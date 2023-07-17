Don’t Ever Tell Me What To Do
July 17, 2023 § 27 Comments
By Natalie Serianni
Sometimes, there’s a logical way of doing things, and sometimes, you just have to feel your way through. This works in writing and, well, car washing.
As a college student, home for the summer, I woke up late one humid mid-Atlantic morning and decided over a bowl of Fruit Loops to wash my car before my afternoon waitressing shift. The cicadas were already in concert as I approached my once-white beater Pontiac 6000 STE.
Armed with sponges and old t-shirts, I dumped Palmolive dish soap into a cobweb-filled white bucket, sprayed the hose directly in and watched the bubbles mushroom. Then I wet the whole car and watched mud fly off the license plate. When the car was dripping, I grabbed a sponge and sunk my arm into the bucket, pulled out a white soap sleeve, and got to work. I began at the back of the car and made my way around to the front. I cleaned the wheel wells, the bumper, the mirrors, and the car door handles—every crack and crevice got attention.
I didn’t know it, but my dad had been watching in horror from the garage.
He finally could take no more.
“What are you doing?” he asked, a million other questions about my existence stacked between every word.
“Um, washing my car. What does it look like?” I snapped back.
He took about five deep breaths. “Honey, that’s not how you wash a car,” he said, taking the dirty t-shirt out of my hand. “You always start at the top and move to the bottom.”
I watched as he moved his hand in a circular motion, starting with the roof and making his way down to the wheels, while pointing out logical reasons for this sequence.
I tuned out. Every part of me resisted the tutoring.
It had never occurred to me, not once, that there was only one way to do something. It doesn’t feel natural to be required to iron a shirt, pack a suitcase, tie a shoe in a certain way. My body bristles when someone tries to tell me what to do. I want to figure things out on my own.
Which is exactly what I did when building my writing career after the birth of my second child, in my early forties.
Without listening to anyone, I jumped in.
I wrote short creative nonfiction pieces, parenting articles, personal essays, and blog posts and sent them out—quickly learning about rejection, my Submittable queue practically shouting, What the hell? I dove into year-long craft classes before I was ready. I took classes on the business of writing before I had a business. I explored publishing before I had a book project.
Over the last seven years, my approach has been to lean into what feels good, to follow my writing curiosities and creative impulses, and to pick up craft along the way. I took risks in multiple genres, writing outside my comfort zone and learning through trial and error. Poetry? Sure. Submitting to publications about whose audiences I knew nothing? Absolutely. I tapped into myself, tuned out others, and wrote what needed to be written. And every stumble taught me something essential.
As a personal essayist, I had the ideas, but often lacked the knowledge. I once sent a pitch to a parenting magazine, and the editor wrote back to say she was interested, but would I refine my hed, dek, lede and nutgraf (the best word ever). I, of course, had no idea what she was talking about. Instead of freaking out, I dove into journalism jargon and learned the terms, which reorganized my thinking. I sent a more succinct pitch back, and it was accepted. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s now become my preferred format for pitching articles to editors.
Don’t get me wrong—I like the logical: I appreciate recipes and a satisfying mathematical formula. But I don’t believe there’s a blueprint for how we approach and create our writing life. Taking chances helped me find my creative through-line and a supportive community. I have developed a thick skin and become less sentimental in my writing. A writing teacher in higher ed throughout my career, I now teach (gasp!) outside of academia.
I encourage others to listen deeply to themselves for what matters most. Get the MFA, or not. Take a class, or not. Make a contract, or not. Share your work, or not. If your writing path looks like a non-linear, round-about car washing session, that’s fine.
Wash your car like no one’s watching.
___
Natalie Serianni is a Seattle-based writer, professor, and mother of two. Her work has appeared in HuffPost, Insider, Motherwell, ParentMap, The Manifest-Station, The Keepthings, Mutha Magazine, and numerous parenting publications. She has an essay included in the 2021 anthology: The Pandemic Midlife Crisis:Gen X Women on the Brink. She writes about midlife parenting and long-term grief. Find her on Instagram or at her website.
