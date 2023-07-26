Creative Sleep and the Writing Life, Part II

By William T. Vandegrift, Jr.

In an essay for the Brevity Blog titled Creative Sleep and the Writing Life, I explored various sleep patterns and how they have had an impact not only on me, but on many well-known creative people throughout the ages, ranging from Leonardo da Vinci to Thomas Edison.

I advocated the biphasic sleep pattern, which is common in Europe and Latin America. You sleep for a brief period during the night and then take a nap in the afternoon. I find that this regimen allows me to be more productive. I have more energy, and my creative side is much more active.

Since drafting this essay, I decided to explore sleep habits further and address the restlessness that I experience during sleep. I often have bad dreams. Vivid dreams, as my doctor calls them; she considers them a side effect of medication. The elusive, fragmented images of my nightmares often haunt me into the next day, and they leave me feeling disjointed and discombobulated.

As a child, I was plagued with night terrors. Until I reached my early teens, I would wake up in the middle of the night screaming and was told that it sounded as if I were being murdered. Fortunately, as I got older, the regularity of these dreams decreased.

In an effort to eliminate the nightmares that I still have on occasion, I did extensive research on nightmare therapy. I found that if you are beset by either dreams of mild disturbances or dreams of tragic proportions, you can try using a variety of techniques to overcome them.

It is possible to rewire your brain so that you have control over the outcome of your bad dreams. This reworking of the brain allows you to rewrite dreams and achieve more desirable endings. What a breakthrough this is!

Before going to bed, I tell myself that I will remember my dreams. I review the nightmares that I sometimes experience, and I imagine potential outcomes for them. I work on changing the dreams so that they have a positive closure. I discovered it is possible for me to be present in my dreams, and when they shift in a dark direction, I can talk myself out of them. I can step back, then forward, and then back once again. I can harness the dream. If I lose control of it, I stop myself and pull out completely before it takes a turn for the worse. This requires practice and effort. Once you master this technique, it becomes second nature.

Clinically speaking, this phenomenon of being present in your dreams is called a lucid dream. This is a state in which you reach a point where you’re aware that you are dreaming. You are asleep, yet present and participating in the dream, and have free rein to creatively explore and control the outcome.

While in a lucid dream, remind yourself that you are safe. Be aware that what is around you isn’t real. Pull back as needed and then reenter the dream when you are better able to control the outcome. Allow yourself to be an active spectator and not a passive participant. Choose how you want to respond. Seek alternative solutions. Let your subconscious roam but with the conscious mind alive and alert to keep it in check.

Many artists have used lucid dreams to produce their work, such as Stephen King, Mary Shelley, and Salvador Dali, to name a few. Through dreams, you, too, can explore your creative side and find inspiration.

I have discovered that I can “write” while dreaming! Before going to sleep, I think about what I might be struggling with in my writing. It can be a chapter that isn’t working, a stilted passage in an essay, or a character that needs further development. This doesn’t only apply to art but can be useful to help resolve different situations in our daily lives. We can create any desired outcome through our dreams.

When I wake up from a lucid dream with an epiphany or a solution to a problem, it is imperative that I get up and write it down (legibly!) before returning to sleep. The reason for this is that dreams can quickly fade when you wake up. Many times, I have woken with a breakthrough that was so immense, I told myself there was no way I would forget it, only to wake the next day with no idea what my epiphany was. These must be captured right away before they escape within the murky recesses of your memory.

Dream therapy has opened doors to many sides of my creativity. It is easier for some than for others, but it is a technique that can be developed over time and with dedication. I now experience less anxiety. My writing has improved, and I find that even a mere sliver of a lucid dream can awaken my artistic side and bring forth much success with my creative work.

William T. Vandegrift, Jr. is a biphasic sleeper. A graduate of the Bennington Writing Seminars, he has published numerous author interviews, short stories, and essays in various journals, including The Writer’s Chronicle, Cutleaf, Mollyhouse, Flash Fiction Magazine, and Quarterly West. William reads voraciously and is always cooking up a storm. He lives in New Jersey with his husband, two dogs, and two cats.