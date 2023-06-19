How I Edited My Late Brother’s Memoir

By Donna Papacosta

When we were kids growing up in Astoria, New York, I was a reader. Mom plunked down the carton of milk at breakfast, and I’d obsessively read the type. My brother was not a words guy. Unless a book was related to baseball, he wasn’t interested.

Years later, I became a professional communicator, writing and editing for a living. My brother, meanwhile, had a very short career as a bank robber, following stints in restaurant management and car sales.

I don’t think John (nicknamed Pepo) and I ever wrote to each other before he was incarcerated, except for Christmas and birthday cards. He started composing his prison letters to keep his mind occupied and to give himself some sense of accomplishing something. He saw inmates sleep the day away in a drug-induced stupor and didn’t want to become one of them.

Delighted by his stories and his unique voice, I encouraged him. I told him I made a living because I knew where to put the semicolons, but he possessed true creative talent.

He didn’t believe me: “Oh, you’re just being nice so the guards don’t find me hanging off the top bunk with the band from my boxers around my neck.”

Slowly, over five years in prison and halfway houses, my brother began to think of himself as a writer. He fantasized about getting his stories published.

If I’d been smart, I would have typed up each letter after reading it. Instead, I stuck them in a folder. One day, I thought, Pepo and I will sit down and review these together. In 2009, after he was out of the halfway house, I visited him and his family in Miami. Just over a year later he was dead after a fall at home. All that potential, gone. He was only 52. We were shattered.

Busy with work and life and paying the mortgage, I managed to type up just a few stories to share with friends. Later, the pandemic and then retirement allowed me the luxury of time to transcribe and edit the rest of his missives. Some were 16 pages, handwritten, on yellow legal paper. The transcription was not easy; his handwriting was atrocious. By the end of the summer of 2022, all the letters had been transcribed, digitized and backed up to numerous places.

After pulling the letters together into a Word document, I was left with a gigantic manuscript of more than 325,000 words—almost three times the size of a novel. This was too long for traditional publishing, but acceptable for an e-book. I saved the original doc before the cuts, for posterity. Still, I knew there was more to cull. Snip, snip, snip.

Next, I put on my editor’s hat and started looking for inconsistencies. I created a house style sheet. For example, is it celly or cellie for cellmate? Then I had to decide about names. In the end, I changed the names of most of the women mentioned, especially those involved in Pepo’s sexual escapades.

I changed some of the men’s names too and opted to omit most last names. Funnily enough, one of the guys contacted me and said I certainly could have used his real name. Since my brother wrote extensively about this guy’s coke-fueled parties, I felt I was protecting him. He’d been clean and sober for years, he told me, and had no problem owning up to his past.

If I had to do it again, I would ask people if I could use their real names. This would not have been possible with everyone, of course.

I decided to check facts. If Pepo mentioned a particular Mets player or actor, I wanted to be sure he’d spelled it correctly. He almost always did. I’ve heard from at least two friends who say Pepo took liberties in his stories. Isn’t that the memoirist’s privilege? His friends Chris or Bob will say, “That’s not exactly what happened,” and they may very well be correct. But we can’t argue the point with my brother now, can we? In the end, Pepo owns the story, and the memories are his.

By mid-November 2022 I was ready to publish the book as a Kindle edition, which was pretty simple, and immediately heard from people who clamored for a paperback. Then I discovered something interesting: the book was still too long. Amazon’s paperback maximum is 828 pages. I drained countless cups of tea as I sat at my Mac for hours each day, cutting content more aggressively. Naturally, I came across a few typos. I fixed the errors and trimmed the book to below 800 pages and 260,000 words.

Based on feedback from friends who knew Pepo best, the book succeeds in preserving Pepo’s unique, funny voice and point of view. If I’ve succeeded in anything, it’s this.

___

Donna Papacosta is the editor of her brother’s memoir: Pepo: Tales of Growing Up, Addiction and Prison. She lives in Toronto.