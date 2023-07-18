Just Show Me the Good Parts: Deconstructing Situation and Story

By Brooke Champagne

Which sounds the most engaging: Situation or Story? Don’t overthink it. First thought, best thought.

If you’re a writer, you’ve likely been inculcated with the notion that story, with its inherent drama, character, and action, hews more closely to your ultimate writerly goal. Because how compelling can situation—that brief interlude, that mere place—really be?

But if you’re familiar with Vivian Gornick’s 2001 primer on personal narrative, The Situation and the Story, you might have paused at the question, since her book establishes the two as equally important qualities in any work of literature. Gornick defines situation as “the context or circumstance, sometimes the plot,” while story is “the emotional experience that preoccupies the writer: the insight, the wisdom, the thing one has come to say.” After years of studying and teaching this book myself, I’ve realized another way of understanding this: situation shows, and story tells.

Seasoned writers will recognize “show, don’t tell” as a writerly dictum they once clung to like the Eleventh Commandment, but may now blithely shrug away. Chekhov is believed to have coined the adage, when, in a letter to his brother, he said, “Don’t tell me the moon is shining; show me the glints of light on broken glass.” Only Chekhov doesn’t seem to be referencing “telling” at all. Both halves of the quotation gesture toward showing, but the first (moon shining) shows lazily. We can see the broken glass more clearly—the image shown is sparklingly, specifically earned. With her integration of the concept of story (telling) to the pillar of situation (showing), Gornick adds these questions to Chekhov’s equation: why, dear sir, are you showing me the glints of light on broken glass to begin with?

What the hell am I supposed to glean from this beautiful information?

When I’ve taught Gornick’s work in undergraduate CNF courses, I’ve emphasized the interdependency of situation and story: you can’t have one without the other; you need both to create dynamic, well-crafted personal essays or memoirs. Contemporary essayists like Sonya Huber have refined Chekhov’s adage, encouraging creative nonfiction writers to show and tell. Still, these are two discrete writing instructions, and when considering them, writers can’t help but pick a favorite.

When starting on any essay, I usually identify and grapple with story first. The story—my reason for writing, the wisdom I’ve come to impart—propels my thinking, and often shifts during the course of writing. The more I probe any particular subject/story, the more surprised I am by discoveries I couldn’t have anticipated at the start of the process. Situation, however, remains my bugaboo. Drafts begin with moons shining everywhere effortlessly, places and people erected with the depth, breadth, and contours of toothpicks. It takes a (long) while to construct the toothier descriptions that are more difficult to conjure, but genuinely closer to the experience I’m trying to capture. In short, situation is more difficult for me, so naturally I prefer story.

For most students, story hovers foremost in their minds when they begin, but the thing they have come to say stands static as the essay develops. It’s likely discombobulating for nascent writers (as it once was for me) to pivot mid-draft their reasons for essaying. When it comes to situation, they don’t mind their moons simply shining. Still, when I show them examples such as the glints of light on broken glass, they’re like, damn, yeah, that’s better. Maybe because they’re psychically unburdened by insecurities over their colorless situations, they actually make great progress, and quickly, on this front. Because my students don’t worry so much about situation, they transform their lines from shining moons to glints of light in no time.

So whose response to situation and story resonates most with you: mine, or my students’? As you might have guessed by now, there are no ready, easy answers, no one-size-fits-all equation that reveals how one might perfectly marry situation and story (or showing and telling) in an essay. But whether our bugaboos be related to craft, subject, or something in between, writers should tackle first what’s most difficult for them.

If you identify more with my students’ relationship to situation/story, work directly to deepen your story. Step away from the draft. Repeat Gornick’s imagined question to Chekhov—why did I design the glass to shine in this way; why am I telling this story?

If you identify more with my primary connection to story, satisfy yourself with the initial vague contours of your situations. Highlight every instance of the moon was shining. Make that your placeholder for a more apt and vivid description later. Meanwhile, don’t sweat the simple shine.

And if you’re a writer who relates to neither, face your pages with urgency and complete the most arduous task on your writing to-do list first. As a reward, later tonight, the moon will shine on you. You’ll see its light reflected in that glass you broke in a furor over confronting what challenges your writing, which can change at a whim, which operates like a never-ending game of Whac-a-Mole, its capriciousness as predictable as the recurring moonlight itself.

________

BROOKE CHAMPAGNE is the author of Nola Face: Memoirs of a Truth-Telling Latina in the Big Easy, forthcoming in 2024 from the University of Georgia Press. Her essays have been selected as Notables in Best American Essays 2019, 2021, and 2022. She teaches in the MFA program at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.