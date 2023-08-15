The Life-Changing Magic of Micro Prose

By Darien Hsu Gee

Tell me a story about something true and real and important to you.

Now tell it to me in 300 words or less.

It may seem impossible, but it’s not. Micro (aka micro prose, micro narratives, micro essays, micro memoirs, or micro stories) is a short form of 300 words or less, the lesser-known cousin of flash. Three hundred words clock in at about one page double-spaced, Times New Roman 12 point (using the first 300 words of this essay as an example). That may not seem like a lot of space, but it’s plenty if you decide micro is for you.

I didn’t think micro was for me, and I was wrong

I fell into micro by accident. It was 2019 and I was 50 years old, graduating from a low-residency MFA program in Tacoma, WA. I was on my way to class when I received word I had been awarded a Poetry Society of America Chapbook Fellowship for my work, Other Small Histories. This was remarkable for many reasons, one being that Other Small Histories was originally intended to be a full-length, multi-generational historical novel based on the women in my mother’s matrilineal line. I was already a published author with five novels under my belt, but I had been struggling with this manuscript for several years. Instead of a sweeping saga of four generations of women, the story I wanted to tell was distilled into 36 prose poems of 300 words or less (some previously published as micro essays), now spanning five generations of women in my family. I was a writer known for novels of 85,000-125,000 words—but micro was the form that set my story free.

Micro opens doors

The following year, during the throes of the pandemic, a local Hawaiʻi publisher and I talked about how we could help people tell the stories of their lived experiences. We knew full-length memoir projects could be daunting, so I said, “What about micro memoirs?” We created a writing and publishing program to help writers put together a collection of micro memoirs. We believed (and still do) that micro is one of the best ways to get your memories on the page.

A couple of months later, I was approached by a mainland publisher who proposed an anthology of flash essays written by women of color. I asked, “Are you open to micro essays?” I served as executive editor for Nonwhite and Woman: 131 Micro Essays on Being in the World, which took home a silver IPPY award this year in celebration of those many voices, almost double the authors from the original proposal of flash essays.

Submit (and get published) as you go

Whether you’re using micro to build a collection of work, or as interstitial vignettes between chapters of your memoir, micro can be submitted to literary journals while you’re working on a larger project. Because of the word count, you can often submit three to five pieces at a time, similar to poetry. It helps editors of your future book know that your work has been seen (and vetted) by others, and ongoing publication of your writing keeps you buoyed and encouraged.

Getting good at micro

You develop micro writing skills by reading and writing micro. It’s not just about slashing a piece down to 300 words but understanding the elements of what makes micro so effective. It’s about practicing and building your micro muscles.

The good news is you can get good at micro in a relatively short amount of time when compared to say, learning how to write a memoir or even a personal essay. Micro can fit into your busy day. And revision? Pfft! As someone who has gotten massively lost in the weeds while ripping apart a 125,000-word novel, I can attest that revising a 300-word micro narrative is not just doable, but fun. Making your micro prose sing is the ultimate dopamine hit.

The best way to know is to try

Micro allows you to get to the marrow of your story. I now use it as a foundation for almost all of my generative workshops on the topics of ancestry, family, food, the body—subjects that run deep. I regularly teach micro at least once a month. Writers new to the form see immediate applications to their own work, and many establish a low-stakes daily writing practice where they know they’ll get some writing done each day while working towards a specific goal.

Read poet Maggie Smith’s memoir, You Could Make This Place Beautiful, which is made up of over 208 micro memoirs, or Marion Winik’s collection of micro portraits of those passed in The Big Book of the Dead. Pick up any of Abigail Thomas’ books, or Beth Ann Fennelly’s Heating and Cooling. Brian Doyle was a master of micro. One of my earliest introductions to the power of micro was William Least Heat Moon’s Blue Highways. Many indie presses champion wonderful hybrid, micro work, too. When done well, a single piece of micro stands on its own and reveals exactly what we need to know, no more, no less.

Learning to write micro changed my life. What can it do for you?

__________

Join Darien Hsu Gee for a micro prose workshop with CRAFT TALKS webinars. The Magic of Micro Prose is tomorrow, August 15th (yes, a replay will go out to all registrants!). Register here.

Darien Hsu Gee is the author of five novels published by Penguin Random House that have been translated into eleven languages. Her collection of micro memoirs, Allegiance, about growing up Chinese American, won the 2012 bronze IPPY award for essays. Darien received a 2019 Poetry Society of America’s Chapbook Fellowship award for Other Small Histories, and a 2015 Hawai‘i Book Publishers’ Ka Palapala Po‘okela Award of Excellence for Writing the Hawai‘i Memoir. She lives with her family on the island of Hawai‘i. Join Darien’s mailing list for micro workshop updates, virtual write-ins, and writing prompts, or find her at dariengee.com.