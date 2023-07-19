Where We Write: A Desk in the Family

By Thomas Reed

A friend was showing me his old barn-turned-writing-study in rural Virginia when I had one of those rich moments where the thing you’re looking at starts to morph into writing—in the form of a metaphor. (That my friend is a poet probably didn’t inhibit the process.) There were twin hay lofts on either side of the barn’s central space, and mounted on the cross and support beams of one of them was a massive, flat-fronted but funnel-shaped grain hopper that vee-ed down to a dispensing hatch about four feet off the floor. That’s where the farmer who’d built the place would have filled a bucket to feed the horses.

My friend had placed his desk right beneath the contraption. I immediately felt I was looking at a figure for the way the act of writing funnels huge quantities of inchoate experience into a manageable, transmissible, digestible ration of words. It made me think of Chaucer riding through Kent with that whole motley company of pilgrims and then retreating to a trestle table in his rooms over a London city gate to write The Canterbury Tales. Or John Steinbeck taking a last road trip around America, his standard poodle in tow, before he retired to his Manhattan rolltop desk to write Travels with Charley. It made me think about the process of winnowing. It also made me think in ways I never had about the place, even the literal surface, where writers write. It occurred to me that those places too—the desks themselves—might be crucial to the product.

I do my writing at a Queen Anne desk that belonged to my father’s father—probably even his father. My grandfather founded the student health service at the University of Chicago, and it was at this desk that he wrote a shockingly charming holistic health volume entitled Keep Fit and Like It. (I sometimes imagine the addendum . . . or Else! . . . which, being a witty but amiable soul, he would have meant more as whimsy than as a threat!) When he retired to Oberlin, Ohio—home of the college of multiple Reed generations—the desk went with him; and when he died, it moved to Providence, Rhode Island, where my father taught art history at Brown University.

Dad was more a teacher than a scholar, but he wrote hugely important things at the desk—most especially lengthy love letters to my mother, composed every year for her birthday and (she avidly swore) more than making up for the flowers he didn’t buy her or the expensive dinners he didn’t treat her to. When Dad retired and they too moved to Oberlin (where they’d met) the desk moved back west, eventually to relocate here to Sarasota, Florida, after my father died and my mother moved into a Pennsylvania retirement home.

When my wife and I lived in Pennsylvania, I had a cozy, crow’s nest of an office in a loft above our bedroom. She made do with a cubicle at the end of our kitchen. When we moved to Sarasota, turnabout being fair play, she got the lovely office just to the left of our front door. I moved the antique desk into the living/dining room; but, honestly, with a view out through the lanai doors and onto the shimmering, palm-shaded pool, it feels like the grandest study of all.

In any case, I wrote the bulk of my first novel at an oak table in that loft in Pennsylvania, where the low ceiling lent itself well to a plot that turned on Robert Louis Stevenson’s writing Jekyll and Hyde. I’ve written the bulk of my second at the much-travelled patriarchal desk, and it’s totally fitting—maybe even ordained by fate—that it’s the story of three generations of an academic family travelling the globe in pursuit of knowledge and understanding. Even the revealing maternal letters on which the plot finally turns must owe something to my father’s birthday epistles. I recall, as a young boy, seizing moments of solitude to explore the creaky drawers that my father, like his father before him, will have considered private turf. There are assuredly more jarring secrets revealed in my book than ever in my own domestic trespassings. How curious, though, that the story I found seated here should seem to dovetail so thoroughly with the history of this old family furnishing.

John Le Carré once said, “A desk is a dangerous place from which to view the world.” It may also be one of the places that affords the richest sorts of vision.

Thomas Reed taught literature, film, and writing at Dickinson College for thirty years. His first novel, Seeking Hyde, grew out of courses he taught on Robert Louis Stevenson’s celebrated horror novel and was named Finalist in the 2018 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award for Historical Fiction. His second, Pocketful of Poseys (forthcoming in September, 2023) draws more broadly on his experience growing up in an academic family; his education at Yale, the University of Virginia, and Oxford; years spent living in Rome and Christchurch, N.Z.; circum-global travels with his wife and children; and courageous decisions made by his mother-in-law as she faced her death. He and wife Dottie now split their year between Sarasota, Florida, and Camp Pemigewassett, a summer camp for boys in New Hampshire. More information on his writing can be found on his website.