Loved this. The one glaring difference between us is I never wash my car.
PLEASE NOTE: my new email is abbythomas1941@gmail.com
verizon (may they burn in hell) no longer will forward to gmail
Thank you so much for reading, Abigail. It means so much. Here’s to car washing, or not!
We’re kindred spirits, friend! I’ve gotten the best (paid) gigs by simply pausing and saying, “Does this feel like something I’m destined to do” and the going from there!
Hi Stacey! I’m so glad to know that we’re similar in our approaches to sending out work. I love hearing about your “pause” and questions. Thanks for the comment – it means so much!
Sorry for the typos! Talk to text fail.
[…] Don’t Ever Tell Me What To Do […]
“Wash your car like no one’s watching.” Thanks, Natalie, will remind myself of this as I write!
Hi Charlotte! Thank you for reading, and yes, here’s to writing without worry!
I believe in listening to good advice—listening carefully enough to find the “good” in advice. On the other hand, no one gets far only doing what they are told.
I love this, Jan: “listening carefully enough to find the ‘good’ in advice.” Yes yes yes! Thank you for reading and sharing this with me.
I hear this! I queried both of my books long before they were ready. But it was a learning process and I don’t regret it. I likely will always be impatient!
Oh, Rachael! A kindred spirit. I love hearing about your book querying and your learning process. Impatient writers, unite! Thank you for reading and sharing your wisdom. 🙂
Natalie, thank you for “hed, def, lede and nutgraph” made my day, v much appreciated.
Thank you so much for reading. I appreciate you!
Wow. As with most things in my life, I’ve struggled with being told how to do this or that. I buy writing craft books but only glance at them because I want to pursue writing my way. I read how other writers work, but know (finally) that I have my own “style,” and trying to emulate other writers will just frustrate me. I need to be myself, write like myself and for myself.
As far as car washing, at this point, my husband is happy if I wash the car at all. He’s learned to stay out of the way 😉
Gee, Natalie, I meant to thank you for your essay!
I loved this, Marie: “I need to be myself, write like myself, and for myself.” So true! Thanks so much for sharing with me, and reading this piece!
My pleasure, Natalie!
And as you drive down the street people might point and say, “That’s Natalie, the writer”
And somebody might respond, “Natalie, eh? I’ve read her stuff and it’s great. But how can you be so sure that its her?”
To which the obvious answer would be, “By the look of her car. It’s always filthy.”
Richmond, yes! My car is a mess, for sure. Thanks so much for reading my piece and making me smile!
My pleasure, I assure you.
And I agree that ‘technique’ can be important both when it comes to writing or washing cars. But if either is to be a form of artistic expression technique can also be the very thing that gets in the way.
I wonder what Jackson Pollock’s car looked like …..
‘hed, dek, lede and nutgraf’? Ha ha. I’ll look these up.
I know, I can’t believe that nutgraf is a real word! But it is. Thanks so much for reading, Margaret.
Yes! Yes! and Yes! I like to dive in and learn as a go, too. This was a fun essay.
Oh, thank you so much for your comment! It can be so fun to learn as we go, carving our own path. I appreciate you reading!
Of course the comments are uncategorized! That’s the point! I don’t dive in so much because I’d probably drown, but I’m pretty stubborn about at least trying it my way before I take the time to see the l(r)ight in others’ suggestions. We are definitely not the easiest ones to live with, but we’re definitely interesting!
We’re kindred spirits, Natalie! I also hate to be told what to do and how to do it! If I follow that advice, the work is no longer mine. I appreciate suggestions and questions that help me dig deeply, experiment with ways to clarify what my story is really about!
I once watched 3 Buddhist monks at a gas station in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, use the squeegie to scrub the hubcaps first, then the windshield! They were laughing blissfully! No one told them how to do it. The common goal is Nirvana 🙂