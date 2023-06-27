Write Whatever the Heck You Want

by Allison Williams

Last weekend, I tweeted some writing advice: I’d watched the beginning of a movie; a detail that seemed off yanked me out of the story; and that’s why our first ten pages are so important when submitting to agents and editors.

“Opening pages must build trust,” I wrote. “Trust that you can authoritatively tell this story, that it’s compelling, that no weird little detail will yank them out of the mental movie of your book playing in their head.” I pointed out that early inciting incidents are one common way to hook readers.

This was more or less well-received (1000+ likes, over 200,000 views). But some authors objected. How dare I prescribe a formula for opening pages! How awful it is that agents don’t give our books a real chance! Authors contended the near-immediate inciting incident is a modern rule, brought on by short attention spans. That literature is poorer for losing the slow burn. (You know, like that classic soft-opening, “Hey Hamlet, I saw a ghost last night that looked just like your dad—and there it is!”) And of course, strong advocacy for writing as we please, breaking new ground, and scrapping those tired, stick-in-the-mud traditional publishing rules.

To which I say, Go for it!

Write whatever the hell you want.

I’m not the Writing Police and neither is anyone else. Heck, with the prevalence of self-publishing, we can go directly to readers without passing Go Query.

But readers also judge. We’ve all flipped through a few books on a store shelf or in online preview pages and made the call, yes I want to plunk down my cash/no thanks, I’m good.

And readers judge the exact same way editors and agents do. Does the story pull me in? Are the characters people I want to spend time with? And the secret sauce, the most powerful engagement of all: Does the author’s voice make these pages seem worth my time?

Books need a balance of story, character and authorial voice. If one aspect is extremely strong, the others can be weaker. Twilight sold a lot of copies on story alone, plus a deliberately blank main character upon whom readers could easily project themselves. Agatha Christie wrote a lifetime of powerful, intriguing plots through which interchangeable characters wandered. In the opening of his memoir Heavy, Kiese Laymon’s voice alone serves as an inciting incident.

Most of us lean more towards one aspect of story, character or voice, but almost all authors need a good balance of the three. Our opening pages should show that balance.

Do they have to? Nope!

If you feel called to write 50 pages of family backstory before getting to the incident that kicks off your own journey within your memoir, go for it. If you really love having characters talk to each other with no clear action, make it happen. Wanna open with a dream, after which the narrator wakes up and describes their own appearance while looking in a mirror? Give it your best shot.

No-one can “make” you write like anyone else. No-one can make you observe the conventions of your genre, follow a Save The Cat structure, or even use quotation marks.

But whatever surprises the reader, whatever violated convention or re-used cliché or wild new structure has the potential to push them out of your story, your other aspects must be that much stronger. You must write them with more skill, more power, perhaps even more innate talent. And what’s missing from the “I don’t wanna follow your dumb rules and you can’t make me!” crowd is a clear and purposeful decision about what to do instead. Conventions can’t be replaced with nothing.

Editor and writer Jon Walker (@NewishPuritan) said it well:

I used to be annoyed by [fast judgements on few pages], but since doing a fair amount of editorial work and marking myself, you can often tell within the first paragraph if it’s going to be good or not, and certainly within the first two pages. Occasionally a story will surprise you but 95%+ of the time the first two pages is a reliable indicator of the rest of it. To be clearer: if it starts strongly, it may fall off, but if it starts weakly, it almost never improves. I’m not talking here about grabbing the reader’s attention with pyrotechnics: just the voice and confidence of the narration.

That is to say, you don’t have to open with a guy on a bridge ready to jump—but the reader must sense your authority to guide their journey.

Break all the writing rules you want. But learn them first. Start with analysis. How do your favorite books capture the reader’s attention? How much is voice compensating for a slow start, or what makes you want to spend time with a character who isn’t “doing” very much? Learn why people hate on adverbs. Discover and decide what you’ll use instead of an early inciting incident, or plot a story so powerful it doesn’t matter that your sentence-level writing ability is still emerging. Know your genre and your craft so thoroughly that every convention you cast aside is on purpose; that even if the reader doesn’t quite know where you’re taking them, they’re sure it’ll be worth the ride.

Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor. Wanna break some writing rules? Come learn when, why and how to bend grammar, structure and vocabulary to your will. Join Allison for Write Better, Right Now, a CRAFT TALKS webinar Wednesday June 28th at 2PM Eastern ($25). Recording provided for all registrants.