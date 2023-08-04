Hunting for Truth and Berries

By Jodi Lee Reifer

Writing memoir can be like scavenging for wineberries in the wild bushes of upstate New York. To get to the juiciest fruit, you need to keep pushing through the spiked vines that every summer birth this lesser-known cousin of raspberries.

You might try to protect yourself with long-sleeved shirts and pants. But they’re of little help; the cuts and scrapes are inevitable. As sweat drips down your spine and humidity inflicts havoc on your hair, you must be okay looking and feeling unpleasant.

Ugliness is woven into every family’s story, and discomfort is an inevitable part of sifting through the pulpiest dramas. Like how when I was 13 years old, I lobbed a full bottle of Scope at my older sister, smacking her square in the back of the head.

It’s only as I write about this incident that I begin to understand why it bothers me to this day. It would be easy to pretend my sister had just been angry, but the truth is messier. It always is. She had accused me of being “Miss Perfect” and our father’s favorite child. She was right about the latter. It was easier for our father to fill my cup. I didn’t come with as many needs.

Why couldn’t I have a sister who confided in me instead of one who envied me?

Our relationship hadn’t always been that way. As elementary school girls, we’d talk to each other until we fell asleep, snuggled underneath matching Sesame Street blankets in parallel twin beds. On Saturday nights, we’d jump around our pale pink bedroom, while the Grease soundtrack spun on our Holly Hobby turntable.

That memory triggers another, or at least the recounting of another, as told by our mother. This was the tale of toddler me waiting every afternoon on our concrete stoop for my older sissy to get off the big yellow school bus. “It was the best part of your day,” our mother tells me.

And I wonder, when did things begin to shift?

To help answer this question, I return to the prickly thicket to find the spots that conceal the deepest ruby berries. These are my memories of walking the hallways of a psychiatric hospital with my sister when she was 19 and I was 16. One day, she was home from her freshman year of college, furiously cleaning our house and searching for a summer job. The next, she was lost to everyone and everything she knew.

In the patient lounge, she’d sit in a corner, rocking and staring at the wall. Even her beloved soap operas were just background noise. Would she ever want to know what came next? Would she ever remember how she once felt eating a bowl of pasta or what happiness was at all?

Her first hospitalization was a turning point. It would take seven months and several rounds of electroconvulsive therapy to bring her back to reality. In revisiting and writing about this time, I see how that disconnection continues. Even now, conversations with strangers heighten my sister’s anxiety. Employment is something she considers out of range. And joy eludes her.

She calls me on the phone a lot. I listen. I advise. I snap at her. But nothing changes.

Can you help someone who’s convinced there is no helping? How do you let things be?

I don’t have the answers, but these questions are why I keep writing. In telling my stories, I am learning that I cannot fix anyone else. I can only work on me. I can only shape my narrative.

Today, I forage for wineberries in the invasive bushes encircling the home I share with my husband and seven-year-old son, a family unit my sister will likely never know. I do so believing that something nourishing will materialize, even as the spiked vines tear my skin.

As a memoir writer, I must push through my fear that no one else will care or be interested in my stories. It’s my job to share them in the hope that others will recognize their own ripe experiences in mine.

I search for personal stories like I search for berries because they are all waiting to be harvested. They beckon me to stop and examine their truth, their beauty and their thorny surroundings. They implore me to taste their tartness and their sweetness, and to allow their juices to stain my fingers, characters and pages.

___

Jodi Lee Reifer is an upstate New York-based writer who at odd hours pens personal essays about motherhood, her aging dog, and reconciliation with the past. By day, she writes emails, speeches, and intranet articles for a New York City energy company. From the late ’90s through the aughts, she worked as a journalist, storytelling about communities, education, and culture. Today, when not berry picking around her yard, she sings soprano with a community chorus.