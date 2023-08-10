How to Maintain Your Writing Momentum After You Finish Your MFA

By Nancy L. Glass

In January 2023, I completed my MFA in Writing at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Leading up to graduation, I was already wondering how I would maintain momentum in my writing without monthly writing deadlines.

I have been working on a collection of CNF essays about my experiences as a pediatric hospice physician. Some essays have been published, but the book is not yet finished. I feel pressured to complete the collection, since I graduated at the ripe age of…gasp…seventy! Who knows how many years of productive writing time I might have in front of me?

What follows are strategies that propelled me forward post-graduation. I hope these might be helpful for other recent graduates and emerging writers too.

Writing Practice

Everything you read in writing magazines or online suggests that the writer must establish a daily writing habit. Although many follow a morning writing habit, that doesn’t work for me. I’m not “fueled” until I’ve had multiple cups of coffee. For me, the quiet house after my husband has gone to bed offers optimal conditions. But it doesn’t happen every night. I write in spurts and when inspired, or to self-imposed goals and submission deadlines. Try to figure out your best time and set a goal for the days and times you can commit.

Reading

Just Do It. I’m usually reading several books at a time, as “reading monogamy” is not for me. Late to the Audible habit, I now listen to many novels and selected nonfiction books. Sometimes I use a hybrid technique: I’ll listen in the car, then read the next chapters on hard copy at home. I keep journals and magazines—more honestly, a veritable NEST of New Yorkers—beside my bed, to encourage me to read AT LEAST ONE STORY before I fall asleep. Brevity stories are also terrific for this. Trust me, reading before bed beats doom-scrolling every time.

Stay Connected to Your Writing Program

Maintain relationships with faculty members, alums, and current students. Attend on-line readings and lectures and support your community’s members—faculty, students, and alums—when they share good news about publications. Writing is hard, so celebrate “the wins” of others. It’s a key component of being a good literary citizen. You never know when you might need help, so aim to be a positive, supportive presence for others.

Community Engagement & Writing Groups

Find a writing group. I’m in two writing groups, one long-standing, which only meets during the academic year, remotely. The other, newer group is with six local women who met in an online course. We meet every other week to discuss one another’s flash nonfiction pieces. I’ve found that posing specific questions to my friends—would this work? would X be better? reward me with better feedback. Find your people: they will stimulate your writing practice.

Connect with writers in your community and participate in live readings. One group I recently joined is supportive and casual: each individual reads for five minutes. Readers are encouraged to share new or evolving pieces rather than finished work. A medical humanities group in which I participate is more structured: readers submit pieces, which are then workshopped and rehearsed before a public performance. Both groups add value to my experience and give me a way to hear how my work impacts readers and how it sounds out loud.

Participate in community writing courses or online craft webinars. I have taken several community writing courses through my local literary organization (shoutout to InPrint Houston). Outstanding teachers, both published authors and experienced graduate students from local universities, offer small group writing courses in person or on-line. These courses stimulate my writing mind and practice, while filling in elements of craft that may not have been explicit in my MFA program. There are also some excellent online courses available. As we’ve all become comfortable with Zoom culture, these courses offer the chance to engage with writers and instructors across the country.

Personal Accountability

In my program, students submitted a letter to their faculty advisor with each monthly packet, listing our writing work (new pieces/revisions, with intentions for each) and our reading log. Now that I’ve completed the program, I write a letter to myself at the end of each month, with the following:

–Compilation of writing: new essays, substantive revisions, essays I’m trying to map out

–List of my reading: books, essays, short stories

–Listing of what I call “community activities”

–Courses or webinars I’ve attended

–Community readings or literary events

–Log of my submissions to journals and contests

–Log of responses

The letter keeps me accountable to myself, to write the pieces I said I’d write, to read the books I said I’d read. No excuses!

I also keep a writing notebook, which includes my daily/monthly writing activities, notes from classes I’ve taken, book recommendations—and most importantly, snippets of ideas for essays, sentences that come to me unbidden, words whose derivation I need to explore. The notebook, which goes everywhere with me, serves as a physical connection to my writing. An Excel spreadsheet keeps track of both my submissions to literary journals and contests, as well as to upcoming submission deadlines, creating a map of intentions for the next month or two.

Strategy + Discipline

Hopefully these suggestions will be helpful for other recent MFA graduates. It’s all too easy for daily distractions to overwhelm the writer’s good intentions—unless you create your own roadmap for the way forward. Apply the same discipline you employed during your graduate program and keep writing!

Dr. Nancy Glass has been published in Intima: A Journal of Narrative Medicine, The Journal of Narrative Visions, Medicine and Meaning, and Amaranth. She won the 2022 Writer’s League of Texas Manuscript Contest in General Nonfiction. After forty years practicing pediatric critical care, anesthesiology and pain medicine, and pediatric hospice care, she retired from clinical practice as Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics in 2022. She received her MFA in Writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts in January 2023.