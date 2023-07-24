Blending Genre in Pursuit of Mystery: An Interview with Howard Fishman

By Sandell Morse

In December of 2010, musician and culture writer, Howard Fishman was at a party when a song seemed to lift him out of place and time. “The song swallowed me. The party froze. The room disappeared,” he wrote in the newly released To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse. The song Fishman heard was “Talkin’ Like You,” a song Converse had recorded in her Greenwich Village Apartment in the early fifties. Converse sang in a plaintive voice; she blended unusual harmonies; she was not a musician of her time.

Converse grew up in Concord, New Hampshire, went to Mount Holyoke College, dropped out, traveled, surfaced in New York City, moved to Michigan, then in 1974, she disappeared. Moved by Converse’s story and her music, Fishman began what would become a twelve-year journey. The result is a complex blending of biography, history, memoir, musicology, mystery, and literature (Converse’s lyrics are poetry).

I recently spoke with Fishman over coffee and almond croissants in New York City.

Sandell Morse: This book is many genres, memoir, biography, journalism, musicology. Did agents or editors give you trouble with that?

Howard Fishman: I was seeking agents and I was striking out, so I approached someone in the publishing world, and I said, ‘How does this work?’ They said ‘Well, nobody knows your subject, so if you want to write a book about her, you’ll have to have some awareness. Write a magazine piece and try to place it’’ So I wrote a magazine piece, and it landed in The New Yorker right out of the gate (2016). I always say that Connie Converse’s spirit somehow has infused this whole process because there’s something … (a pause) Things don’t work magically like that for most experiences. Doors don’t just open.

SM: The mystery of Connie Converse.

HF: There’s a gravity that sucks you in when it comes to her. I know I’m not the only one who feels it. I can’t explain it other than to say there’s something very universal about her. .

Sandell Morse

SM: And I think that’s what I like so much about the book and the way you write it. There’s the mystery of her disappearance, the mystery of mental illness in her family, the mystery of life itself. I don’t know what it is.

HF: I don’t know what it is either. What I tried to do in my book was to allow these questions to sort of hover. I mean that’s a great example her dropping out of Mount Holyoke. There’s no evidence why. No diary entries. No letters. Her brother didn’t know anything about it. Very strange. Then, she disappears for nine months. What I opted to do in the book was to say exactly that. There’s no black and white answer, but here are some things people have thought or have speculated about. One person said maybe she had a nervous breakdown. Another said, Oh, maybe she got pregnant and had a child. I don’t speculate about those things, but I allow other people to.

SM: That brings me back to genre blending. These are the techniques a memoirist uses. Did you set out to write a blended book?

HF: Over time I realized I could not write a traditional biography. You know she was born here, she went to school here, she did this, she did that. It wouldn’t work like that because there are so many holes in her story, so much unknown, so I had to include the unknown which traditional biography doesn’t really do, and I also had to include, well I didn’t have to include, I chose to include my own meditations on what she was up to throughout her life because I could relate to so many of them, and I think many people can relate to them, people living outside the norm, people on creative paths.

My editor never saw this as a traditional biography. He encouraged me to be as expansive as I wanted to be. Also, that’s what I do (in his work) and that’s what Connie Converse did, so I thought I had some permission.

SM: The book is brand new, and I feel as if a pebble has been tossed into a pond and the concentric circles have begun. What has come to you since you’ve written the book and how do you feel about the aftermath?

HF: Well, it’s a big book so it takes time to read. I’m waiting for people to come out of the woodwork and say, oh, I knew her or oh, I have these letters or these recordings. That hasn’t happened yet. What has happened is people discovering her for the first time, like you, and freaking out, and saying, ‘Oh, my God.’

SM: (She is that good. And that interesting.) Any advice for writers who are struggling to answer the question: Is my book memoir? Biography? A blend?

HF: I don’t know how the miracle of this book happened. What I tried to keep in mind was not being attached to results. I was going to write the book no matter what. After that, I had to let go.

__

Sandell Morse is the prize-winning author of the memoir, The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II (Schaffner Press), a Silver Medal winner in the Story Circle Women’s Book Awards, 2020, memoir, and a finalist for the New Hampshire Literary Award, 2021, nonfiction. Morse’s essays have been noted in The Best American Essays series and published in Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, Ploughshares, the New England Review, Fourth Genre ASCENT, Solstice, and Tiferet among others. She has won the Michael Steinberg essay prize, been nominated for Best of the Net and two Pushcart Prizes.

Howard Fishman is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, where he has published essays on music, film, theater, literature, travel, and culture. His bylines have also appeared in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Telegraph, Vanity Fair, The Washington Post, Artforum, San Francisco Chronicle, Mojo, The Village Voice, Jazziz, and Salmagundi. His play, A Star Has Burnt My Eye, was a New York Times “Critics Pick.” As a performing songwriter and bandleader, Fishman has toured internationally as a headlining artist for over two decades. He has released eleven albums to date and is the producer of the album Connie’s Piano Songs: The Art Songs of Elizabeth “Connie” Converse. He is based in Brooklyn, NY.