Seeing Through the Dark: Revision and Research

By Tamara Dean

Long ago, as a beginning writer, I dreaded revision. I believed the axiom, “All writing is rewriting,” but I wasn’t confident that I could improve my drafts significantly by spending more time with them. I tinkered—replacing weak verbs and cutting unnecessary bits—enough to tell myself that I had revised. Then I submitted my stories and essays.

Sometimes they were published in small journals.

But usually they weren’t.

I’d sent them out before exploring and exploiting their potential. I wasn’t sure how to do that. In all my conversations with writing friends about craft, and even in my MFA program, no one described their revision process with specificity. And I hadn’t experimented enough to find my own way forward.

Then I befriended a writer who asked me to critique several sequential drafts of her stories. Not only did each version vary drastically, but her fresh drafts followed quickly after I sent comments on the previous ones. It reminded me of the process that some software programmers follow: fail fast, fix it, release the next iteration, fail again, fix it again. My friend didn’t feel precious about her work. She was fearless about cutting and rearranging material. Any aspect was open to change. If a story became muddled or chaotic in the fourth draft, she carried on, confident (so it seemed to me) in her belief that the seventh or eighth would be dramatically better. What mattered was continually hewing to the material’s highest potential.

I adopted her approach. And through trial and error, I discovered micro- and macro-level revision tactics that enabled me to align my material with a piece’s heart, propulsion, and purpose. Now, years later, I teach some of these techniques as part of what I call transformative revision. More importantly, I try to convince students that tinkering isn’t enough.

True revision takes courage and persistence. It’s iterative and unpredictable. It can mean expanding and contracting your text many times in various ways. It demands honesty, sometimes to the point of exasperation—for example, asking yourself again and again of every scene you depict, “No, but how did it really happen?” and of every visual detail, “But what did it really look like?” (“Was her dress really yellow and tattered, or is that only my initial, shortcut description?”) Revision, like drafting, is an individual process. But whatever your tactics, committing yourself to transformation inevitably leads to a better version of your work.

In my creative nonfiction classes, I urge writers to revise in ways that add meaning and depth. In a first draft, we might recite events in the style of “and then, and then, and then.” Sometimes, that’s compelling enough. But what more could we discover and how could we enhance our material if we added speculation or tried formal or stylistic innovation? What if we researched our topics more deeply and wove that borrowed material with our experiences and reflections more deftly?

The type of research I love most is interviewing. Strangers I’ve contacted have been happy to talk. After we establish a rapport, they share their expertise at length, with enthusiasm, and I’m fascinated. Interviewing can provide original content, obviously, but it can also point to new insights. For example, my essay “Night Vision,” which appears in the current issue of The American Scholar, contains this amazing fact I learned in a conversation with a scientist: within two years, labs will be testing a wearable patch or contact lens that will allow people to see in the dark. Learning this, I realized that night vision is one superhuman capability, unlike leaping tall buildings, that’s almost within our grasp. That makes the possibility more tantalizing. I interviewed this scientist while writing the fourth or fifth draft of my essay. By then, I was looking far beyond the stargazing and midnight hiking that had inspired my first draft. My research, which included this and other interviews, plus reading documents available only in state or local archives, gave my essay depth, breadth, and originality I hadn’t anticipated.

For a newer essay in its fifth draft, I recently interviewed another scientist. I learned about a state agency’s 1970s coverup that had never been publicized. Yet it had destroyed a river’s ecosystem and disrupted two men’s careers in ways they hadn’t divulged, even to their families. That coverup, though long forgotten by most, reverberates through time, geography, psyches, and now, my creative nonfiction.

Learning new facts and determining their significance has changed my material and me. I’ve been transported to different realms. I’ve been introduced to unlikely circumstances. I’ve been prompted to imagine implications that wouldn’t have occurred to me, even from reading secondary sources. I’m grateful to tap into this richness. I’m glad I recognized, long ago, that tinkering wasn’t enough. Transformative revision has led to not only better versions of my work, but also to a better version of my writing self.

________

TAMARA DEAN is a widely published author of fiction and nonfiction. Her work is forthcoming or has appeared in The American Scholar, Creative Nonfiction, The Georgia Review, the Guardian, Orion, and elsewhere. Four of her essays have been nominated for Pushcart Prizes, and “Slow Blues” was a 2021 National Magazine Award finalist. She’s also the author of a book on sustainable living, The Human-Powered Home.