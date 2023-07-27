Spare, Busy or Retro? In Search of the Right Book Cover

By Ronnie Blair

The graphic artist wanted me to judge a cover for my book.

Here we go, I thought, with a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

I clicked on her email attachment.

A lot had led up to that moment. After all, covers are a big deal. Since childhood, we have all heard, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Also since childhood, we have all happily judged books by their covers.

But judging is one thing. Creating a cover from scratch is something else altogether, which is why it’s nice to have a skilled designer in your corner.

And being asked to offer feedback on a professional designer’s concepts takes things to yet another level. Not every author gets to have a say.

Perhaps my experience can help others who are asked by their designers to provide input.

A couple of weeks before that email arrived, the cover designer and I met on a video chat to discuss my likes and dislikes.

Prior to that meeting, the publisher had provided a questionnaire that asked me to describe such things as my book’s theme, target audience, and benefits to the reader. The questionnaire also provided three generic covers with different visual approaches and asked which I was drawn to.

More significantly, the questionnaire asked me to offer examples of real-world book covers that caught my fancy. That’s an exercise I would recommend to any author. I cruised through Amazon’s popular nonfiction titles to see what jumped out. In the process, I discovered something about myself. I am especially drawn to what might be described as spare covers: those with large-type titles and just one piece of artwork. Colorful covers with a lot of competing images did not, for the most part, work for me.

I found three covers to share with the designer. For the record, they were Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott; The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty by Sy Montgomery; and What the Dog Saw: And Other Adventures by Malcolm Gladwell (the version with one lace-less tennis shoe).

Then the questionnaire asked this: Did I have photos or other art elements I would like to see incorporated?

Sure did.

The designer frowned when she saw the fading black-and-white Polaroid of my siblings and me that my mother had shot in 1965.

“Do you have a copy with a better resolution?” she asked.

“I’ll see what I can do,” I cheerfully replied, having no idea what I would do.

I went to work on the original photo, scanning it a couple of times and fiddling with the resolution. I emailed her the results.

“I think I can make one of these work,” she said bravely.

It was now in the cover designer’s hands, as it should be, which is another bit of advice I would give. Offer suggestions. Let the designer know what styles and colors appeal to you. But ultimately, let them do their job and work their magic. You might be astonished by what they come up with if you aren’t a micromanaging pain.

A couple of weeks later, the designer emailed me two cover concepts.

The first option made use of my photo, but in a clever way that masked its poor quality. She kept the photo small and placed it inside the screen of an old-fashioned TV, as if my sister, brother, and I were the stars of some mid-1960s situation comedy. As the designer pointed out, this tied into my memoir’s subtitle: Growing Up on Moonshots, Comic Books, and Black-and-White TV. The design also matched the kind of covers I preferred––bright but clean.

She had nailed it. I scrolled to option No. 2.

Uh-oh.

This second cover looked nothing like the covers we discussed. The designer had gone rogue, providing a whimsical and busier cover with a retro feel––that I also loved despite everything I had said about keeping things spare.

As she put it: “This concept is more playful and has a midcentury look in the typography, graphics, and color scheme.” The dominant art element was an illustration of a red pedal car, emblematic of an anecdote from the book. Several star bursts evoked the dawn of the Space Age. Finally, cartoon-style faces of two boys and a girl floated near the top.

This approach could have leapt from a 1962 issue of Highlights for Children magazine.

With this unexpected twist, the designer had made my decision difficult, darn her.

But who said I needed to make the decision alone?

I enlisted help. My wife, Carol, my co-workers, and two editors who had worked on the book weighed in. Both concepts earned votes, and the victory went to the black-and-white photograph inside the TV. I had begun to lean that way anyway, but the affirmation was nice. The only tweak I asked for was that the subtitle type be slightly larger.

Months later, I remain happy with my choice.

But dang it, that retro cover looked so cool. Maybe if there’s a second edition …

___

Ronnie Blair is lead writer in public relations for Advantage Media. He also is author of the memoir Eisenhower Babies: Growing Up on Moonshots, Comic Books, and Black-and-White TV.