[…] Don’t Ever Tell Me What To Do […]

Sometimes, there’s a logical way of doing things, and sometimes, you just have to feel your way through. This works in writing and, well, car washing.

As a college student, home for the summer, I woke up late one humid mid-Atlantic morning and decided over a bowl of Fruit Loops to wash my car before my afternoon waitressing shift. The cicadas were already in concert as I approached my once-white beater Pontiac 6000 STE.

Armed with sponges and old t-shirts, I dumped Palmolive dish soap into a cobweb-filled white bucket, sprayed the hose directly in and watched the bubbles mushroom. Then I wet the whole car and watched mud fly off the license plate. When the car was dripping, I grabbed a sponge and sunk my arm into the bucket, pulled out a white soap sleeve, and got to work. I began at the back of the car and made my way around to the front. I cleaned the wheel wells, the bumper, the mirrors, and the car door handles—every crack and crevice got attention.

I didn’t know it, but my dad had been watching in horror from the garage.

He finally could take no more.

“What are you doing?” he asked, a million other questions about my existence stacked between every word.

“Um, washing my car. What does it look like?” I snapped back.

He took about five deep breaths. “Honey, that’s not how you wash a car,” he said, taking the dirty t-shirt out of my hand. “You always start at the top and move to the bottom.”

I watched as he moved his hand in a circular motion, starting with the roof and making his way down to the wheels, while pointing out logical reasons for this sequence.

I tuned out. Every part of me resisted the tutoring.

It had never occurred to me, not once, that there was only one way to do something. It doesn’t feel natural to be required to iron a shirt, pack a suitcase, tie a shoe in a certain way. My body bristles when someone tries to tell me what to do. I want to figure things out on my own.

Which is exactly what I did when building my writing career after the birth of my second child, in my early forties.

Without listening to anyone, I jumped in.

I wrote short creative nonfiction pieces, parenting articles, personal essays, and blog posts and sent them out—quickly learning about rejection, my Submittable queue practically shouting, What the hell? I dove into year-long craft classes before I was ready. I took classes on the business of writing before I had a business. I explored publishing before I had a book project.

Over the last seven years, my approach has been to lean into what feels good, to follow my writing curiosities and creative impulses, and to pick up craft along the way. I took risks in multiple genres, writing outside my comfort zone and learning through trial and error. Poetry? Sure. Submitting to publications about whose audiences I knew nothing? Absolutely. I tapped into myself, tuned out others, and wrote what needed to be written. And every stumble taught me something essential.

As a personal essayist, I had the ideas, but often lacked the knowledge. I once sent a pitch to a parenting magazine, and the editor wrote back to say she was interested, but would I refine my hed, dek, lede and nutgraf (the best word ever). I, of course, had no idea what she was talking about. Instead of freaking out, I dove into journalism jargon and learned the terms, which reorganized my thinking. I sent a more succinct pitch back, and it was accepted. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s now become my preferred format for pitching articles to editors.

Don’t get me wrong—I like the logical: I appreciate recipes and a satisfying mathematical formula. But I don’t believe there’s a blueprint for how we approach and create our writing life. Taking chances helped me find my creative through-line and a supportive community. I have developed a thick skin and become less sentimental in my writing. A writing teacher in higher ed throughout my career, I now teach (gasp!) outside of academia.

I encourage others to listen deeply to themselves for what matters most. Get the MFA, or not. Take a class, or not. Make a contract, or not. Share your work, or not. If your writing path looks like a non-linear, round-about car washing session, that’s fine.

Wash your car like no one’s watching.

Natalie Serianni is a Seattle-based writer, professor, and mother of two. Her work has appeared in HuffPost, Insider, Motherwell, ParentMap, The Manifest-Station, The Keepthings, Mutha Magazine, and numerous parenting publications. She has an essay included in the 2021 anthology: The Pandemic Midlife Crisis:Gen X Women on the Brink. She writes about midlife parenting and long-term grief. Find her on Instagram or at her website.