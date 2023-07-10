On Little Libraries and the Divine Unrest

By Thomas Rayfiel

I have many extra copies of my own books. What was I thinking? That I would magnanimously inscribe copies to grateful friends and relatives? To fans? One day, they will be thrown out. I accept that in theory but want to forestall such a final reckoning, give them a last chance to belong, to find a place on a reader’s warm, welcoming shelves. It’s nostalgic and romantic and sentimental, I know. These previously suspect emotions no longer horrify me.

So I walk. There is an on-line map showing all the Little Libraries, birdhouse constructions people attach to a fence or pole in front of their building. More mish-mash than mix, the contents meld together, sliding piles, some torn, some soaked then dried out, offering themselves up for consideration.

Take One, Give One, a sign pleads.

My rule is to first go several miles. It would be pathetic to dump (“seed,” I tell myself, in more optimistic moods) one of my efforts where a person who knows me could find it. “I saw your book!” I imagine them reporting. Then there would be the awkward moment when I have to either mime surprise or claim that, like a museum, I am merely deaccessioning, although I believe museums get rid of works for money, don’t just leave their holdings by the side of the road.

This project takes me to new places, nooks and crannies of the city I would otherwise have no reason to visit. I need a destination, a mission, however silly. I trudge for an hour or so, then zero in more precisely, consult scribbled directions. Left, right, left. Streets that feel as if they have not had a stranger walking down them for months. Sometimes, the journey ends in disappointment. The promised miniature house, with its obsolete coding manuals and outgrown children’s stories, has vanished. I stare accusingly at bare patches of space, turn and hike home, still burdened by the stiff rectangle shifting awkwardly in my bag. But more often the library appears. The door is secured by a hook-and-eye latch. Carefully, I open it, select a space so the spine is visible. There is a brief—brief because painful and wrenching—moment of goodbye as I walk off before anyone can see.

Painful, why? I wince at being overwhelmed by the memory of time and energy spent, what it took to form this precise string of words, a magic spell the pronouncing of which I honestly believed would change the world, banish evil and sadness and error forever. Crazy! Crazy to fool one’s self again and again! Is that what art takes? Delusion on a massive yet personal scale? What was I thinking? But along with pain comes a sense of liberation, at physically leaving behind a particular dream, exorcising an obsession, no longer haunted.

Soon, though, will there be anything left to get rid of? Kindles, phones, audio files, eat away at the printed page from all sides. Are these gaily painted boxes really somber reminders of how worthless books have become, halfway houses on the road to extinction? Or am I projecting my own irrelevance onto the eternally dire state of publishing? I had a professor who once went into a trance, stumbling upon what you could tell he would now regard as a Great Truth: “The quality of life in this country,” he suddenly announced, with barely contained excitement, “began to go down…shortly after you people were born.” It seemed such an obvious bit of autobiography. I remember resolving not to make the same confusion.

So I walk away from the Little Library with a light step, no more ballast, no more imbalance to my stride. Immediately, a thought asserts itself in my brain: the possibility of getting started on something new. Perhaps the “divine unrest,” as Henry James called it, will return. Each book, completed, feels like the last. Each story, begun, feels like the first. Is there a difference between delusion and purpose?

____

Thomas Rayfiel is the author of eight novels, most recently In Pinelight, Genius (both TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern), and Harms’ Way (Permanent).