was fourteen, our infertility years, and the death of my parents. But skating over the hard stuff meant I’d collected a mishmash of anecdotes without a spine. I was a narrator, not a character. I wanted Leanna to tell me what to do, but like a wise therapist, she only posed questions that helped me understand I could not leave myself out of my own story.

In the New Year, I began again, for the fourth time, this time determined. I needed to be my own main character. I stitched stories together chronologically, more aware of theme and how ideas connected. I fashioned transitions and considered the balance between scene and reflection. “Nothing is wasted,” I often tell kids in my English classes, and I was right. Pieces I had crafted long ago found new homes in a sequence that made sense, that built. I read chapters aloud, listening for pace and sentence variety and strong verbs. I cut up the pages and sorted them into piles on the living room floor, re-ordering. I scribbled notes on the pad of paper next to me, recalling a forgotten detail that could make a scene compelling.

As a drama teacher and director of high school theatre productions for more than forty years, I have always loved the final dress rehearsal most of all. Alone in the auditorium, I would hold my breath, watching the cast bring the play to life. The actors I had worked with through the rehearsal process had grown secure with their blocking, spoke their lines audibly with confidence, making sense out of dialogue. They made choices, allowing their costumes to help shape their characters. They were finally able to inhabit the play, to breathe life into it before sharing it with an audience. After clunky tech run-throughs, they had found their pacing and clarity. Often, in that final dress, I would see new possibilities that we had not explored because we had run out of time. They were living the play. It was intimate, a glimpse of what they would achieve, but just for me.

By early April, three weeks before my deadline, I had the same experience as a writer. Working within the pages of my own story, I began to understand how much more there was to refine, revise. I caught glimpses of all I could improve. But the deadline loomed.

I made a fragile peace with my progress, reminding myself that it would be what it was. Then, three days before the due date, I opened my laptop to discover a purple screen, no text. I yelped. What had gone wrong? My husband and son came running.

“It’s okay, Mom. That’s why it’s on Google docs,” soothed my teenage son. My calm husband rigged up a large screen that he connected to my broken-screened, but still functioning computer

I took a deep breath.

Those last few days reminded me of the adrenalin of tech week—I was thinking about the memoir all day and dreaming about it at night. My words danced across the larger screen, and I liked seeing them take up more space. Every time I opened the document, however, I fiddled with phrasing, rearranged sentences, fussed. My family helped choose photographs for each chapter and figured out how to place them. Several friends proofed all 250 pages. At school, I greeted students at the front door, attended meetings, answered emails. At home, I made dinner and fed the pets, but all the while, I was in the world of the memoir, which absorbed me.

Once I turned in the PDF, I felt bereft. After our first daughter was born, I remember waking up and waiting for the baby inside me to kick, the daily assurance that she was healthy. Drowsy, I forgot she had been born and was lying beside me in a bassinette. For just a breath, I mourned the feel of her safe inside. That’s how I felt about the memoir—it had changed shape and dimension for many months. Now, it was in the world.

I made a pinky swear promise with myself to leave it for several months—like a fine wine or an old cheese, it needs time to cure and so do I.

___

Ann V. Klotz is a writer, near empty-nester, and frequent feeder of her two cats and three dogs. After years of scribbling her thoughts in tiny notebooks, she completed an MFA from Bay Path University in Creative Nonfiction, realizing her dream of becoming a “real” writer. Her work weaves together her reflections on forty-one years of teaching and lessons learned in motherhood. She makes the strongest cup of coffee in the Midwest. When she is not writing, she can be found needlepointing and running Laurel School in Shaker Heights, OH. You can read more of her writing at www.annvklotz.com