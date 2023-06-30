I’m Writing to Help Our Planet
June 30, 2023 § 13 Comments
By Whitney Brown
My favorite thing to write is a travel essay.
That’s because travel writers never take a trip just once. We get to live every excursion over and over: once as we travel, twice as we write, again and again as we revise. At every step, we wring more from our experiences.
But I often wonder how, on a climate-changed planet, I can justify writing about my trips.
So I bring climate themes into my essays. I feel good about openly addressing the issue.
And yet, on my more cynical days, I doubt that justification is enough. Travel is carbon intensive, and climate change is already hurting people.
To work through this tension, I’ve turned to books like Barry Lopez’s memoir Horizon. In one memorable passage, he describes swimming with a school of orange-eyed mullet. “Thousands of them moved in unison above me,” he writes, “like a single thunderhead.”
The scene unrolls in barely 400 words, but when I read that lush prose, I feel Lopez becoming one with the ocean.
He concludes, “That minute and a half with the orange-eyed mullet was an experience my body as well as my mind continued to remember. Here, for me, was the edge of the miraculous.”
And here’s the thing for me: I remember that day too. Lopez renders the scene so vividly that I am there. I’m connected to him, the fish, the water.
In Lopez, I find my motivation to write about my travels. I don’t take many ocean swims, but I have my own ways to know the planet and its people better—to love them a little more.
One day, while strolling down a Seattle sidewalk, my husband and I saw a bright orange, hand-knitted rectangle attached to a dowel. The object was tucked into a basket below a crosswalk sign, clearly a flag for pedestrians to carry as they crossed the street. Far from momentous, it was the most moving detail I found on that trip: evidence that someone had wanted to protect their neighbors, to keep their community safe.
Then there was the morning I went jogging in Limerick. I chased a road around a roundabout, crossed a bridge, and entered a green space. I was breathing heavily, scanning the sidewalk in front of me as runners do, when a fox ran across my path. Animal life in an urban environment—a chance encounter that felt serendipitous, a source of pure delight.
And I’ll never forget the November afternoon when rain fell at Arches National Park, clearing the trails of most hikers. I tipped my face to watch water streaming down the cliffs, a view privileged to a few others and me.
So while I write about small, meaningful moments like these in my travel essays, I’ve also researched mangrove trees and Colorado history, examined Indigeneity and privilege, and imagined scenarios beyond my lived experience. My travels and my travel writing have helped me to feel surprised by people, stilled by animals, awed by beauty. Truths come into sharper focus, and the world looks more like a home for interconnected beings.
Now I know this planet better, and I love it more fiercely.
And this is the gift I hope to give to my readers, in the way reading travel essays and memoirs has made a difference to me. By working on my craft, I hope to impart a love for unfamiliar cultures and ecosystems. A love that connects strangers. A love that motivates them to protect people, animals, home—to stand up for the Earth and all of its beings.
This may be idealistic, but I still believe travel writing matters. Especially as the climate is changing.
___
Whitney Brown is a travel writer from Utah. Her essays explore the ways that climate change is affecting people and places around the world. She recently received her MFA in creative nonfiction, and when she’s not traveling or writing, she’s usually reading, hiking, painting, or submitting essays to literary journals.
The timing of this essay is serendipitous! I’ve wanted to start travel writing for a long time, and we’ve just planned a day trip that I’ll use as my first travel writing practice on my blog.
I enjoyed your details and am motivated to read Barry Lopez’s memoir now. Thank you so much for sharing! You have inspired me!
So glad you liked the essay! Enjoy your day trip, and good luck with your writing.
I write in my head every time I run, whether on the shore or city streets. Every single time. This morning I thought about city walkers who do not look at me or respond to my greetings, homeless who most often do, and the pits I am grateful to see only on leash, all the while counting the city blocks to monitor my running pace. These travel thoughts don’t often make their way to the page, but they serve as deliberate observation and appreciation.
The thinking we do absolutely shapes the way we write (and the things we write). Glad you’ve found something that works well for you!
We love travel, but don’t do it more than once or twice a year. The impact on the environment is something we’ve struggled with as well, and will continue to as we figure out how best to experience people and places beyond our own backyard without doing a lot of damage. It’s definitely a conundrum.
It is, but it’s great to hear that you’re being so careful with the choices you make. I’m always reassessing my travel- and climate-related values, and it sounds like it’s the same for you. Happy travels to you and your loved ones!
Thank you Whitney for eloquently writing about this beautiful idea, and I will download a sample of Horizon by Barry H. Lopez. Additionally, with an intention to support more women writers, you may also enjoy the book: Soundings: Journeys in the Company of Whales: A Memoir by Doreen Cunningham. As one reviewer writes, “Through her journey from Mexico to Alaska, Doreen Cunningham develops what can only be described as a spiritual relationship with the gray whales. Readers will be further enriched by her ability to seamlessly integrate traditional Indigenous knowledge and science of the sea, ice, and world of the Iñupiat who hunt the mammoth baleen whales.”
Thank you for suggesting this memoir! As it so happens, I added it to my TBR list a while ago, but I haven’t read it yet. After receiving a personalized recommendation, I’ll have to bump it up a few spots!
Difficult situation. You’re in love with the planet and wanting others to connect with it as you do, but the more you and others travel, the more it wears away at the very things you love. Hard to reconcile the two.
This is a really thoughtful way to describe that tension. Thanks for reading the essay and engaging with it like this. Most of all, good luck to you as you navigate these issues in your own life.
Difficult situation. The more you try to express your love of the planet and encourage others to also travel, the more you damage the very thing you love.
Thank you for sharing your tensions; we are ALL impacting the earth no matter what we do, especially the massive corporations and billionaires etc. I appreciate your earnest self-reflection, and am acutely aware (as a 57yr old traveller) that I have sadly contributed to so many of the earth’s climate issues today. Raising awareness is very important. Perhaps you could also calculate your carbon footprint, and arrange to have trees planted on a re-wilding project to balance it out? Good luck, G in Australia 🙂