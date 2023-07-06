[…] What Can Happen When You Share Your Writing With a Therapist   […]

By Rachel Weinhaus



When I started therapy in 2019, my therapist asked what I did for a living. I dreaded the question. It would require a lengthy explanation of why I was not a real writer but rather a walking litany of rejection.



I took a deep breath and said, “I’m sort of a writer.”



I knew that even if I’d answered without hesitation or qualification—“I’m a writer”—I’d still have to endure the following:



“What kind of writing do you do?”

“Screenwriting.”

“Wow. Have I seen any of your films?”

“No, you haven’t.”



No matter how I answered, the path behind me would come to light. I had earned an MFA in screenwriting from USC, one of the top programs in the country, and then sold a screenplay only to see it shelved indefinitely.



Sitting in her office that day, I ran down the list of celebrities who had read my work but ultimately passed. “Even Jennifer Aniston has turned me down,” I said. “I’m a very successful, unsuccessful screenwriter.”



My therapist didn’t laugh. Instead, she replied with sincerity, “I’d love to read some of your writing.”



As a masochist, I never pass up the chance to share my work. I’m addicted to the rush and the worry: Will she think I’m brilliantly talented, or will she gently help me realize my obvious artistic limitations?



She did neither. She read three of my screenplays and asked me how I was like my main characters.



I was perplexed. I was a wife, mom of two boys, teacher, and writer; I was nothing like a professional seductress, an alcoholic eighty-year-old, or a female rabbi.



My therapist suggested I dig deeper. What might my three main characters have in common? We discussed the similarities between Allison, Helen, and Saige. With my therapist’s help, I realized all three were lonely, guarded, and terrified of human connection. They used humor as a coping mechanism and longed to be loved.



“Wait! My characters are exactly like me!”



Okay, I didn’t blurt this out in an “aha” moment. The understanding that my characters were different extensions of myself eventually evolved through my therapy work. I thought I had been writing screenplays to escape parts of my life, the parts that felt isolated and disconnected, but I was writing subconsciously about my inner struggles.



I had been with my therapist for almost a year when she suggested I consider conscious writing: nonfiction. I had begun a screenplay about my childhood and adult trauma, but the script wasn’t working. I couldn’t escape into my characters the way I used to. Now that my reflection was there, staring back wide-eyed in every character, I couldn’t escape into fantasy.



With my therapist’s support, I decided to take a break from screenwriting and instead write honestly about my experiences. I didn’t plan to write a book, but once I started, I couldn’t stop. For the next few months, I’d write a chapter of my memoir and share it with my therapist. We’d use my writing to unearth buried memories and unresolved emotions.



My writing continued to get stronger, more honest, and more authentic. I was doing the exact opposite of escaping into my subconscious; I was returning home to a more attuned understanding of self.



Before long, I had completed the first draft of a memoir that was eventually published.



I’ve been in therapy for over four years now, and I still share all my writing with my therapist. I’ve recently gone back to screenwriting too. My characters have benefitted from my hard internal work and are more fleshed out and developed.



Once, during an early session, my therapist asked me to imagine meeting one of my screenplay characters at a bar. I chose Allison, the professional seductress. In the pretend scenario, Allison was sitting alone, feeling lost and defeated. My therapist asked me to tell her something she might need to hear, a piece of advice that would comfort her. Sitting on my therapist’s couch, I told Allison I knew she would find her way eventually and she wouldn’t always feel so full of doubt. Her life needn’t be so lonely. Then, inspired from somewhere deep within, I took her hand and held it.



I think back to that moment a lot. Maybe Allison never got her chance to be on the big screen, and maybe I’ll never have a script produced, but in that moment at the bar, Allison came to life, and so did I.



If you are fortunate enough to have an encouraging therapist, try sharing your writing with her. It may not be a third-act arc you experience, but rather a real-life transformation. Regardless, your writing and your self-understanding will be the better for it.



Now, when someone asks me what I do for a living, I don’t dread it anymore. I answer confidently, “I’m a screenwriter and a memoirist.”

___

Rachel Weinhaus earned an MFA in screenwriting from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinema-Television and a BA in English and creative writing from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her personal essays have been published in HuffPost, The Today Show, Newsweek, and Insider. Rachel is the author of The Claimant: A Memoir of an Historic Sexual Abuse Lawsuit and a Woman’s Life Made Whole. Visit her here.