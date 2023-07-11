Meno-specula-pause: How the Speculative Makes the Impossible Possible

By Laraine Herring

It is inconceivable that I am aging. That my eggs are gone, along with my knees, my ability to sleep through the night, my tolerance for spicy foods, temperatures over sixty-five degrees, and meetings that could have been emails. I walk into rooms and forget why I’m there. Words jumble in my throat. My skin itches, bumps, and flushes.

Those details, though specific and accurate, are neither interesting nor new. They don’t tell you anything you haven’t heard before about menopause, and they don’t tell you anything relevant about me.

Menopause is one of those words we don’t know how to talk about. It’s an experience that half the world’s population will have if they’re lucky enough to age, but it’s reduced to jokes about power surges and invisibility and incontinence.

Maybe you hear the word menopause and a whole canon of jokes and film performances and shame-memes fill your mind. Maybe you hear the word and want to pretend it’s not there. Waiting. Maybe you’re in a body that will not go through menopause, so though you can nod your head, you cannot understand.

I want you to understand.

No, that’s a lie. Not understand. I don’t really understand and it’s happening to me. I want you to feel it. I want you to drop into my deconstructing world for an hour at three a.m. (yes, it’s always at three a.m.) and when you stop reading my story, I want you to reach for an ice cube, a drink, or a lover.

But I can’t get you there in the traditional way. And who would believe me? Menopause is an utterly absurd passage, and it’s that absurdity which makes it perfect for the speculative.

So please, spectator, step right up and allow yourself to speculate. Drinks are allowed and encouraged.

***

SCENE: The bedroom of a 54-year-old woman in the high desert.

Every night at three, there is a beaching.

I wake, limbs fat and slick, and I kick the covers, arch my back and want to rant and rave, but my swollen, salted tongue has trapped my voice and turned it into a single-note keening. Where is the water? Where are the waves, the familiar structure of rising and falling, inhaling and exhaling, sleeping and waking? My limbs have finned and they scratch and flail against the sheets searching for the ocean. My lungs seek air but can’t find it in the bedroom, my home of twenty years. My home, which has become the prison that will kill me if I can’t escape and find the sea.

I generate salt water from my skin—so much that I have cooling towels next to the bed to wipe me up—but not enough salt water that I can swim in, not enough that I can escape. Beneath my fins my gills my amphibious bumpy flesh are woman bones and dreams that did not find their way and so are devoured each night in the beaching. My dreams are ground down by the weight of this new body, the heft of her, the slippery power of her, and when those dreams are at last dust they dance around the room and catch in the corners of my eyes, so I make more salt, so much salt, to wash myself away.

Some nights, the woman bones whisper. They know their last words are near. They’d thought they’d have more time (don’t we all, don’t we all), but now, in the beaching, they say what they’d held close: no, yes, this is wrong, that was right, I don’t know, I miss you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I love you, this is all there is. No. No. Yes.

Their words tattoo the underbelly of my blubbered skin as I am turned inside out, stumble-swimming in the desert air where I hear her humming. Across my deck, over the mountain, and into the black under Venus and the moon she waits, stirring a soup of bone broth, double helixes, and hourglasses over square orange embers. Her silver hair knots down her back, her knuckles tent, her knees point west. She is salty. Sizzling. Speculating.

What if you came with me? she wonders. What if you left your bones to find your heart?

I cannot speak. Words collapse, vowels marching down my throat. No matter. She stirs. She waits. The surf pounds in the distance, tossing its bones and sand and sea glass. Up and down. In and out. Over, over, over. I am heavy, so heavy with bones and dreams and gills and fins and screams trapped in vowel-boxes in my throat.

She spoons the soup into a clay mug, taking care to catch a helix ladder, and holds it out across the miles. Drink, she says. You will dissolve. You are only heavy because you hold two lives. One is over, love. The earth has had her fill of you. To the sea, love. To the sea.

________

Laraine Herring’s speculative memoir, A Constellation of Ghosts: A Speculative Memoir with Ravens, was released in October, 2021, from Regal House. She’s also the author of The Grief Forest: a book about what we don’t talk about, and a trilogy of writing books with Shambhala. She’s a professor of psychology and a book coach for women over 40. She’s also the founder of the online ‘zine Hags on Fire, a place for women’s stories about menopause and aging. Find out more at http://laraineherring.com/