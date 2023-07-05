Olive Oyl and the Golden Trophy

By Mary Hannah Terzino

I’m putting together my first query letter for publishers I hope will be interested in my book manuscript. I hired a consultant who is not an agent, an optimistic hard worker who has cooed over my book, helped reorganize it, produced almost two dozen publisher names, and now advises on the query.

“You’ve won things,” she reminds me. “It doesn’t matter if you think they’re minor. Put them in.”

So I do, the flash fiction prize (I write both the AC of creative nonfiction and the DC of fiction), a couple of contest finalist nods. She’s said some of these publishers want to hear about public speaking experience, anything demonstrating I can hold my own on my feet. I have some of that from a prior career. Still, my bio feels skinny, like Olive Oyl standing next to the Popeyes I believe other emerging writers to be. I wonder how far back to go.

I won a prize for public speaking in the sweaty band room of Central Junior High School during my freshman year in 1968: the CJHS Mock Legislature. I’d been assigned to a committee on The Drug Problem. Each legislator had to research and write a bill, argue it before their committee, and vote on all the committee’s bills. Only one committee bill would move forward to the entire legislative body, about fifty freshmen.

I embraced the assignment with a passion despite not knowing any drug addicts (then). I settled on a liberal proposal with solid medical support: methadone clinics to administer a drug that replaces opioid cravings without giving the user a “high.” These clinics are now all over the place, providing one address to opioid addiction. But in 1968 it was controversial to consider anything but cure or punishment for addicts, and that’s the pushback I got from my pimpled, squeaky-voiced fellow legislators.

I believed in my bill. I’d read everything I could find, my arguments were solid, and I’d practiced them. I persuaded my committee members to pass it, including one of the cool guys in school. We’ll call him Robbie. Now the challenge was the larger body. Seventh graders acted as pages to transmit notes between legislators; Robbie sent me lots of them. As the two hours wore on, his notes became increasingly personal, mushy even. He was falling for my mind! Dizzy from them, I was inspired to greater heights of oratory. As the debate concluded, my first thought was Maybe I’m on the verge of a boyfriend.

My bill passed the legislature when only two did. The speech teachers awarded me an eleven-inch trophy as “Legislator of the Year.” My dad, sitting back by the drums with a few other parents, cried. Robbie turned and gave me a long, meaningful look. Then it was over.

Somehow I knew that Robbie would not become my boyfriend, that his crush was of the moment; that he’d return to gum-chewing cheerleaders with long blonde hair parted in the middle, like the one named Shonda. And he did. I kept his notes for years next to the trophy, symbols of one time in the 1960s when a smart girl came out on top.

The gold-plated trophy, of course, was a male figure. He wore a suit and tie, his white-man’s hair short and neatly parted on the side, his arm raised, finger pointed in advocacy. Before too long the plaque on the bottom with “CJHS Legislator of the Year 1968” fell off and was lost, and I had just the golden, suited man with a wad of dirty, lined notepaper bits next to him to remind me of my victory.

And no, this won’t go in my query letter. I relay it here to remind myself, and all of us trying to publish, that although we probably all think we’re Olive Oyls, we’ve done some very cool stuff, hard stuff that led us, maybe circuitously but definitely, to the moment of having a book manuscript that we’re ready to foist onto the world, for Pete’s sake. Even if the world won’t know about every battle we fought, every success, however minor, that got us here, we do. While I’m embarrassed now that I spent so much time during the mock legislature dreaming about Robbie, we all get our inspiration from something. What matters is what we do with it: What we did with it then and what we do with it now. Robbie didn’t win that golden man trophy. I did. And I’m good on my feet, dammit.

So get out there, Olive Oyls. Do your best in your query letters, but take a trip into your mental trophy room now and again to remind yourselves of the richness and value of the experiences you can’t tout. I’m rooting for you.

­­­­_____

Mary Hannah Terzino’s prose has been selected for publication in The Forge Literary Magazine, Quartz Literary, Lumiere Review, MacQueen’s Quinterly, and Hypertext Review (forthcoming in Fall/Winter 2023), among others. Her story “Blank Slate” was awarded first place in Fiction Factory’s 2021 annual flash fiction contest, and she was a finalist for a fellowship from Forge Literary for writers over 50 in 2018. In 1968 She was named “Legislator of the Year” at the Central Junior High School mock legislature in La Porte, Indiana. Mary sings in a community chorus in Saugatuck, Michigan, where she writes and lives with her husband in a house overlooking the Kalamazoo River.